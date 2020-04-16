The Best Foundation For Large Pores And Wrinkles – Our Top 10 Picks

Best Foundation For Large Pores And Wrinkles

If you’re having trouble finding a foundation to refine wrinkles and smooth large pores, you’re far from alone.

A lot of factors such as skin type, color and the climate can influence the type of foundation you should choose.

In this guide you’ll find everything you need to know before you buy the perfect product for your skin and your pores.

Keep reading for a quick look at our top three recommendations, followed by a few things you need to know about foundation, before a full review of the 10 best foundations for large pores and wrinkles on the market right now.

The 3 Best Foundations For Large Pores And Wrinkles Right Now

For a full review of the top ten products on the market read on. For those in a rush, here are three of the best options right now:

Types Of Foundation To Consider

To help with the product reviews below, her’e a quick whizz through the most common foundations on the market and what each are best for:

Moisturizing Liquid Foundation

If you have normal or dry skin, this type of foundation is ideal for you.

Don’t be wary of it containing moisturizer as these foundations are specially designed to be lightweight and non-greasy to make skin appear naturally flawless.

They’re great for dry skin as they keep skin soft and hydrated. Look out for the ones that have either a satin or satin matte finish as these are the best for dry skin.

Steer clear of moisturizing foundations if you have very oily skin though, as they tend to make oily areas even more so.

Matte-Finish Liquid Foundation

This is the best kind of foundation for blending makeup with its lightweight texture and flawless finish.

If you have oily skin, this one’s for you as matte-finish foundations hide the sheen of oily skin. It’s also best suited to skin that’s prone to acne breakouts or easy blemishing.

These foundations are long-lasting and perfect for hot or humid climates where you tend to sweat excessively.

You’d want to pass on these if you have deeper wrinkles though as they can dry out and highlight your lines.

You can apply a moisturizer underneath to prevent it from drying but this diminishes the matte-finish.

MFLF is a nightmare if you want to correct any make up mistakes because if you try to blend it after it can may end up streaking.

Anti-Aging and Serum Foundations

Even though these are designed to go with an anti-aging skincare routine, they work well on all skin types.

However, they help with anti-aging makeup the best to give aging skin better results than any other foundation. Beware of some serums, though.

Many anti-aging serums don’t contain the amount of anti-aging ingredients that are required to make a major difference to your skin.

They can also be quite pricey.

Cream-Powder Compact Foundations

Known for being the go-to foundation for touch ups, cream to powder compact foundations provide sheer/minimum to full coverage.

They’re perfect for skin that’s normal (not too dry and not too oily) if you want a simple finish that’s not too matte or dewy.

If your skin is too oily, this type of foundation can make it appear shiny and if it’s too dry, it’ll bring out the dry areas.

Whether the finish you achieve with this is matte or powdery will depend on how you blend it.

Either way, it’s definitely heavier than other types of foundation.

Pressed or Loose Powder Foundations

If you’re looking for a light, soft glow without the help of any highlighter, you may want to opt for pressed or loose powder foundations.

If you have skin that’s either normal or slightly oily, this foundation will help you achieve a smooth finish.

However, if your skin is too oily, powder foundations will look too heavy on it and can clog pores making them appear larger.

Being powdery, these foundations are lightweight and easily portable.

If you’re looking to reduce the shiny effect of sunscreen, using powdered compact foundation is a good solution.

However, be very careful with how much of this foundation you use as even a little too much can make your makeup look cakey and dry.

Stick Foundations

Meant to conceal imperfections without the need for a concealer, stick foundations generally offer medium to full coverage.

Do note however, that stick foundations are usually quite thick and waxy and tend to clog up large pores making them appear larger. They can also cause or worsen breakouts.

Due to their thick, heavy texture it’s not that easy to spread or blend stick foundations over large areas.

They can get a bit creamy/cakey and end up exaggerating creases and wrinkles, especially around the eyes and forehead.

Stick foundations are very handy for on-the-go touch ups, though.

10 Best Foundations For Large Pores And Wrinkles

Here’s a review of the most popular foundations around that are great for large pores and wrinkles. We’ve weighed up the pros and cons of each to help you pick the one that’s right for you:

1. Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Covergirl teamed up with Olay to come up with a formula that contains two popular anti-ageing ingredients: vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles instantly.

The vitamin C in this foundation helps to even out your skin tone and shrink pores while the hyaluronic acid helps hydrate your skin to make it look younger with its firming effect.

Apart from wrinkles, this foundation can also help you downplay the appearance of dark circles, under-eye bags and skin pigmentation. Talk about maximum coverage!

You won’t have to worry about your makeup appearing unnatural or overdramatic with this foundation, as it comes in over 15 shades to help match your skin tone.

We also love that Covergirl products being cruelty-free, are never tested on animals.

Things we like about this product:

It noticeably minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

It has pore shrinking properties

It’s very light, practically weightless

It’s long lasting and doesn’t dissolve even with sweat

It hydrates skin and is great for daily use

It’s very well priced

It has a very subtle fragrance

Things we don’t like:

It doesn’t wash off too easily

It doesn’t spread that easily

Covergirl and Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation delivers well on reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and larger. The consistency could be a bit smoother, but we really have few complaints. It’s our top pick and the number one foundation for thousands of women looking to control wrinkles and larger pores.

Buy On Amazon...

2. Dual-Action Face Primer by Monica Ann Beauty

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

This Dual-Action Face Primer contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to hydrate and nourish your skin with its long-lasting, all-day staying power.

The hyaluronic acid plumps up your skin gradually over time and is one of the very best anti-aging ingredients to help keep wrinkles at bay.

It can also reduce the appearance of fine lines especially around your eyes and mouth if used regularly.

Vitamin C, on the other hand, helps to brighten your skin and shrink your pores.

The coverage this primer provides is matte and translucent so you can wear it underneath your makeup to make skin appear smooth and wrinkle-free.

What we like about this primer is that it hydrates skin so well that even layers of drying makeup can feel lightweight with this underneath.

Things we like about this foundation:

It has pore shrinking properties

It helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines over time

It works great on combination skin

It doesn’t cause breakouts, even on sensitive skin

It helps keep your makeup on all day

It smells great

Its sulfate, paraben and phthalate free

Things we don’t like:

Although it smells great the scent is quite strong

The pump on the bottle can be a little hard to use

It’s a tad pricey (but value for money)

This Dual-Action Face Primer by Monica Ann Beauty contains some great ingredients such as hyaluronic acid that can genuinely help boost your anti-aging skincare routine and works as a great makeup setting tool too. It’s a solid choice for those with larger pores and wrinkles.

Buy On Amazon...

3. Bellezza Secreto Premium Foundation Makeup Primer – Aging, Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Pore Minimizer Primer

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

This Premium Foundation Makeup Primer by Bellezza Secreto is a gel formula that’s waterproof and doesn’t smudge easily, if at all.

The coverage it can provide is long-lasting (about 8-10 hours) – a thin coat of this primer will give your makeup a great base.

This foundation helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, pigmentation, acne, blemishes and blotchy skin. Phew!

Flawless skin all the way. It contains vitamin A and E that stimulate cell production and revitalize ageing skin.

It has been formulated in way that doesn’t cause acne breakouts or clog pores while creating a natural-looking finish that’s smooth and flawless.

This of course, means that it’s ideal for sensitive skin with its organic, non-greasy formula.

Things we like about this foundation:

It works great on unevenly-toned, blotchy skin

It has a smooth, light consistency and glides easily over skin

It makes skin appear younger and flawless

It gets absorbed quickly unlike most other foundations

It makes skin softer over time

Things we don’t like:

Even though its paraben free, it does contain some chemicals

This is a popular anti-aging product that’s affordable and easy to use. It has a few ingredients that we’re not too keen on. However, it does a great job of concealing wrinkles and blemishes and for sporadic use, it’s not that bad.

Buy On Amazon...

4. Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Treatment

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Maybelline New York’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser is a timeless formula that contains goji berry and collagen, some of the very best ingredients out there to help tighten your skin and improve skin elasticity.

Goji berry is great for hydrating skin and over time, you’ll find collagen can tighten your skin considerably.

This foundation has something for everyone as it comes in 12 super-saturated shades ranging from buff beige to tan.

We love that it comes with an applicator that helps it glide over skin quickly and easily with a few smooth strokes.

This makes filling in fine lines and large pores a piece of cake.

This anti-aging foundation is also enriched with SPF 18 and antioxidants to help protect you from sun damage.

Things we like about this foundation:

It’s affordable

It’s easy to apply

It dries almost instantly

It’s convenient to transport

It has a light, smooth finish

Things we don’t like:

It doesn’t last as long as some others

It’s not great for sensitive skin

Maybelline New York’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser Treatment is a reasonably priced, medium coverage foundation that’s light and easy to apply. It hides wrinkles and fine lines really well, and is good with large pores.

Buy On Amazon...

5. Asam, Magic Finish, Lightweight, Wrinkle-Filling Makeup Mousse

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

M. Asam’s Magic Finish Wrinkle-Filling Makeup Mousse is a primer, concealer, foundation and powder – all in one!

It’s formulated to fill in wrinkles and gloss over red blotches, dark spots, pigmentation and other perceived imperfections.

You can use it for medium or light coverage, depending on how many layers you use.

It also works very well on large pores, which is huge benefit to many.

It has a smooth, velvety texture which sets nicely on your skin with a matte finish.

It conceals uneven skin tone exceptionally well, and gives your makeup a great base.

Things we like about this foundation:

A small amount of this foundation goes a long way

The finish is quite light and smooth and looks natural

It covers redness, acne and large pores well

It reduces the appearance of wrinkles

It blends well and is a great base for light or heavy makeup

It’s non-greasy and washes off easily

Things we don’t like:

It’s not cheap

It works better on lighter skin tones

The packaging could be a little better

M. Asam’s Magic Finish Wrinkle-Filling Makeup Mousse is quite costly but a great foundation for ageing skin. It gives great coverage and has a lovely, silky smooth texture that feels great on the skin and allows it to breathe.

Buy On Amazon...

6. No7 Lift & Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Serum Foundation

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

No7 Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum Foundation is packed with anti-ageing ingredients that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, loss of firmness and uneven skin tones.

It helps plump up your skin and lift it gradually over time.

Apart from wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone, it also tackles discoloration, age spots and pores to reveal a healthy, glowing complexion.

It contains a blend of optical blurrers and light reflecting particles to reduce the signs of ageing.

It does this by reflecting light away from fine lines, wrinkles and loose skin to leave your face with a radiant glow.

You’ll find this formula to be very flexible in the sense that it doesn’t settle into wrinkles and lines even if you keep it on all day long.

It also contains SPF 15 to protect your skin from the sun.

Things we like about this foundation:

It’s not very expensive

It contains SPF

It provides great coverage and spreads evenly on skin

It comes in 14 different shades

It’s lightweight and non-sticky

It blends well and stays on all day

Things we don’t like:

It’s not great as a lifting serum

It contains sulfate

It can dry out dryer skin

No7’s Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum Foundation has great texture and covers wrinkles and loose skin really well. It spreads evenly and easily and stays put all day.

Buy On Amazon...

7. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Maybelline New York’s Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation offers medium coverage and is ideal for you if you have normal or oily skin.

You’re sure to find a perfect fit for every skin tone as this foundation comes in around 40 different shades!

These shades range from ivory to mocha.

It’ll visibly shrink small to large pores with a smooth, liquid matte finish that looks flawless but natural.

This formula contains micro-powders that control shine and conceal pores smoothly. It’s both allergy tested and non-comodogenic.

To use, you simply blend apply it over your face and blend with the help of your fingertips or an applicator.

Things we like about this foundation:

It comes in 40 shades

It’s very reasonably priced

It stays on all day long

It works very well on oily skin

It doesn’t clog pores or cause acne breakouts

It has a smooth, natural finish

It washes off easily

Things we don’t like:

It’s not well suited to dry skin

The packaging could be better

Overall, Maybelline New York’s Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation’s greatest appeal is its affordability and the wide range of shades it comes in. It works very well on oily skin with its smooth, lightweight formula but is not suited to dry, combination or sensitive skin.

Buy On Amazon...

8. TLM Foundation Cream, Colour Changing Liquid Foundation

Rating: (3.8 / 5)

TLM Foundation Cream is meant to cover wrinkles and fine lines and also acts as a BB cream makeup base concealer with SPF 15 to suit all skin types.

This is a great foundation for the daytime as the SPF protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB sun rays.

It doesn’t clog your pores and absorbs easily into skin being lightweight and non-greasy.

Users love that it keeps skin shine-free and hides blemishes without caking or drying up.

It also provides smooth, medium coverage to even skin tone.

This foundation cream also contains a tinted moisturizer that evens out skin tone for a natural looking glow.

The lightweight formula blends easily into your skin and matches your skin tone with its unique color changing formula and is perfect for a no makeup look.

Things we like about this foundation:

It blends very well with its light texture

It contains SPF

Has a color matching formula

Hides scars, blemishes and large pores

It doesn’t streak or dry out

It works great as a moisturizer as well

It’s perfect for a natural, low-key makeup look

Things we don’t like:

It doesn’t work very well on darker skin tones

It can make skin look slightly pale

It has a strong scent that may not appeal to everyone

TLM’s Foundation Cream, Color Changing Liquid Foundation is a unique formula that claims to match all skin types but doesn’t exactly match darker skin tones as it does white ones. It moisturizes well and doesn’t streak or cake up, making it a popular choice.

Buy On Amazon...

9. Liquid Foundation, Foundation Cream, Flawless Color Changing Foundation

Rating: (3.9 / 5)

This Flawless Colour Changing Liquid Foundation by PTKOONN is ideal for long-lasting radiance and hydration with its matte but sheer coverage.

You’ll find with continual use of this foundation that your skin will improve in elasticity and texture.

It won’t clog your pores, no matter how large, and keeps even oily skin shine-free even through layers and layers of makeup.

It provides just enough coverage to even skin tone while looking as natural as possible.

Whether you want a professional makeup look or something more suited to your daily routine, this foundation will help you get there.

It also doubles as a BB cream and tinted moisturizer that evens out skin tone well and hides wrinkles, blemishes and imperfections.

The moisturizing effect is both long-lasting and refreshing and this foundation spreads wonderfully well.

Things we like about this foundation:

It provides medium coverage and looks great in photographs

It feels nice and smooth on the skin

It hides wrinkles, red spots and dark circles very well

Is good with large pores

It’s not very expensive

It’s light and glides over skin smoothly

It smells great

Things we don’t like:

It works better as a moisturizer than a foundation

It can make skin appear pale

This Flawless Colour Changing Liquid Foundation by PTKOONN is a refreshing formula that provides good coverage and hides wrinkles and blemishes effectively with its creamy but light texture. A solid choice.

Buy On Amazon...

10. L’Oréal Paris Visible Lift Serum Absolute Foundation

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

L’Oréal Paris’ Visible Lift Serum Absolute Foundation is an anti-ageing formula that can even your skin tone instantly by hiding wrinkles and large pores without settling into lines, even hours after application.

This foundation feels luxuriously smooth and doesn’t settle into fine lines, wrinkles and large pores.

With just about a month of regular use, you’ll notice your skin grow softer, smoother, firmer and evenly-toned.

It’s sure to appeal to all skin tones as it comes in 12 different shades.

It’ll give you medium coverage for a radiant finish.

It also contains SPF 17 to help shield your skin from harmful sun rays.

Things we like about this foundation:

It gives ageing skin a great lift

It doesn’t accentuate pores or lines

It gives great coverage even with minimal use

It does not appear cakey or dry

It has a smooth, lightweight texture

It contains SPF

It reduces the appearance of wrinkles and freckles

Things we don’t like:

It can dry out dry skin even more

It may not last all day

L’Oréal Paris’ Visible Lift Serum Absolute Foundation is affordable and comes in many attractive shades. It has a lovely, smooth texture that makes it feel more expensive than it actually is. A good option, especially for the price.

Buy On Amazon...

So, What’s The Best Foundation For Large Pores And Wrinkles?

We’re always updating our reviews. At the moment, these are our top three picks for anyone looking for the best foundation for large pores and wrinkles…

Best All Round Foundation

Our pick for best all round foundation would be the Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation that was priced at $12.57 at the time of review.

It’s a light, weightless foundation that contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and plump up mature skin instantly as well permanently with regular use over time.

This foundation also helps hide pigmentation and dark circles and comes in over 15 shades to help you achieve the same.

It lasts all day even through lots of sweat and has a pleasant, subtle fragrance. If only the consistency was a little lighter we’d be happier but with that price tag, we’re not complaining!

Runner Up

We’ve singled out the M. Asam Magic, Wrinkle-Filling Makeup Mousse which is a primer, concealer, foundation and powder all rolled into one.

It retailed for $34.95 when we looked at it and while it’s by no means easily affordable, it’s a quality product that does a great job of covering wrinkles, large pores, dark spots, red blotches and pigmentation.

It has a matte finish that evens out skin tone to give your skin a radiant yet natural-looking glow. We found it works better on lighter skin tones and tends to look a little greyish on darker skin tones.

Nevertheless, it gives great coverage and provides a great base for both light and heavy makeup.

Best Value

Our favorite for best value foundation would undoubtedly be the Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Treatment Makeup that is priced at $9.98 (at the time of review).

It contains collagen and goji berry that help improve skin elasticity and keep your skin hydrated and tightens it over time. The bottle has an applicator that makes it very easy to use as it glides over skin smoothly and covers your wrinkles, lines and pores with a few swift strokes.

It also contains SPF 18 that makes it a great daytime foundation that helps protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB sunrays.

However, despite its many great features it doesn’t last very long, unless used along with a primer and can cause mild flaking on sensitive skin.

However, this is something we’re willing to overlook for that price.

Foundation For Large Pores And Wrinkles – Things To Consider

Your skincare routine is not the same from your 30s onwards as it was in your 20s.

You have to be extra careful while choosing makeup; extra gentle with exfoliation and thorough when it comes to taking off makeup and other beauty products every night before bed.

Before you choose the right foundation for mature skin, you’ll need to pay attention to these few skincare hacks to make the whole process easier.

Prep your skin beforehand

The first step in your skin prep routine before you put on any makeup is to exfoliate.

Now, make sure you use a gentle exfoliator with natural ingredients as harmful chemicals can speed up the skin ageing process.

Extract a small amount of exfoliator and massage it with your fingertips all over your face, using water to help it spread easily. Rinse off with water and pat your face dry with a towel.

Next, you’ll want to get on a bit of moisturizer before your base foundation.

Make sure the moisturizer is non-greasy and light or it will interfere with the texture of your foundation and make it appear heavy and clog your pores.

You can also use a light coating of face oil for the same purpose paying close attention to sensitive areas such as around the eye and mouth.

Know your skin

In a previous section, we’ve elaborated on a few common types of foundations to give you an idea of which kind suits what skin type.

You’ll have to be very diligent in making sure you splurge on a foundation that doesn’t leave your skin worse off.

For instance, if you have sensitive skin that breaks out easily and you opt for an oil-based foundation, you’re in trouble.

We’d recommend you play it safe and invest in foundations that lean towards sheer, lightweight textures as heavy, creamy foundations tend to exaggerate wrinkles and fine lines.

Also, if you have dry skin you’d want to steer clear of matte foundations that dry easily.

Use a primer

Primer is always a great idea – whether for light makeup or a heavy evening makeup look.

It helps smooth over the wrinkles, lines and creases on your face to provide a great base for your foundation.

Once you use a good quality primer, you won’t have to use much foundation.

The best thing about primer is that you won’t even have to use it all over your face; you can just focus on areas you’d like to blur such as the forehead and the corners of your eyes.

We’d recommend you opt for primers that are not too mattifying as these will dry out your foundation and make cause your skin to flake. A light, hydrating primer that’s gentle on the skin and spreads easily is your best bet.

These will help set your foundation and make sure your makeup stays on all day.

Blend it in with a sponge

We know it’s tempting to just go ahead and smear foundation across your face with your fingertips and get on with your makeup.

This may save you time and money, but it definitely won’t give your foundation a good finish or cover your wrinkles, fine lines and pores satisfactorily.

Applying foundation with your fingers can, in fact, accentuate your fine lines and wrinkles as it doesn’t spread evenly on your face.

If you’re not comfortable using a sponge, you can opt for a brush instead, especially with a powder foundation.

You’d want to start brushing around your cheeks and forehead first, then move to your nose, chin and under eyes.

If you have large pores though, you’d most definitely want to go for a sponge over a brush to spread and blend in your foundation.

Go easy on the powder

Setting powder is a great makeup product to keep your makeup intact and bring out your foundation.

This is especially true for oily skin that requires powder to absorb excess oil throughout the day.

However, you’d want to use powder sparingly if you have mature skin as it’ll settle into your wrinkles and fine lines.

Even if you have oily skin, you’d want to opt for a setting powder that’s silky rather than dry except over areas of your face that really require extra coverage.

A silky setting powder is ideal for on-the-go touch ups as well.

For additional information on how to apply foundation for mature skin and larger pores and a few tips and tricks, check out this great article on wikihow, or watch the the following clip:

Best Brands

Following are the brands that are the best in the industry and worthy of recommendation:

Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York started out as small, family-owned business in the USA and is now one of the biggest giants in the beauty industry.

Its worldwide appeal lies in its affordability that makes its products accessible to a wide consumer base.

Maybelline brings the best beauty trends to its consumers in great quality products that are created using scientifically-advanced formulas and techniques.

L’Oréal Paris

Established in 1909, L’Oréal Paris started out as a young chemist formulating, manufacturing and selling hair dyes to Parisian hairdressers.

Today, L’Oréal isn’t just one of the leading but THE leading beauty brand the world over with a consumer base in about 130 countries.

Their focus on universal appeal and creating beauty products aimed at diverse skin and hair types is what makes them a key player in the beauty industry.

COVERGIRL

Covergirl has been a leader in the cosmetics industry since its inception in New York in the year 1961.

Their core values include accessibility, affordability and diversity to create makeup that’s designed for everyone.

Their products are all cruelty-free and in 2018 they were the largest cosmetics brand to be Leaping Bunny certified (100% cruelty free in all operations).

Monica Ann Beauty

Created by a cancer research pharmacist, Monica Ann Beauty aims to empower women of all ages and skin types to feel beautiful from the inside out.

Their products are all cruelty-free, socially-responsible and a portion of all their proceeds is donated towards women’s cancer research.

Best Foundation For Large Pores And Wrinkles – FAQs

Q – Can I apply foundation to dry skin?

A – No, you’d have to make sure your skin is moisturized well before you put on a foundation.

We’d recommend a good hydrating moisturizer or serum that’s light on the skin and allows the foundation to glide over smoothly.

Q – Should I wear a heavy foundation to hide my wrinkles?

A – It’s a common (and natural) assumption that if you have wrinkles, you’d want to cover them up by slathering on a heavy, creamy foundation.

This is a big mistake as heavier foundations tend to settle into wrinkles and fine lines accentuating them and making you look older. You’d be better off using a sheer, light foundation that offers good coverage.

Q – Do I need to use a primer before my foundation?

A – You needn’t necessarily use a primer before your foundation as a foundation is a makeup base in itself.

However, primers help set your foundation and makeup and help it last all day.

A hydrating primer can also keep your skin moisturized and prevent your foundation from drying out and flaking.

Q – Can a primer clog up my pores?

A – Mostly, no. Most of the primers in the market won’t clog your pores though some can, depending on what ingredients they contain.

All makeup primers contain silicon but the ones with a higher amount of silicon in them can be too heavy on the skin and clog up your pores.

We’d recommend therefore, that you opt for primers with lower silicon content. These may be more expensive but they’re definitely worth it.

Q – Can I use a darker foundation on mature skin?

A – We wouldn’t recommend it.

Going for a darker shade of foundation to give your skin a tanned appearance only brings out wrinkles, fine lines and creases in your face.

If you want your skin to have a slightly tanned, healthy glow you can add bronzing drops in your foundation or use a blusher and bronzer instead.

Best Foundation For Large Pores and Wrinkles – Conclusion

It can take years to choose the right foundation for any skin type, so choosing one for maturing skin with larger pores can be a real challenge.

Hopefully our guide will help save you that time!

Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation is, in our view, the best foundation for wrinkles and large pores right now.

Buy On Amazon...

It contains great anti-ageing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, comes in over 15 shades, works equally well on younger skin and lasts all day, even through humidity and sweat.

The coverage on large pores is nice and even, and it’s priced really well too. What’s not to like?

Did you find this article helpful, and do you have any other suggestions?

Let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

Home