The Best Juicer For Leafy Greens – Our Top 10 Picks

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

This juicer is a good pick for anyone who values speed, as its 700-watt motor will makes its contents spin at 14,000 RPM to ensure that you get as much juice as possible.

As this is a centrifugal model, it is quite impressive that it has so much power, which in turn results in superior extraction.

The feed tube is quite large, and that means you need to spend less time preparing the food that goes in the juicer.

For leafy greens, this is a big advantage, as you’ll be able to push more of them into the juicer, for quicker results.

The Breville comes apart for easy cleaning, and it has parts that are dishwasher safe. The manufacturer also includes a cleaning brush to speed up things.

What we like about this product:

– The body is made from heavy-duty polymer, so you’ll know you’re making a sound investment

– Other components, such as the stainless steel cutting disk and the Italian micro mesh filter, are of superior quality

– It saves on counter space, as the pulp is collected in the bottom of the unit

What we don’t like about this product:

– It’s a bit compared to similar kitchen appliances

– As its fast there is a bit of wastage

Buy On Amazon...

4. The Original Healthy Juicer

Rating: (4.1 / 5)

This unit is a particularly good choice for juicing leafy veggies, like kale and spinach, which, due to their superior antioxidant content, are considered excellent ingredients for healthy juicing.

The manufacturer has designed a juicer that lets you disassemble it with minimal hassle so that you can clean it super-fast, which to many juicing fans is a crucial feature.

It breaks down very easily into five components, some of which are dishwasher safe.

The Lexen is lightweight compared to its competitors, so it’s a good option for travelling.

Its auger is made from BPA free plastic, while the tip and the cap are made from stainless steel. So, despite its light weight, it’s a solid choice.

What we like about this product:

– It works fast – manufacturer promises that five minutes are enough to produce a cup of green juice



– It is particularly good with greens, especially of the leafy kind, and it is convenient to use

– The secure base with suction ensures that it on’t start moving around on the counter top

What we don’t like about this product:

– There spout has a slightly awkward design

Buy On Amazon...

5. Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

One thing that you’ll like about this juicer is that it’ really fast.

It comes equipped with a large 3-inch spout that lets you feed it with ingredients so that you can get a cup of juice in seconds.

The quality of the components used for this particular model are excellent.

The cutting disk is made from stainless steel, so it doesn’t rust or corrode, while the micro mesh filter is designed to obtain more juice while retaining a higher content of vitamins and minerals.

It also comes with a large pulp collector so you don’t have to stop to empty it while you’re juicing.

As some of its parts can safely be washed in a dishwasher, cleaning it is a breeze.

What we like about this product:

– If you want to use bigger chunks of fruits and veggies, the extra-wide chute will let you do that

– Only premium materials like stainless steel and heavy grade polymer are used in the making of this unit

– Its 850-watt motor has two speeds, allowing you to obtain the results you want as fast as possible

What we don’t like about this product:

– The mesh cup is a bit tricky to clean

Buy On Amazon...

6. Omega Juicers NC900HDC Juicer Extractor and Nutrition Center

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Another Nutrition Center model from Omega makes it into our Top Ten – we have to say that all of the juicers designed by this brand seem to be a hit with consumers.

You’ll be impressed to find that this unit comes with a 15-year warranty for parts and performance, which is almost unheard of.

Omega are clearly confident in the quality of their design and build.

That’s solidly more than any other unit offers, so it’s a great starting point.

Using slow speeds of 80 RPM, it grinds and extracts juice from your ingredients while making sure that friction and heat don’t destroy the healthy enzymes from your greens.

Using a dual-stage mechanism, it ensures that you get as much juice as possible from your fruits and veggies.

While other Omega juicers tend to have small feeder spouts, this one has a larger one to save you up time on preparing your ingredients for juicing.

What we like about this product:

– The manufacturer includes six nozzles and two screens with your purchase

– Since this is a Nutrition Center-style juicer from Omega, it can be used for making nut butters, vegan milk, and other tasty treats

– It is quiet, so you don’t have to worry about waking up the entire house when using it

What we don’t like about this product:

– It can produce quite a bit of foam and pulp, so you may have to strain your juice before enjoying it

Buy On Amazon...

7. Aobosi Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Slow juicers have their fair share of advantages, and this model is no exception.

You can use it to extract the highly nutritious juices from various fruits and vegetables.

The good news is that it works like a charm with greens, so you’ll get cup after cup of green juice that doesn’t lose its natural color and nutritional properties.

It is known that masticating juicers can produce a bit of foam and pulp, but this juicer does a great job of avoiding that, meaning you can enjoy your juice without the worry of straining it first.

It works with a 150-watt motor that yields only 60 decibels of noise at its maximum, which means that it is very quiet and convenient to use.

And, with the help of its reverse function, you can remove any build ups that didn’t get properly juiced with ease.

What we like about this product:

– Made from Tritan, it is a BPA-free product that doesn’t allow dangerous compounds to get in contact with your food

– The extra baffle plate installed prevents any extra pulp from ending up in your cup

– It uses a reverse function to help you deal with clogs

What we don’t like about this product:

– The chute is quite small, so you can’t stuff it with a lot of produce in one go

– Using it can be quite time-consuming since you’ll need to prep your veggies before juicing

Buy On Amazon...

8. Mooka Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Because this model is a slow juicer, it can extract more nutrients from the ingredients you use, even hard root vegetables.

Its 80 RPM speed doesn’t create heat and friction high enough to destroy the valuable enzymes in your healthy juice.

Its extraction yield is high so that you waste very little when using it.

To clean it, you will need to take the components apart and place them in your dishwasher. Another to mention is that these parts are BPA-free.

The juice you’ll get with this juicer can be stored safely for 72 hours, due to the slow oxidation process involved. That means that you can make juice in large batches to drink at a later date.

What we like about this product:

– It slowly grinds and extracts the juice from any fruits and veggies, thanks to its 80 RPM speed

– Because its motor makes little noise, it can be used without disturbing the rest of the hiousehold

– Manufactured with BPA-free materials, no dangerous chemicals will leak into your healthy drinks

What we don’t like about this product:

– Some customers say that they couldn’t get replacement parts very easily

– Disassembling the juicer for cleaning seems a bit of a hassle

Buy On Amazon...

9. Mueller Austria Ultra Juicer Machine

Rating: (4 / 5)

An exciting feature of this model is that it comes with a large feed chute that lets you feed it with fruits and veggies you don’t want to cut into small pieces, but there’s also a smaller spout available for those smaller ingredients you want in your juices.

Another thing you’ll like is that it is even slower than many masticating units on the market, with a juicing speed of just 60 RPM.

Users will love that there is a pre-clean function that helps with regular maintenance.

There is a safety sensor that prevents you from starting the juicer until all parts are correctly in place.

Providing high quality all around, it is a great juicer to have if you want to get serious about your juicing habits.

What we like about this product:

– Its anti-drip design eliminates the usual mess with juicing and reduces cleaning times

– You get two separate spouts for different types of ingredients and maximum efficiency

– Its 60 RPM speed generates very little noise, so this unit is quieter than many others on the market

What we don’t like about this product:

– There can be a bit of pulp left over, so you may have to strain it carefully

– The filter basket can get clogged,so you may need to take it apart for cleaning

Buy On Amazon...

10. Hamilton Beach 67608A Juicer

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

One thing many users would like to see in a good quality juicer is a large pulp bin so that they don’t have to stop mid-way when juicing.

This model from Hamilton Beach comes with such a feature, and it is not the only one that makes it a unit worth taking a good look at.

We like the fact that the unit comes apart for easy cleaning, and also that it is BPA-free, eliminating any risk of dangerous chemicals leaking into your drinks.

Due to the large 3-inch chute, you can feed the juicer with an entire apple so that you don’t lose precious nutrients to oxidation.

It is fast and can turn any ingredients into tasty drinks within a few seconds.

Powered by an 800-watt motor, it is the kind of juicer that will save you precious time.

There is little preparation time needed for the ingredients, which means that if you are always on the run, but want to enjoy a healthier lifestyle, this unit is a good pick for you.

What we like about this product:

– The large 3-inch feeder chute will let you fit in big chunks of veggies so you don’t have to cut them in advance

– It is made with BPA-free components to protect your health

– It comes equipped with a powerful 800-watt motor that will operate fast to get you the juice you want within seconds

What we don’t like about this product:

– It does produce a bit of foam when in use

– You might therefore need to strain your juice before drinking

Buy On Amazon...

11. Aicook Wide Mouth Juice Extractor

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

In case quiet juicing is essential for you, this juice making machine could be just the ticket.

Since it doesn’t generate noises higher than 60 decibels, you can use this juicer, even with an infant asleep in the house.

As it comes equipped with dual speed modes, you can make the absolute most of your fruits and veggies to minimize waste.

At its lower speeds, you can squeeze all the juice out of soft fruits, while the higher speeds will help the juicer go through hard root veggies.

Make use of the large chute, as it allows you to juice whole fruits and veggies without any preparation.

The non-drip design ensures that this model won’t make a mess on your kitchen counter.

What we like about this product:

– It has two-speed modes, one for soft fruits, and one for hard root vegetables

– The large, 3-inch chute is helpful for when you don’t want to waste time cutting up your ingredients

– At 60 decibels, it is a very quiet juicer

What we don’t like about this product:

– The pulp in the waste bucket can on occasion be pretty wet, which means that a little juice is wasted

– When juicing hard veggies, like carrots, pieces may get stuck which means that you will have to take apart the juicer for cleaning

Buy On Amazon...

12. Aobosi Wide Chute Slow Masticating Juicer

Rating: (4.1 / 5)

When you cut your veggies and fruits into small pieces, a process called oxidation happens. Through it, you lose some of the nutrients.

If you use this slow juicer, you will not have to worry about oxidation.

It has two spouts, one larger, one smaller, for various ingredients.

Another great feature of the Aobosi is that it can spin at speeds as low as 47 RPM. The slower the rotating speed of the drill, the lower the loss of valuable nutrients.

With a juice yield of up to 90%, this juicer generates minimal waste.

Due to the low speed, the motor is also quieter than what you get with other units.

Also, the drip-free design prevents mess, so you can mix your drinks to your heart’s content.

What we like about this product:

– The double feeder spouts are an excellent addition, as they let you use the right one for the right ingredients

– Its low-speed motor yields only 60 decibels, so it is quieter than most other juicers

– The built-in safety system doesn’t let you misuse the juicer and prevents accidents

What we don’t like about this product:

– Some buyers comment that the filter gets clogged quite easily

– It also appears a bit tricky to clean, according to some users

Buy On Amazon...

All You Need To Know Before Buying A Juicer For Leafy Greens

When you’re thinking about getting a juicer for leafy greens, you should take some time to think about the kind of unit you need.

While many juicers are multi-purpose, there is truth in the saying that juicers that are good at one thing might not be good at another.

For instance, if you want a juicer for fruits, a gadget that does this well might struggle with hard root vegetables.

Similarly, a juicer for greens may be just right for that, but it may not do too well in other veggies.

Nonetheless, if you want a good quality unit that handles almost everything well, be it fruits or vegetables, thankfully there are plenty of such models on the market.

For now, let’s focus on what makes juicers for greens unique and how you can pick a good one.

Centrifugal Juicers v Masticating Juicers

Why do centrifugal juicers seem to underperform when compared to masticating units?

The first debate you will hear when you want to purchase a juicer for greens is about centrifugal vs. masticating juicers.

As mentioned at the beginning of this guide, each type has its advantages and disadvantages, and the winner seems to be the masticating type.

Centrifugal units use a mechanism that spins the juice out of your fruit and veggies at very high speeds.

That makes them fast, and they’re great for someone who is busy and wants a cup of fresh juice within a few minutes.

However, the pulp residue will almost always be a little wet, meaning waste.

Also, some consider such units to be not so helpful when it comes to juicing leafy greens.

While it is true that they underperform when you compare them to masticating models – which use significantly lower speeds and push almost all the juice out of your ingredients – they should not be overlooked completely.

They are inexpensive and fast.

However, if you don’t mind spending extra on a masticating model, and you also have the time to dedicate to making healthy juice using greens, that would be the better choice.

Masticating models have been around for some time, and their particular design makes them ideal for juicing greens.

But, in the end, the choice is up to you, and you should pick the type of unit that works best for you.

After all, it’s still far healthier to have a cup of green juice every day than to have none at all!

What To Look For In A Juicer For Greens

While we’ve addressed the debate between masticating models and centrifugal units above, it’s time to delve a little deeper into what makes a good juicer for your greens.

Let’s take a look at some features to look out for:

Slow speed

It is true that you can’t talk about centrifugal units here since they tend to be fast, with speeds of over 10,000 RPM.

But even if masticating models have much lower speeds, that doesn’t mean that they are all the same and you shouldn’t pick one blindly.

For instance, a standard imposed for masticating juicers over the last few years is a maximum speed of 80 RPM.

This is considered ideal for making sure that the juice you obtain retains as much of its natural enzymes and nutrients as possible.

There is an advantage to pressing juices at slow speeds you might not be aware of.

At such speeds, the yield of juice you will obtain can be stored safely for up to 72 hours, so you don’t have to consume it right away for fear that it will spoil.

Also, at slow speeds, more of the fiber content is kept, and that’s beneficial for your gut.

If you aim for nothing but the best, you may find models that have speeds that go as low as 40 RPM.

However, you should bear in mind that these units take longer than centrifugal juicers, and are an option for someone who is not on a tight schedule.

The cleaning process

We can’t talk about juicers without talking about how easy or challenging they are to clean.

It is no secret that most people like juicers that are easy to take apart for cleaning.

Check to see if the manufacturer says something about the parts being dishwasher safe, as that will help you a lot with the cleaning process.

One thing you should know is that generally speaking, masticating juicers are easy to clean.

First of all, they are quick to disassemble and put back together.

Also, it is worth checking if there are any additional accessories. Among them, a cleaning brush will be a particularly useful tool.

The screen or filter used for pushing the juice out is the most difficult part to clean because it can get clogged with food particles.

With the brush, and under running water, you should be able to remove all these bits with relative ease so that you can use the juicer safely next time.

Materials

When picking a juicer, it is essential to get a model that will be good for your health in more ways than one.

For instance, one thing you shouldn’t overlook is the type of material used for those components that will get in touch with your food.

Stainless steel blades are just part of it. Other parts of the juicer can get in contact with your juice before delivering it to you, such as the spout through which it pours.

Such components should be BPA-free, to prevent leakage of unwanted chemicals into your juice.

You should also pay attention to the overall build quality.

A juicer can be a great investment for your health if you use it regularly, so we’d recommend that you get one that will stand the test of time.

If you are on a cleansing diet, or if you want to introduce green juices as part of your lifestyle, you need a sturdy unit.

Noise levels

Again, we must point out that centrifugal units tend to be noisy, so they’re not the best choice if you intend to make juice in a household where noise levels need to be kept low – we’re thinking households with little children or shift workers for example.

Masticating units create less noise, and that is a good recommendation if you value peace and quiet, among other things.

You should ideally be looking at a unit that generates 60 decibels or less.

Some high-quality centrifugal units on the market manage to hit this mark, so they are worth a look too.

Efficiency

Fresh fruits and veggies tend to be quite expensive, so you’ll want to make the best out of your investment.

Seeing how masticating juicers yield more juice, even if they are more expensive, they can cover their cost by helping you save money in the long run on ingredients.

Is There A Secret To Juicing Leafy Greens?

Juicing greens appears to be a tad more challenging than other ingredients, which is why it’s important that you pay a little attention to the following advice:

– When juicing, use bulkier components first, the kind that you know will leave a lot of liquid; this will help you avoid overloading the juicer.

– When you want to introduce leafy greens, the most convenient method is to roll them and push them through the feeder chute like this so that the blades can easily cut through them.

– If you want to benefit from all that leafy greens have to offer, don’t throw away the stalks or other parts that are harder; they contain plenty of nutrients and also add fiber to your diet.

– In case you’re not crazy about the taste of green juices, you can add half a lemon to tone down the grassy taste that often comes with this type of juice.

– Once you get yourself a juicer, see for a while what greens work best and how the unit behaves, until you nail the perfect configuration.

For more information on juicers for greens and how they work, check out this short video:

Leading Brands

Breville

There are loads of excellent juicers on the market made by this company.

The reason why their products are so good is strongly linked to the long tradition they have in making kitchen appliances.

They’ve got the experience. A company founded in 1932, in Australia, Breville has come up with various great innovations throughout their history.

One of their most significant achievements was the sandwich toaster that hit the market in 1974 and was an instant success in Australia, with more than 400,000 units sold the same year.

It should come as no surprise that they’ve invested the same level of dedication into the performance and innovation to produce arguably the best juicer for leafy greens on the market.

Omega

A company focused on making juicers and blenders, Omega came into being as Olympic Products in 1985, and two years later changed its name to the one we recognize today.

Throughout the years they have made various styles of juicers and blenders, making many on innovative advances along the way.

In 2005, for instance, they introduced the vertical low-speed juicer which made juice that could remain fresh for longer, due to the slow oxidative process used.

Dr. Oz even praised one of their juicers for its excellent performance.

Aicook

Another company specializing in kitchen appliances for the entire family, Aicook creates makes everything from coffee grinders to juicers and bottle openers.

By focusing on understanding the way of life of people living in Europe and North America, Aicook introduces new products on the market year after year.

Hamilton Beach

This company is American based, and the markets of distribution they use for their products are mainly US, Canada, and Mexico.

Hamilton Beach has been around for many years, as it was initially founded in 1910, in Racine, Wisconsin.

Frederick J. Osius, the founder of the company, was also an inventor, and responsible for many of the innovations brought by Hamilton Beach.

No later than 1911, he was already introducing an agitator implement for a drink mixer, the first of its kind manufactured by Hamilton Beach.

A few years later, Osius sold his company to Scovill Manufacturing, but the initial name has remained standing to this day.

Their juicers are affordable, stylish, and sturdy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q – What is the best juicer for leafy greens if you’ve just started juicing? Q – What is the best juicer for leafy greens if you’ve just started juicing?

A – As shown previously in our guide, there are two major types of juicers: centrifugal and masticating units.

The first type are fast but don’t deliver as much juice as the latter.

They are ideal for someone who doesn’t have the time to wait for a masticating juicer to do its job.

In case you are just starting, it may be a good idea to try a centrifugal model first.

These tend to be less expensive, and since they are so straightforward to use, they will give you a good idea if juicing is for you and whether you can incorporate it in your daily lifestyle.

Q – Is it worth investing in a juicer for greens?

A – Leafy greens are essential for your health. They contain a large number of antioxidants, so the nutrients you’ll find in them fight cancer.

If your aim is to follow a cleansing diet that will help you rejuvenate your entire system, a menu that includes green juices is essential.

There are specific characteristics that a greens juicer must have, such as a large enough spout, and slow speeds that allow the juice to come out without altering it, so you should be careful when choosing a unit to help you introduce such healthy drinks into your diet.

Q – What is the easiest way to clean a juicer?

A – Most good quality juicers can be disassembled so that you can wash the parts separately.

The parts that come off are most often dishwasher safe.

That might make you think that is all you have to do to clean a juicer properly.

But there is one issue that many juicer owners know very well.

The screen that serves for straining the juice and separating it from the pulp is not that easy to clean!

You will no doubt have to remove pieces of fruits and veggies from it using a brush under cold running water.

It’s advisable to do this as soon as you finish juicing to prevent sticky pieces from becoming more troublesome.

Q – Is it possible to drink too much green juice?

A – When you introduce something new to your diet it’s always to do so little by little.

You shouldn’t neglect a regular balanced diet, even if you’re supplementing it with green juices.

You must remember that many such juices are highly concentrated and can have a cleansing effect.

Avoid getting an upset stomach by drinking green juices in moderation.

Bear in mind that even if extremely healthy, juicing should not replace your daily intake of food altogether.

Wrapping It Up

With so many options on the market, it’s hard to choose which is the best juicer for leafy greens. We hope that our guide has given you a better idea of what to look for, or, even better, which one to choose.

The model we feel is the best on the market right now, is the Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor, a unit that boasts the best features to provide the best results.

Buy On Amazon...

The Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain is a budget option that does almost everything right, and it won’t break the bank.

And, if you’re looking for something efficient and reliable, the Omega J8006 Nutrition Center Masticating Dual-Stage Juicer is an excellent choice.

Whichever on you go with, if you follow the guidance above you shouldn’t have any trouble making your own healthy and nutritious green juice.

Enjoy!

Which one did you choose? Let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

Or check out our new post on the benefits of juicing.