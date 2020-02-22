7 Great Benefits Of Dermaplaning:

The Benefits of Dermaplaning

Want to know more about dermaplaning?

This article will teach women all about pros & cons of dermaplaning, why is it a go-to skin saving solution, and will let you in on some dermatologists secrets.

If you want brighter, smoother, and younger looking skin, you are exactly where you need to be.

What Is Dermaplaning?

This is a cosmetic procedure which is done with a tool which is placed against your skin at the 45-degree angle.

Once placed, this tool will exfoliate your skin and it won’t puncture or pierce its surface.

The process itself reminds a lot of shaving and is great at removing the peach fuzz, but it actually does a lot more for your skin without being painful or harsh.

Dermaplaning removes any dead skin cells and your facial hair while leaving you with a smooth and even surface.

Once the process is done, it will allow women to enjoy smoother skin, but will also allow their skincare products to penetrate deeper underneath the layers of your skin while also soaking in a lot faster than before.

What Does The Process Involve?

You will get to the salon without having any makeup on and you will let the aesthetician clear your skin.

Next, they will pull your skin little by little and will work with a sterile blade at the 45-degree angle in order to scrape off any dead skin, along with peach fuzz.

The process itself takes less than 30 minutes of your time and is painless.

You can expect one session to cost around $100-200, and you should go back for as many treatments as they advise you to.



Who Should Try Dermaplaning?

This process is safe for everyone, no matter their skin type.

Only women with cystic acne should avoid it because it can be unpleasant for their acne and their sensitivity level.

The process itself might be the best for those who have dehydrated and dry skin.

Is It Similar To Any Other Skincare Treatments?

Many women will think that the process looks a lot like microdermabrasion since its main point and focus is to exfoliate the skin (as it is with microdermabrasion as well).

However, these two are quite different. Microdermabrasion uses sand and crystals to kill off any dead skin cells, and it can make your face bleed while successfully puncturing its deeper underneath layers.

However, dermaplaning removes dirt and any other impurities which are only placed on the top layer of your skin.

This treatment is the ideal solution for women who have dry & sensitive skin, as well as for those who want to remove their short facial hair.

7 Great Benefits Of Dermaplaning:

So, know you what it’s all about, let’s take a look at the best reasons for doing it:

1. Radiant Skin

Once the process is done you will instantly look a lot more youthful and will have radiant skin. You will enjoy your complexion, as well as smooth & soft skin.

2. No More Facial Hair

Your beard, sideburns, and mustache will go away, as well as any seamless fuzz around the forehead or brow area.

3. No More Dead Skin Cells

Dermaplaning can remove dead skin cells which have been sitting on top of your skin in the last 21 days.

4. Easy Makeup Application

Your base makeup, such as primers, creams, serums and foundations will sink into the skin a lot easier and will look a lot softer, without any patches or blotches.

5. Smaller Pores

Dermaplaning can minimize the appearance of your pores, especially around the nose area.

6. Hides Wrinkles

Often and regular treatments can boost your collagen production which will help you hide away any smaller wrinkles or other imperfections, as well as signs of aging.

7. No Downtime

It’s good to know that dermaplaning has no downtime.

You can do the treatment and continue with your daily activities, makeup application, and physical activities right away.

This is rarely a thing with other similar skincare treatments.

Are There Any Side Effects?

There are no side effects of any kind, and you can also experience and enjoy its zero downtime.

Just be aware that you will have a lot more sensitive skin right after the treatment, and that you should stay away from excessive sun exposure.

If you can’t really avoid this make sure you wear an SPF 30 to reduce any damage.

Pros & Cons

In a nutshell, here are the best reasons to try it, and not to try it:

Pros:

Removes peach fuzz

Has no downtime

Doesn’t leave your face red or irritated

Painless

Great for dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin types

Helps with fine lines & wrinkles

Helps with makeup application

Cons:

Only cleans the surface of your skin, and not the inner layers

Shouldn’t be done by those women who have cystic acne

A bit expensive since one treatment is over $100

Wrapping It Up

You’ve heard the hype, you’ve studied the facts, now it’s up to you.

Will you do something different and try dermaplaning, or will you stick to your usual routine.

We’d love to know what you decide, so let us know below.

