Best Detangler For Natural Hair – Our Top 10 Picks

Best Detangler For Natural Hair

Detangling and getting rid of knots is a time consuming, and often painful process.

It can lead to a lot of unnecessary breakage which can weaken your hair over time.

If this sounds familiar you’ve come to the right place.

To help you out we’ll go through everything you need to know, from easy detangling methods to simple hacks that can keep tangling at bay.

We’ve also reviewed the top ten detanglers for your hair type.

The 3 Best Detanglers For Natural Hair Right Now

For a full review of the top ten products keep reading. For those in a rush, here are three of the best options right now:

What Causes Knots And Tangles?

Let’s take a quick look at what can cause your hair to knot and tangle.

Chemical Treatments

Chemical treatments might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering your tangling woes.

However, like many other hair care problems, chemical treatments such as bleaching and dyeing can cause your hair to become dry, brittle and coarse over time, which leads to it tangling up more than it usually would.

Split Ends

Split ends left unchecked can dry out hair fairly quickly and need to be trimmed regularly to stop it from drying out further.

Dry, brittle hair can cause friction that inevitably leads to easy tangling and with it, hair loss.

Getting a trim every 3 – 4 months will ensure your hair is kept healthy and will minimize split ends, knots and tangles.

Bad Hair Washing Habits

You shouldn’t wash with shampoo every single day.

It doesn’t need to be washed every day; doing so will strip it off its natural oils and dry it out eventually.

When you do wash your hair, ensure you choose wisely and opt for a shampoo that’s free of any sulfate or parabens that can damage your hair.

However, before washing, take the time to detangle your hair first.

We know it’s tiresome, it takes a bit of time and can be a bit painful.

But not working through your knots and tangles before you wash your hair will only make it worse when the time comes for you to comb it out once it’s dry.

Remember: the tangles won’t magically get rid of themselves; you have to put the effort in for your hair to benefit.

Not Using Conditioner

Many people shampoo their hair religiously but skip out on the conditioner. This can be a big mistake!

Conditioners are formulated to close cuticles and seal in moisture; not using one will leave your cuticles vulnerable to friction and other external damage.

Apart from that, conditioner also helps keep your hair soft and smooth, which ultimately helps reduce tangles.

Soft, silky hair doesn’t get knotted up as easily, so try and keep it that way.

You might also want to go for a deep conditioning treatment (such as a hot oil massage) once in a while, or use a moisturizing leave-in conditioner for added protection against tangles.

How You Style Your Hair

We know it can be tempting to just put your hair up in a top knot and avoid washing it until you need to leave the house – we’ve all been there.

This is one of the worst things you can do in terms of leaving your hair susceptible to tangles and knots.

You absolutely need to keep your hair clean and conditioned if you’re to have smooth, frizz and tangle-free hair.

Also, try not to bundle your hair up in a towel for long after you wash and wait for it to dry; this will make the tangles worse.

Instead, use a wide-tooth comb and gently work through your tangles; then you can do as you like with it.

The Top Ten Detanglers For Natural Hair

This section started out as top ten review, but three more products grabbed our attention. So now it’s a top 13 review. Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, does it?

Nonetheless, here are 13 great detanglers (sprays, conditioners and leave–in conditioners) and the pros and cons of each, starting with our top three products.

Best All – Around Option

1. SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Extra – Moisture Detangler

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

SheaMoisture’s leading detangler is specially formulated for those with thick, curly hair.

This lightweight detangler saves precious time battling stubborn knots when you’re fresh out of the shower.

You can use it on wet or dry hair and you’ll soon notice that it adds body to limp or lifeless hair.

We’re impressed with how it strengthens hair follicles weakened by color and heat styling.

To use you simply comb it through your hair from end to the root, without rinsing.

It’s safe to use on color–treated hair, and loved by all.

Things We Like About This Product

It works exceptionally well as a detangler on thick, curly hair

A pea-sized amount can work wonders on stiff, hard hair

It helps rejuvenate damaged hair

It doesn’t leave hair greasy or oily

It greatly reduces hair breakage with regular use

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The consistency is on the thicker side

It’s a little pricey

SheaMoisture’s Extra-Moisture Detangler is a great product that’s perfect for your morning routine. It’s a best-seller and a fan’s favorite.

The fact that it helps repair damaged hair definitely gives it an edge over most other products. The best!

Runner Up

2. Pantene Detangling Milk Hair Treatment Sulfate-Free, Pro-V Gold Series

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Pantene Detangling Milk Hair Treatment is especially designed for natural, curly textured black hair by black hair stylists.

This formula is enriched with argan oil (which is one of the very best natural hair ingredients there is) to help smooth hair, defy frizz and define curls.

We love that this detangling milk soothes your hair cuticles to allow moisture to enter, keeping your hair moisturized and silky all day.

To use this it, simply apply two squeezes to your palms then smooth it over either damp or dried hair.

Be sure to apply it from mid-shaft to the end of your hair and spread it using a wide tooth comb or your fingers.

Things We Like About This Product

It works very well as a detangling product

It doesn’t contain any sulfate or artificial dyes

It’s affordable and smells amazing

It doesn’t leave behind any greasy build up

It works very well to remedy coarse, dry hair

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It doesn’t work very well as a moisturizer even if it does soften hair

Pantene Detangling Milk Hair Treatment is a close contender for best all – around option with its lovely argan oil rich formula which leaves hair silky, shiny and soft.

It’s affordable, smells great, and detangles very well. Highly recommended.

Best Value Option

3. Cantu Coil Calm Detangler

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Cantu Coil Calm Detangler is enriched with shea butter to make hair appear soft and moisturized in a matter of seconds.

This formula is designed for practically every hair type to help soothe strands and make detangling a painless, hassle-free process. Now who wouldn’t want that?!

We found that this detangler is especially useful for kids as it doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients; instead, it contains 100% shea butter – a great hair care ingredient.

Despite the incredibly low price, this detangler still manages to include great nourishing oils in its formula that add shine and texture to your curls and coils.

This product comes in a little spray bottle that makes application quick and easy.

Things We Like About This Product

It detangles hair well and makes combing easy

It has a thick, smooth consistency

It tames frizz very effectively

It does not contain any parabens, sulfate, silicones or mineral oil

It’s very well priced and ideal for everyday use

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can be a little thick for the coarsest hair

Cantu Coil Calm Detangler is a great product for everyday use that keeps hair tangle and frizz-free.

For the price it’s well worth a try. Excellent value for money.

Best Of The Rest

4. Design Essentials Natural Moisturizing and Super Detangling Sulfate-Free Conditioner

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Unlucky not to make our Top 3, Design Essentials’ Super Detangling Sulfate-Free Conditioner contains natural shea butter, coconut, milk-almond and avocado to help nourish your hair and help it regain lost moisture.

This special formula helps reduce knots and tangles leaving your hair soft and manageable while also reducing dryness and frizz.

Even though this conditioner is suited to all hair types, it works particularly well on curly hair to reduce breakage and frizz.

This is another best-seller, and for good reason.

Things We Like About This Product

It noticeably reduces the appearance of breakage, frizz and other signs of hair damage

It works well to separate curls

It doesn’t contain mineral oil, paraben, sulfate, petroleum or paraffin

It doesn’t leave hair strands feeling greasy or heavy

It leaves hair soft, silky and well-nourished and smells great

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The consistency is a little watery compared to most conditioners

Design Essentials’ Super Detangling Sulfate-Free Conditioner is a very impressive product that genuinely helps detangle hair and keep it moisturized.

Barring a few minor complaints about its consistency, we can’t find fault with this product. So if you’re on the fence, go for it!

5. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Leave – In Conditioner

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Leave – In Conditioner is designed for hair that’s dry, damaged or color treated.

This nourishing formula contains raw coconut oil, aloe, Tahitian monoi and silk proteins that keep split ends at bay and add oodles of natural shine to your hair.

This detangler helps to detangle unmanageable, coarse hair which in turn reduces fall-out and breakage.

The addition of coconut oil in this formula aids healthy hair growth and is sure to leave your hair well moisturized and stronger.

It’s also a great product to help control frizz and flyaway hair strands, especially in humid conditions.

We were also pleased to discover that the Tahitian monoi and coconut oil used in this formula are both sustainably and ethically sourced.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a lightweight formula that detangles hair effectively

It leaves hair feeling soft and shiny after it dries

It has a subtle, pleasant coconut scent

It aids healthy hair growth

It’s non-greasy and moisturizes well

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The packaging could be better; the bottle can leak while traveling

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Leave-In Conditioner is a great product that detangles your hair and helps remedy its texture gradually with regular use.

Aside from the packaging, it comes highly recommended.

6. Aunt Jackie’s Knot On My Watch Instant Leave-In Detangling Therapy

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Aunt Jackie’s Knot On My Watch Instant Leave-In Detangling Therapy is enriched with shea butter and olive oil which makes it ideal for hard to manage hair.

This smooth solution helps your comb glide through rough, coarse hair removing tangles on its way and leaving your hair with a healthy coat of moisture.

This formula is designed for all hair types and helps protect your hair from further damage and breakage.

To use, apply a generous amount throughout your hair, focusing on areas that are usually more prone to knots, tangles and breakage.

Then, you comb through with a wide tooth comb from the roots to the ends.

You’ll be surprised how smoothly your comb glides through your hair with this ‘silky slip’ formula!

Things We Like About This Product

It detangles hair without being greasy or weighing hair down

It works very well on thick, coarse hair

It doesn’t contain any sulfate or parabens

It leaves hair feeling intensely moisturized

It doesn’t leave behind any kind of residue

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It has a strong perfume scent which may not appeal to everyone

The consistency is a little on the thin side

Aunt Jackie’s Knot On My Watch Instant Leave-In Detangling Therapy is a good detangling product for those with generally difficult to manage hair and we’re impressed by how well it gets rids of knots and tangles.

The scent is a minor issue for some, but all in all it’s a solid choice.

7. Crème of Nature Knot Away Leave – In Detangler

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Crème of Nature Knot Away Leav -In Detangler is enriched with pure honey, coconut oil and shea butter to help detangle your hair almost instantly.

It’s also meant to improve manageability of your hair no matter how dry, coarse, dehydrated or damaged it is.

While restoring moisture, it simultaneously works on remedying stubborn split ends.

It works its magic gradually by soothing your cuticles and keeping your strands hydrated for hours.

For straight hair, just apply generously and work your way through troublesome areas with a wide tooth comb or friction–free hair brush.

For thick, curly natural hair, use a generous amount and allow it to sit for a while before you start detangling.

Things We Like About This Product

A little of this product goes a long way to detangle hair

It keeps hair moisturized and shiny

It has sweet, fresh scent

It doesn’t contain any mineral oil or petroleum

It’s a lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh hair down

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The cap is quite fragile and not too good for transit

This Leave-In Detangler works reasonably well to keep natural hair tangle-free and moisturized.

8. TRESemmé Moisture Rich Detangling Spray

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

TRESemmé Moisture Rich Detangling Spray is a professional grade formula infused with Vitamin E to keep your hair tangle-free, nourished and hydrated.

With the help of this spray, your hair will be ready for any hairstyle you like within minutes.

You’ll find that it also helps revive dull, dry locks for voluminous hair with a healthy looking shine.

For best results, start by spritzing some onto damp hair from the middle to ends.

Then, gently comb through to help it coat and detangle your hair.

If you want simple, manageable tresses, we recommend you use only a light amount of this spray.

On the other hand, if you want a leave–in conditioner effect for thick, coarse hair, use a generous amount.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s easy to use and detangles hair within seconds

It leaves hair soft and frizz-free

Like all TRESemmé products, it smells great

It makes hair silky smooth

It works well on nearly all hair types

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can make hair slightly oilier on occasion

Too many spritzes can weigh your hair down

TRESemmé’s leading Detangling Spray is a safe purchase if you want to go with a trusted brand that consistently delivers quality products.

It’s not the best detangling product on the market, but it’s a reliable choice that gets good results.

9. On Natural On Curl and Wavy Curl Defining Conditioner and Detangler

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

On Natural On Curl and Wavy Curl Defining Conditioner and Detangler, Cherry Blossom contains Vitamin E, shea butter, tea tree extracts and olive which work exceptionally well on curly and wavy hair types.

We’d highly recommend this product for those with curly or wavy hair that have an ‘S’ patterned curl as this formula helps bring these out by adding body and structure to them.

This formula also contains protein that’ll be perfect for you if you have damaged or dry hair to help protect it from breakage.

Upon using this product, you’ll find it smoothening coarse, brittle hair instantly while eliminating frizz as well.

In order to use this product for best results, you’ll have to hold the bottle 3-4 inches away from shampooed hair and spray it on.

Then, you can use either your fingers, a wide tooth comb or brush to distribute it evenly.

You can then go ahead and style your hair as you’d like.

Things We Like About This Product

It detangles even coarse, dry hair well

It effectively takes care of static and frizzy hair

It’s easy to use

It works on synthetic hair as well

It has a refreshing, pleasant fragrance

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

If you use a little too much of this spray it tends to get sticky and heavy

On Natural On Curl and Wavy Curl Defining Conditioner and Detangler is an impressive detangler as it works on synthetic hair as well, allowing you to keep your wigs in ship shape.

We’re a fan of how fast it takes effect and the lovely cherry blossom scent.

10. Andalou Naturals Exotics Silky Marula Oil Detangling Spray

Rating: (4.1 / 5)

Andalou Naturals Exotics Silky Marula Oil Detangling Spray contains vegetable glycerine, fruit stem cells, BioActive 8 berry complex and of course, marula oil that conditions, softens and smoothens hair that’s hard to manage.

This spray will suit you best if you have curly or coarse hair as it has deep penetrating ingredients.

It’ll leave your hair with a silky, healthy shine in just a few easy steps.

In order to use this spray you simply spray it on clean, damp hair and comb through gently using your fingers or a comb.

Alternatively, you can use it on dry hair if you have curls to revive them and make them appear soft and smooth.

This spray is totally safe to use on heat or colour treated hair and its vegan and gluten – free.

Things We Like About This Product

It keeps hair tangle and frizz – free all day long

It makes hair shiny and silky without making it stiff

It has a fairly thick, smooth consistency

It does not leave behind any residue or any kind of build up

It has a lovely, fruity scent

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The packaging could be better – the pump is a little fragile and tends to cause leaks

On rare occasions, it can cause breakouts on a sensitive scalp

Andalou Naturals Exotics Silky Marula Oil Detangling Spray uses a beautiful blend of ingredients to create a near – perfect detangling spray.

We wouldn’t necessarily recommend it to those with a sensitive scalp though, as no one favours a breakout.

11. Sun Bum Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave – In Hair Conditioner Spray

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Sun Bum Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave – In Hair Conditioner Spray is designed to detangle, condition and protect your hair from harmful UV rays, particularly for a sunny day out at the beach.

It also prevents hair colour from fading with its rich vegan ingredients so you may want to opt for this spray if you’ve recently coloured your locks.

This formulation is also a good choice for damaged hair as it revives and enlivens even extremely dull, lacklustre strands.

In order to use this spray, you simply spritz some onto wet or dry hair and work through your knots with a wide tooth comb.

Things We Like About This Product

It contains fresh, vegan ingredients

It works very well to tame dry, frizzy hair

It works equally well on all hair types

It leaves hair soft, hydrated and moisturised throughout the day

It protects hair from UV and chlorine damage effectively

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can get a little sticky when sprayed on wet hair

It has a strong coconut scent which can be overpowering

Sun Bum Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave – In Hair Conditioner Spray is an impressive formula that’s definitely worth the price tag, given its many appealing features.

We’d recommend it especially for peak summer months, though not for those who are sensitive to strong scents.

12. Aussie Leave – In Conditioner Spray

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Aussie Leave – In Conditioner Spray contains jojoba oil and sea kelp which are great ingredients for all hair types, though they’re great for oily hair in particular.

This spray not only helps detangle your hair and keep stubborn knots at bay, it also keeps stray hair strands and frizz in check.

The addition of jojoba oil, in particular, will be to leave you with silky smooth hair.

This lightweight formula works to protect your hair from further damage and breakage.

In order to get the most out of this spray, you need only spray it unto damp hair and comb through gently. It really is that simple!

Things We Like About This Product

It detangles hair effectively and keeps tangles at bay

It makes generally unmanageable hair easier to manage

It softens hair noticeably

It keeps hair hydrated even in harsh conditions e.g. in chlorinated water

It protects hair from heat styling damage

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

Its consistency is definitely on the watery side

It tends to dry out dry hair even more if used generously

Aussie Leave – In Conditioner Spray is a handy product to have when you require a quick fix for damaged, tangled hair as it delivers instant results.

However, we wouldn’t recommend it for those with dry hair as it does have a tendency to stiffen dry hair strands even with one use.

13. SoCozy Curl Leave – In Conditioner Spray For Kids Hair

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

SoCozy Curl Leave – In Conditioner Spray For Kids Hair is carefully designed to be gentle on kids’ hair while detangling and restoring soft, structured curls.

Now, kids don’t generally have damaged hair so instead, this sweet – pea infused formula helps hydrate and moisturise dry hair and make it more manageable.

It also helps protect your kids’ hair from damage, breakage, split ends and frizz by locking in moisture without any residue build up.

In order to use this spray, you simply ask your tot to sit still for a few minutes (good luck with that!), spritz some on and comb through gently.

This gentle, fuss – free formula does not contain any sulfate, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, gluten, propylene glycol or nuts.

Things We Like About This Product

It minimizes frizz and detangles hair gently

It has a light, silky smooth consistency

It adds body and definition to all types of curls

It makes hair smooth and adds lots of shine

It does not contain any synthetic colours, sulfate, parabens or dyes

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It’ll get a little oily if you spray too much on

The scent is a little too strong for a kids’ hair spray

SoCozy Curl Leave – In Conditioner Spray For Kids Hair is a lovely product for kids’ hair that requires gentle, fuss – free care.

Aside from the scent, we were quite pleased with its overall results especially when it came to bringing out curls.

So, What’s The Best Detangler For Natural Hair?

Our reviews are changing all the time. If a new product comes along that’s worthy of mention we’ll include it here, so do check back when you can. For now, these are our Top 3 picks:

Our Top Pick

We just can’t look past SheaMoisture’s Extra-Moisture Detangler. The sheer volume of positive reviews from independent users with natural hair is overwhelming.

If you have thick, curly hair and are looking for a reliable detangler, in all honesty look no further than this. Just buy it. It’s that good.

For amazing results use it on wet or dry hair to add body and strength by simply combing through from end to root without rinsing. Right now it’s the best detangler for natural hair on the market.

Runner Up

Pantene detangling Milk Hair Treatment Sulfate-Free, Pro-V Gold Series is designed especially for Black hair and helps soothe hair cuticles to keep hair moisturized, silky and shiny all day long.

What we love about this milk is that it contains argan oil (one of our favourite hair care products) that aids healthy hair growth and helps define curls.

Great Value

Cantu Coil Calm Detangler contains shea butter that’s a great hair care fix for any hair type but this formula in particular adds texture and body to curls.

This detangler contains many rich, nourishing oils that bring out a healthy – looking shine in your hair while detangling it in a matter of seconds.

Things To Consider

Before you go ahead and invest in a detangling spray/ conditioner/ lotion you may first want to take a quick look at a few ways by which you can reduce your tangles:

Detangle Before You Sleep

The simplest solution to any problem is usually the most obvious and the rules of hair care are no exception this.

Detangling your hair before you hit the sack will not only save you time in the morning but also minimise hair loss as you won’t have to wrestle with stubborn knots that much anymore.

Make sure you use a wide tooth comb and patiently work your way through your tangles before you sleep without yanking on any areas to avoid causing breakage and pain.

When you comb your hair, section it off into small sections and work your way from the bottom to the top. You’ll thank us later!

Use A Detangler Before You Shower

If you step into the shower with a mass of detangled hair, you’re inviting trouble.

If your hair is tangled and knotted up badly before you shower, it’s only going to get a lot worse after you step out and let it dry.

Furthermore, if you try to detangle your hair when it’s wet or damp, you’ll end up causing breakage.

Instead, we’d recommend you use a detangling product before you wash your hair to make the post shower combing an easier, painless process.

Also, this is a great hair care hack – give your hair a final rinse with cold water before you step out of the shower.

This will help close your hair cuticles and lock in the moisture which in turn will leave your hair smoother and less prone to knots and tangles.

Take Extra Care Of Your Hair

So far we’ve asked you to detangle pre-shower, pre-bedtime, condition your hair, sleep on satin, etc. So what more can you do?

With hair care, as with skin care, there’s always more time and effort to be invested in order to bring out the best in you.

With just a little more effort and tweaks in your daily routine, you’ll end up saving yourself hundreds, possibly thousands of dollars in hair maintenance.

We’d recommend you use a hair mask anyway for all hair types but especially for unmanageable, dry hair that’s prone to knots and tangles.

A hair mask or hot oil massage (with coconut, argan, olive, castor or jojoba oil) once a twice a week will be sure to give your hair a great nourishing boost and keep tangles at bay.

Also, try and do away with heat styling options that are part of your daily routine.

Instead of blow drying your hair, let it air dry instead.

Instead of using a curling iron, use rollers of flexi rods and let them sit them over night instead.

You’ll achieve the same hair styles with just a little extra time and effort.

We know that these tips are easier written than done, but believe us your hair will be forever grateful.

Why not check out our guide on how to make natural hair soft.

Protect Your Hair While You Sleep

Your hair care routine doesn’t end when you’re ready to drift off; you still need to be careful about what surface you lay your hair to rest on.

Sleeping on a cotton pillowcase will absorb moisture from your hair and leave it dry and tangled when you wake up.

In order to keep natural hair smooth and tangle – free, try and use a satin pillowcase or wrap your hair in a satin scarf before you sleep.

Since stain is a silky smooth surface that causes minimum friction against hair strands, you’ll wake up with fewer knots to worry about in the morning.

Alternatively, you can also put your hair up in a bun or braid before you sleep to keep it from tangling.

Here’s a handy guide on detangling dry natural hair, using on of the products we’ve reviewed:

FAQs

If you need to detangle natural hair check out these frequently asked questions before you do.

Q – What’s The Right Method To Comb Through Tangles?

A – Now, there is no right or wrong method as such regarding the way you comb through your hair as this depends on its, length etc.

Having said that, it’s generally a good idea to start you way from the bottom of your hair strands then work your way to the top.

If you start from the top, you’ll only end up pushing the knots further down your hair which will end up in a bigger knotted mess which in turn will be time – consuming (and painful!) to get rid of.

Q – What Products Apart From A Detangler Should I Use For Unmanageable Hair?

A – Use a shampoo that’s free of any sulfate or parabens twice or thrice a week – this goes for all hair types.

If you have straight or greasy hair, use a shampoo / conditioner that contains a good amount of protein and glycerine.

For curly or relaxed hair, you can opt to co – wash (wash with conditioner) on the days you don’t want to shampoo it as well.

A great volumizing shampoo for straight hair on the finer side would help too.

Q – Are Detangling Products Harmful For The Hair?

A – As with all hair care and skin care products, you have to watch the ingredients that go into making a detangler.

Make sure you look for detanglers that don’t contain sulfate, paraben, artificial dyes, mineral oil or petroleum.

Instead, opt for those that contain natural ingredients that are good for the scalp and hair such as coconut oil, argan oil, argan oil, shea butter, olive oil, tea tree oil, etc.

Q – Which Kind Of Detangling Product Is The Best?

A – There’s no definitive best when it comes to what kind of detangler you should use for your hair.

It depends on how much time you have at hand more than anything else.

If you have more time, use a leave – in conditioner, allow it to settle into your hair nicely and then proceed to detangling as usual.

If you just about have enough time to battle your tangles while running out the door, you would be better off using a detangling spray that’ll get to work fairly quickly.

Q – What Can I Do To Prevent My Hair From Tangling?

A – We’ve covered this in detail in our ‘Things To Consider’ section already but just to summarise it for you: yes, there are many simple things you can do to prevent your hair from tangling and / or knotting up.

The easiest of these would be to comb your hair before you shower or go to bed and sleep on a satin pillowcase.

You could also choose to put your hair up in a braid or top knot before you sleep to keep it tangle – free in the morning.

Additionally, taking care of unruly hair in general will greatly reduce the chances of it tangling and eating into those few precious minutes you get every morning to get dressed.

Update: take a look at our new post on how to choose the best setting lotion for natural hair here.

Best Brands

Following are a few brands that are considered the best in the industry and worthy of recommendation:

Pantene

The world’s most popular hair care brand, Pantene has a universal appeal being both easily accessible and affordable. Even though it originated in Switzerland, the hair care giant has a loyal base of customers from USA all the way to China today.

Their ground-breaking Pro-V formula is being constantly developed and redeveloped to come up with the best possible products since it was conceived over 70 years ago.

Shea Moisture

Established in the year 1912 in Sierra Leone, Shea Moisture is committed to manufacturing beauty products that are sustainably-produced and as far as possible, free of parabens and sulfate.

They ensure their products are only tested on members of their family and never on animals. This brand strongly believes in inclusivity and strives to make their products accessible to all.

Design Essentials

Design Essentials is one of the leading direct distributors of hair care solutions that cater to both salons and homes. Launched in 1990, they have been committed to addressing specific hair care needs.

In addition to manufacturing quality hair care products, they also take an active interest in providing blogs and seminars to educate their users on how to get the most out of their products.

Maui Moisture

Maui Moisture is known to use handpicked ingredients such as pure coconut water mixed with aloe vera sourced from tropical islands for most of their shampoos and conditioners.

Their six ranges cater to all hair types to keep hair naturally healthy and radiant with a tropical touch.

TRESemmé

One of the best known brands in quality, affordable hair care today, TRESemmé was founded in 1948, New York City as a salon range for strong, smooth hair.

Today, TRESemmé markets itself as, “Professional, Affordable” hair care which it lives up to with its salon – quality, reasonably – priced products that are dominating beauty markets the world over.

Wrapping It Up – The Best Detangler For Natural Hair

Hopefully you now have a fairly good idea how to deal with knots, and which is the best detangler for natural hair.

After reviewing 13 detangling products (sprays, conditioners and leave–in conditioners), SheaMoisture’s Extra-Moisture Detangler is definitely our top pick.

It’s the easiest product to use. It produces the best results, and it also rejuvenates dry or damaged hair.

It’s slightly more expensive than some others, but the price is definitely justified. So go for it.

Happy detangling!

If you’d like to share your detangling hacks, or have a recommendation that we’ve missed, let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

