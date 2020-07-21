The Best Eyeliner For Tightlining – Our Top 10 Picks

Best Eyeliner For Tightlining

Until recently tightlining was a technique wielded only by professional makeup artists.

It may seem like a hack that requires a special skill set, but it doesn’t!

Tightlining is actually one of the simplest techniques you can use to enhance the appearance of your eyes.

And, the most important factor in creating the perfect tightline, is the eyeliner that you use.

In this guide you’ll find everything you need to know about tightlining, from a rundown on the different types of tightlining eyeliners, to our top tips on how to use them.

So, What’s The Best Eyeliner For Tightlining Right Now?

Our Top Ten Picks

We’ve bumped this section up to a Top 13 review as we found three more products we like. Lucky you. Here are the pros and cons of each:

Best All Round Option

1. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Smouldering Eyeliner

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Smouldering Eyeliner is an intense, deeply pigmented, kajal formula that gives better definition than most other eyeliners.

This formula is not just dark but is also super smooth, gliding on like soft butter.

The sharp definition this liner achieves can give you the perfect tightlining effect to make your lashes appear longer and your eyes wider.

This pencil liner is very easy to use master and can be kept sharp with the simple sharpener that’s included.

This versatile liner can create anything from a simple tightline to a smudged cat eye look with ease.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s an easy to use kohl pencil

It glides on smoothly and doesn’t smudge

The sharp pencil gives great definition and precision

The color is deeply pigmented

It’s reasonably priced

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It’s not the longest lasting eyeliner in the world

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Smouldering Eyeliner has all the great features of an eyeliner to give you the perfect tightline: it gives great definition, color and the ideal amount of thickness. It’d the best-seller for a reason!

Runner Up

2. Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Definer

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Definer is a waterproof, long-lasting liner that is self-sharpening and comes in a deep shade of ‘blackest black’.

This high impact eyeliner is a deeply pigmented formula that can give you a solid, creamy matte, or a sleek, metallic finish, depending on what look you’re aiming for.

It has a built-in smudger and sharpener so you don’t need to purchase these separately.

With the help of this liner, you can create precise lines that blend easily with your lash line to create the perfect tightlining effect.

The waterproof formula doesn’t smudge easily, and lasts for a good 10 or so hours before it begins to fade.

Things We Like About this Product

It’s easy to use and glides on smoothly

It provides great precision when tightlining

The color is rich and intense

It lasts a long time

It’s very reasonably priced

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It doesn’t last quit as long if applied on lower lids

Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Definer is an impressive formula that glides on smoothly and gives you a smudge-free, sharp lined look. It’s a fan’s favorite and unlucky not to take our top spot. Highly Recommended.

Best Value Product

3. NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

NYX Professional’s Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil is a retractable eye liner that is one of the best budget products on the market for tightlining.

This eye liner pen doesn’t require any sharpening, you simply twist it up, and use it is as you please.

It’s smudge proof, and lasts all day without smearing or bleeding even in the hottest, most humid conditions.

This pen is a convenient applicator for both a fine, subtle tightline and a dramatic winged liner look.

This product is completely cruelty-free and hasn’t been tested on animals.

Things We Like About This Product

The consistency is very smooth and creamy

It doesn’t smudge or smear throughout the day

It’s gentle and doesn’t sting the eyes even if applied on the waterline

It dries fairly quickly

The applicator is very handy and easy to use

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It fades a little compared to similar liners

NYX Professional’s Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil is excellent value for money, delivering a good formula, and easy application. For everyday tightlining it’s very hard to beat.

4. Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner is s smudge resistant formula that is self-sharpening and waterproof too.

By self-sharpening we mean it’s a mechanical pencil that’s meant to give you precise definition when tightlining.

You’ll find it very easy to create any look you want with the help of this pencil, ranging from natural and subtle looks to the bold and intense.

We found the best features of this liner to be how convenient the self-sharpening pencil is, and how much control it gives you over the lining process.

It’s also easily removed with the help of a gentle makeup remover.

Things We Like About This Product

It doesn’t run easily even in extreme heat

The self-sharpening pencil makes it easy to create a tightlining effect

It can either be used for sharp lines or blending

It’s well priced

Since it’s mechanical it doesn’t require constant sharpening

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The color isn’t the most pigmented

The pencil can be a little hard on sensitive eyes

Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner is a quality product from a leading brand renowned for manufacturing several top notch makeup essentials. We don’t have any major gripes about it, so give it a go!

5. L’Oreal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

L’Oreal’s Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner is a smudge proof liner that is a mechanical pencil with a built-in sharpener that’s designed to enhance your eyes with rich, fade-proof color.

This smooth, creamy formula can stay without fading for up to 16 hours!

How’s that for long-stay?

You can use the built-in sharpener for a great tightline or the smudger to slightly soften sharp lines to create a gorgeous smoky eye look.

Fan’s especially like how the smudger allows you to use just a little amount of liner for a softer tightline.

Things We Like About This Product

It doesn’t smudge or flake at all throughout the day

It’s very easy to use

It includes a smudger

It stays on for over half a day without fading

It doesn’t irritate even sensitive eyes

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The colour isn’t the deepest shade of black

The consistency can get a little hard after a few weeks of use

L’Oreal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner is a great long-stay liner that helps you achieve almost any look you’d like within a few seconds.

6. Neutrogena Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Neutrogena Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil is a 0.1 ounce pencil that comes with a built-in sharpener to help you achieve maximum definition and maximum precision with your tightlining.

It also has a built-in smudger to soften sharper lines and help create that popular smoky eye look.

The luminous formula is both rich and creamy as it contains natural moisturizing ingredients such as rainforest shea butter and olive oil.

These rich ingredients help the liner glide smoothly over your lids, regardless of how dry your skin might be.

The formula also contains light diffusers that enhance the whites of your eyes to make them appear brighter.

Also, this product is dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested and is completely safe to use for those with sensitive eyes.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s very gentle on sensitive eyes

It contains some great natural ingredients

It doesn’t smudge or smear easily

It lasts all day without fading

The in-built sharpener keeps the tip nice and sharp

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It doesn’t wash off very easily

The colour is a bot light and not very pigmented

Neutrogena Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil is a very gentle formula that works as well as any other mainstream eyeliner on the market. A very solid option.

7. Immovable Eyeliner By Mia Adora Makeup

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Immovable By Mia Adora Makeup is a smudge proof formula that sticks stubbornly to your lids all day long without smearing, even if you rub your eyes.

This is one of the very best eyeliners you’ll find for tightlining as it’s waterproof and tear-proof, and provides great definition.

It’s also exceptionally handy when it comes to following the natural shape of your eyes, as close to your lash line as possible, thanks to its smooth-glide precision tip.

You’ll find this liner useful to darken smoky eyes, or to create a more a grounded, natural look.

This product is cruelty-free and hasn’t been tested on any animals. It’s gentle around sensitive eyes and for contact lens wearers as well.

Things We Like About This Product

It stays on for about half a day without fading

It gives great precision

It’s self-sharpening which says on the time and effort of manually sharpening

It doesn’t wash away even through sweat and tears

It lasts for hours together even on the waterline without running

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It tends to smudge around the corners if you have oily skin

Immovable Eyeliner By Mia Adora Makeup is a good quality liner that gives great precision for tightlining purposes, and does a great job of lining your waterline as well.

8. Annabelle Waterline Matte Kohl Eyeliner

Rating: (3.9 / 5)

Annabelle Waterline Matte Kohl Eyeliner is formulated to illuminate and enhance your eyes, making your lashes appear fuller and your eyes rounder and bigger.

Unlike most eyeliners, this one is specifically designed for use inside the waterline.

This long lasting, smooth gel glides on very easily and stays on without budging for hours.

The gel formula allows it to slide over your eyelids easily, leaving little room for error during application.

It doesn’t flake or leave behind any kind of residue either.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s gentle on sensitive eyes

It doesn’t wear off easily

It works very well on the waterline

The pigment is quite rich

It’s very easy to use as it glides easily over the eyelids

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It’s not that easy to sharpen

It doesn’t last for as long as it claims and fades rather easily

Annabelle Waterline Matte Kohl Eyeliner is a decent eyeliner. It’s not the very best option for tightlining, but it’s good enough and reviewers seem to like it.

9. Kajal Waterline Eyeliner By Vasanti Cosmetics

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

Kajal Waterline Eyeliner By Vasanti Cosmetics is designed especially for use on waterline and tightlining.

This formula is both paraben-free and vegan-friendly.

Since this liner has been designed for tightlining, you’ll notice an instant change in the appearance when you use it.

With just one swipe, your lashes are sure to appear fuller and your eyes bigger and brighter.

The formula has a velvety matte finish that Vasanti claims will last all day long, even on your waterline.

It doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals and is completely safe to use near delicate eyes.

Things We Like About This Product

It creates a great tightlining effect

It stays on the waterline for hours without running

It enhances eyes and ever shrinks them

It makes lashes appear instantly fuller and better – defined

It’s very gentle on all types of eyes and even contact lens wearers

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It’s quite pricey

It doesn’t wash off easily

Kajal Waterline Eyeliner By Vasanti Cosmetics is a top quality tightlining liner that doesn’t disappoint when it comes to creating the perfectly defined tightline and waterline. All things considered, we’d say this liner is well worth the price.

10. Physicians Formula Eye Definer Automatic Eye Pencil

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

As ell as being a bit of a mouthful, Physicians Formula Eye Definer Automatic Eye Pencil is a densely pigmented formula that slides on smoothly to give you great control over your tightline.

You can use this liner for a sleek cat eye, thin tightline or a more natural, smudged effect.

This liner has a removable pencil sharpener attached to the bottom to help keep the tip nice and sharp for good definition.

The silky formula glides on smoothly to blend in well with your waterline to really open up your eyes.

This product is hypoallergenic, and dermatologist approved making it safe for use around sensitive eyes and for contact lens wearers as well.

Things We Like About This Product

It doesn’t irritate sensitive eyes

It doesn’t need to be sharpened manually

It’s very pigmented

The consistency is smooth and rich

It’s very reasonably priced

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The quantity is a little less compared to other eyeliners

It tends to smear after a few hours

Physicians Formula eye Definer Automatic Eye Pencil is an affordable, gentle formula that’s a convenient tightlining tool. Although we have a couple of gripes we can’t really complain for the price.

11. Maybelline Lasting Drama Water Proof Gel Pencil

Rating: (4 / 5)

Maybelline’s Lasting Drama Water Proof Gel Pencil is a long-lasting liner that’s designed specifically to create dramatic eye looks.

From natural to dramatic, this liner can create the look you want in a jiffy with its easy application process.

This smudge-resistant gel formula embraces your lash line gently for the optimum tightlining effect.

Simply work closely and glide the pencil from the inner to the outer corner of your lash line for best results.

This product is completely safe to use near sensitive eyes and for contact lens wearers.

Things We Like About This Product

It doesn’t smudge at all even after hours of use

It’s very convenient and easy to use

It stays on all day without fading through all kinds of weather

It’s quite pigmented

It’s gentle on sensitive eyes

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The pencil is a little difficult to sharpen

It’s a little too soft for a sharp tightline

Maybelline’s Lasting Drama Water Proof Gel Pencil is a quality waterproof liner that stays on for ages regardless of where you live and what you do throughout the day. However it doesn’t include a sharpener, which isn’t ideal.

12. Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Eyeliner

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Eyeliner contains antioxidant vitamin E and smudges only for the first half a minute following application allowing you just enough time to blend or soften it as you please.

Even though it’s dark brown and not black, it’s deeply pigmented and can give you an intensely dramatic look with just one quick swipe.

However, if a more natural looking tightline is what you’re after to simply enhance your lashes, you can use this liner for that just as well.

Once this liner dries, it’s completely smudge and flake-proof, and stays that way for a good 8 to 10 hours.

As you’s expect with a Neutrogena product, this liner is safe to use near sensitive eyes as well.

Things We Like About This Product

It doesn’t flake or smudge at all throughout the day even in humidity

It doesn’t smear even on the waterline

It doesn’t irritate the eyes

It’s long lasting and dark

It’s consistency is smooth and soft

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The pencil isn’t sharp or hard enough for easy tightlining

The formula is a little too heavy for oily skin

Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Eyeliner, like all Neutrogena products, is a gentle formula that does a great job despite the absence of harsh chemicals. It doesn’t give the greatest definition, but it’s still a reliable choice.

13. E.l.f No Budge Retractable Eyeliner Pencil

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

E.l.f No Budge Retractable Eyeliner Pencil is a water proof liner that is both creamy and deeply pigmented to enable you to create the perfect tightline.

It has great staying power due to the water proof nature of the formula.

You can use this retractable pencil on your lash line or waterline and it won’t budge all day long.

You can smudge or smear this liner a few seconds after application before it dries completely to create a good smoky eye look too.

This formula doesn’t contain any parabens or phthalates and is 100% cruelty-free.

Things We Like About This Product

The pencil is retractable and doesn’t require manual sharpening

It stays on for hours without fading

It doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals

The color is rich and intensely pigmented

It doesn’t smudge at all even on the waterline

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It tends to harden after the first few uses

E.l.f No Budge Retractable Eyeliner Pencil is a quality liner that certainly delivers. It’s not designed by a big brand, but that shouldn’t put you off giving it a try at all.

So, What’s The Best Eyeliner For Tightlining Then?

Well, we update our reviews all the time (this started out as a top 10 review and increased to a top 13 review when we stumbled across three great new products).

However, at the time of writing our picks for the best all round option, runner up and best budget option are: L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Smouldering Eyeliner; Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Definer; and NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil respectively.

Our Top Pick

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Smouldering Eyeliner is an intensely pigmented kajal formula glides on easily to create the perfect tightline to really bring out your lashes and enhance your eyes.

This liner usually comes along with a sharpener to help keep the tip ready for any well – defined and precise lines you’d like to create.

In our view it’s the best eyeliner for tightlining, all things considered.

While we wouldn’t recommend it for use on the waterline as it smudges / smears a little easily, we’d definitely recommend it for a precise tightline.

Runner Up

Rimmel RLWED262 Exaggerate Eye Definer is a water – proof liner that is self – sharpening liner that’s an intense shade of deepest black.

This liner can help you create everything from a matte finish to a metallic finish and includes a built – in smudger as well.

It lasts for about half a day before it begins to start fading and we’re pleased with how affordable it is despite being a great quality liner.

Great Value

NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil is a retractable pencil liner that’s smudge and smear – proof and doesn’t run easily no matter where you are.

What we loved the most about this liner is the applicator pen that is really ideal for tightlining as it can really create precise, sharp lines.

Also, we were impressed by how gentle it is on the eyes as it doesn’t irritate even the most eyes even though it does tend to run quickly if applied on the waterline and is subjected to constant tears.

Types of Eyeliner

There are many, many types of eyeliners on the market at present with varying formulations, pencils etc. and we’ve briefly listed a few for you here:

Gel Eyeliner

Most gel eyeliners are water – proof and smudge – proof and tend to stay on for extended periods of time.

These liners are generally made of wax and don’t wash off easily with soap and water and require a proper makeup removal formula for the same.

You could describe the texture of a gel liner to be somewhere between that of a liquid liner and pencil.

These liners are usually packaged in a small pot and require a brush for application which can be used to create tightlines and softer lines as well.

Gel liners usually take a few seconds to dry so you can use these moments to smudge or smear around the corners of your eyes to create softer lines or wings.

It’s not usually recommended to use gel liners on the waterline though as these may end up irritating your eyes if you do so.

Liquid Eyeliner

Liquid liners are best – suited to cat eyes and sharp wings as these come with sharp applicators and don’t smudge easily.

They don’t smudge easily as they take only a few seconds to dry completely so they’re not really ideal if you want to create a smoky eye.

These liners also have great staying power and can easily stay on for about half a day.

Using liquid liner to draw sharp, precise tightlines can require some skill but don’t fret – it’s nothing a little practice won’t teach you.

Liquid liners usually have fine, pointed brushes so these can really help you create well – defined, sharp lines even with little practice.

Kajal Eyeliner

Kajal eyeliners are harder than liquid and gel liners which makes them less prone to smudging and smearing.

These non – creamy formulas stay on all day long – even on your waterline since kajal was originally meant to be applied on the waterline anyway.

Since these are hard they may dry easily but it won’t take more than few drops of water every now and then to bring them back to an ideal consistency.

Due to the consistency and the strong ingredients in the formula, kajal eyeliners usually last longer than almost any other type of liner in the market.

Pencil Eyeliner

Pencil eyeliners now aren’t too creamy like gel liners and they aren’t too hard like kajal eyeliners either; they’re somewhere in the middle.

These liners are usually made of wood and need to be sharpened manually with a sharpening to help keep the tip pointed for maximum definition – just like a regular pencil.

Pencil liners can be used for almost any eye makeup look from cat eyes to simple tightlining or defining your waterline.

Most pencil liners last for about 3 – 4 hours before they begin to fade regardless of whether they’re waterproof or otherwise.

Eye pencils aren’t generally recommended for use on false eyelashes though as they contain ingredients that aren’t exactly compatible with false lashes.

Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner

A mechanical pencil eyeliner, also known as a retractable pencil liner is very similar to a regular pencil liner in terms of consistency and easy of application.

However, the difference is that mechanical pencil liners don’t need to be sharpened manually, you simply need to twist the barrel and you can get about as much length of liner pencil as you need for varying degrees of separation.

These liners cannot be sharpened at all, you just need to count on them to hold their original shape for as long as possible.

This can make it very inconvenient to use these liners for looks that require sharp definition such as the cat eye.

However, mechanical liners aren’t all that bad when it comes to tightlines, given the right amount of skill and patience.

Things To Consider

In order to make the most out of which eyeliner you choose to buy and tightline with like a pro, you’d first want to keep a handful of tips and tricks in mind to help you get there.

We have a few such tips listed here:

Colour Your Top Waterline

Remember: tightlining is about defining your eyes in the most subtle way possible while still making a statement.

When you tightline your eyes, you essentially run your pencil / gel / liquid along your top waterline which lies just below your lid and between your eyelashes.

Tightlining can really eliminate the need for false lashes and even mascara and other eye makeup products as these can really define your lashes and make them appear thicker and darker.

Tightlining can really take practice and your liner may just end up running as your eyes may initially be sensitive to this method but with a little practice, mastering this technique is no big deal.

Colour Your Waterline

Your waterline is the area of skin that lies in between your lash line and your eye.

Appling a small amount of eyeliner along your waterline can really enhance the effect of your tightline and help open up your eyes.

Applying liner along your waterline is pretty much the same as tightlining, except easier.

Like tightlining, this too can really require some practice before you can do it without making your eyes tear up constantly.

Also, since bottom lashes are sparser and thinner than upper lashes, this will really help define them and visibly add volume as well.

Keep Your Pencil Clean And Sharp

Since a tightlining is basically putting your eyeliner in such close proximity to your eye, it’s bound to get in at some point.

This is why we recommend you keep your pencil or applicator brush as possible at all times to avoid the risk of irritating your eyes or worse, getting an infection.

Also, make sure you replace your eyeliner every few months – NEVER use expired makeup on areas as sensitive as your eyes.

As for keeping your pencil sharp this is quite self – explanatory; a sharp pencil invariably means better – defined lines and precision – something you’d absolutely need for tightlining.

Choose The Right Colour

While eyeliners come in a range of shades today ranging from pearly white to coal black, you’d want to make sure you choose one that can really give you a great tightline.

While lighter colours can really help make your eyes appear wider and make you look fresh, it’s the darker shades that can really define your lashes and create a better tightlining effect.

We’d recommend you choose black and dark brown for darker lashes and light brown for lighter coloured lashes as these will give your tightline a more subtle, natural effect.

Choose The Right Formula

When you look for an eyeliner for tightlining, make sure you pay attention close attention the formula.

Simply buying a quality, expensive eyeliner won’t ensure you create the perfect tightline.

Arguably, kohl pencils may be best – suited to tightlining as these have the perfect creamy (but not too creamy) consistency that glides on smoothly.

Also, it helps that kohl pencils are designed to stay on areas prone to attracting extra moisture such as the waterline and your upper waterline.

Furthermore, kohl isn’t as heavy, greasy or hard as most gel liners usually are which further aids easy application.

Another thing to bear in mind is to check whether or not the eyeliner you’re considering is gentle (if you have sensitive eyes) and suitable for you if you wear contact lenses to avoid irritation and further damage.

Curl Your Lashes And Put On Mascara

While curling your lashes for a tightlining effect may be optional, it certainly helps.

Remember to curl your lashes after you’re done tightlining so as to avoid smudging and smearing.

Also, make sure you wait for a few minutes till the liner dries completely before you try to curl your lashes as most liners take some time to dry so as to allow time for smudging in case you want to create a smoky eye.

The same reasoning goes for mascara as well; line your eyes before you put on mascara to avoid unintentional smudging.

A volumizing mascara will really help elevate the whole tightlining effect and make it appear professionally done.

For additional tips and tricks on how to tightline like a pro, you can refer to the following video as well:

FAQs

Q – Does Tightlining Really Make A Difference?

A – Now, when you’re already used to applying eyeliner on your upper lids, waterline and using an eyelash curler, mascara and eye shadow this question is bound to crop up in your mind.

While it depends on a lot of factors such as how thick your natural lashes are etc. the simple answer is: yes, tightlining does make a difference.

Not only does tightlining help widen your eyes and add definition to your lashes, it’s also a useful skill to learn for a natural makeup look.

A lighter shade than black eyeliner can be used for tightlining if a subtle, natural makeup look is what you’re going for; this in turn can make tightlining a part of your daily makeup routine.

Q – Is Tightlining Harmful For My Eyes?

A – Any makeup technique can be harmful if not done properly with care and caution but having said that, no, tightlining is not particularly harmful for your eyes.

This is speaking of eyes that are not sensitive / extra sensitive or dry and get irritated easily.

Tightlining could be harmful for those of you who wear contact lenses as well as eyeliner particles tend to flake eventually which can leave residue in your eyes that’s not easy to get rid of.

This is why in many of our reviews above we’ve specifically mentioned which eyeliners are gentle and safe to use for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers and which are not so watch out for these.

Q – How Do I Take Off My Eyeliner After Tightlining?

A – It may seem like washing off your eyeliner after you’ve tightlined can be tricky due to the fact that it’s practically touching your eye.

You needn’t worry though as many eyeliners wash off with a gentle soap and water solution which is not likely to irritate your eyes.

Those that don’t wash off with soap and water can be removed with the help of a makeup remover and cotton pads.

However, one useful we’d like to share with you here is to remove eyeliner from your upper and lower waterline with the help of a Q – Tip if you have one handy.

These really help reach all the corners of your eyes without you having to really rub them with cotton pads.

Q – Can I Use Liquid Eyeliner For Tightlining?

A – Sure you can!

Liquid liner can generally seem like a bad option for tightlining as these are known to run and fade easily but these issues are of liquid liners past.

In our ‘Product Reviews’ section itself we’ve listed out so many liquid liners that are long – stay and can offer the kind of precision you’re looking for to create a great tightlining effect.

One thing to remember with liquid liners though is to use short strokes while tightlining so as to avoid smudging and other mistakes during the tightlining process.

Q – Can I Tightline Over False Lashes?

A – We really wouldn’t recommend tightlining before or after you apply false lashes.

Eyeliner formulas aren’t generally compatible with lash glue and since these will be in contact with each other, this will create quite a mess.

Besides, with proper tightlining technique and some eye lash curler and volumizing mascara, you’ll see that you don’t really require false lashes to make your lashes appear longer and fuller.

Best Brands

Following are a few brands that are considered to be the best in the industry and worthy of recommendation:

Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York started out as small, family – owned business in the USA and is now one of the biggest giants in the beauty industry.

Its worldwide appeal lies in its affordability that makes its products accessible to a wide consumer base.

Maybelline brings the best beauty trends to its consumers in great quality products that are created using scientifically-advanced formulas and techniques.

Rimmel London

Rimmel London is a brand with a worldwide appeal that focuses on helping its consumers enhance their natural features with several lines of affordable products.

Established in 1834, London, this brand started out selling the first non – toxic mascara in the market and by 1890 was an industry leader in the beauty business.

This brand’s commitment to re – shaping convention is what’s kept it on top of the worldwide beauty scene for over a century despite being surrounded by a large number of worthy competitors.

L’Oréal Paris

Established in 1909, L’Oréal Paris started out as a young chemist formulating, manufacturing and selling hair dyes to Parisian hairdressers.

Today, L’Oréal isn’t just one of the leading but THE leading beauty brand the world over with a consumer base in about 130 countries.

Their focus on universal appeal and creating beauty products aimed at diverse skin and hair types is what makes them a key player in the beauty industry.

Neutrogena

Neutrogena was established in 1930 as Natone, a small cosmetic company that supplied to beauty salons that catered to the film industry.

After popularising a line of clear soaps that became synonymous with its brand image, Neutrogena was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in the year 1994.

From then on, Neutrogena has gone from strength to strength making its mark as a brand that manufactures mild skincare products that have a universal appeal.

NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup was founded in the year 1999 in Tokyo and now operates as a subsidiary of L’Oreal.

This brand sells products in over 70 countries all around the world and produces only cruelty – free and vegan – friendly products.

NYX products were initially marketed as ‘having department store’ beauty at ‘drugstore prices’, something it upholds even today.

The Best Eyeliner For Tightlining – Wrapping It Up

Hopefully you’ve now got a good idea what the best eyeliner for tightlining now is and you’re ready to master this useful technique.

In our view L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Smouldering Eyeliner is the pick of the bunch.

This richly pigmented kajal formula glides on very smoothly to create the optimum tightlining effect, making it attractive for beginners and pros alike.

It’s a great choice whether you want a simple tightlining look or dramatic smoky cat eyes.

We especially like that it’s easily affordable while offering professional grade results, something very few eyeliners can boast of.

So that’s that.

All that’s left for you to do now is take your pick and have fun tightlining!

Let us know how you get on below. We’d love to hear from you.

