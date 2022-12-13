The Best Ketone Blood Meter – Our Top 10 Picks

More and more people are turning to a ketogenic diet, due to the incredible results it provides.

When on this type of diet, your body starts burning fat by getting into what is called a “ketogenic” state.

However, in order to know that your diet is working and that your body is in this state, you need a way of measuring the ketone levels in your blood.

Best Ketone Blood Meter – An In-Depth Guide

The number of ketones in your blood indicates the state that your body is in.

To accurately record your ketone level, a specially designed ketone blood meter is highly recommended.

There are plenty of options to choose from, ranging from cheap and cheerful disposables to the more advanced high-end models.

In this review, we’ll help you figure out which one is best for you.

What Are The Best Ketone Blood Meters On The Market Right Now?

For those of you in a hurry, here is a quick summary of our top three recommendations;

So, What Is A Ketone Blood Meter?

Simply put, a ketone blood meter is an electronic device that can read the ketone levels in your body.

A small blood sample is needed, which is placed on a thin strip.

The device will read the number of ketones in your blood, expressed, usually, in mmol/L.

That will give you an idea of whether or not you’re in a ketogenic state.

If you have been following a low-carb diet, and you want to see progress, using a device to measure the number of ketones in your blood will help you maximize results and is the method recommended by many diet specialists.

Top Ketone Blood Meters That We Recommend

The following products have been tried and tested by hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of consumers, and they’re definitely the best the market has to offer right now.

Take a look at the summary of each product’s key features, as well as its main advantages and disadvantages, before deciding which one is best for you.

1. Keto-Mojo Blood Ketone And Glucose Testing Meter Kit

As most people who follow a ketogenic diet need to know their glucose levels, as well as their ketone levels), it is great to have a product that does both.

This excellent device from Keto-mojo allows you to get readings on both ketone and glucose levels so that you can see where you stand at any given moment.

The main thing users like about it is how easy it is to use.

Experts in the keto field also recommend it, which is probably why it’s the best-selling meter on our list – the product rating is based on feedback received from over 750 independent reviewers.

With this kit, you get everything you’ll need for testing.

Besides the device itself, you will receive a lancing device plus 10 lancets, 10 testing strips, and a carrying case.

It’s ideal for people who are on the go – it gives you a reading within seconds.

It also stores away very nicely in the carry case.

What we like about this product:

– It’s reliable, providing more accurate readings than many other meters on the market

– It’s super-easy to use with easy-to-follow instructions

– Plenty of extras are included with the meter, such as ketone strips, a carrying case, and even batteries

What we don’t like about this product:

– Not much!

– Being picky, the lancet device is a little inferior to the rest of the device

2. BaceLabs Precision Xtra Blood Glucose and Ketone Monitoring Meter Kit

Just like the Keto-Mojo kit above, this kit from BaceLabs contains more than just a ketone meter, and it’s unlucky not to make our number one spot – the Keto-Mojo has been around a lot longer so just take it.

This pack from BaceLabs still comes very highly recommended though.

The monitoring system comes with alcohol wipes, and 28 gauge lancets, which helps you save a bit of money on supplies.

There aren’t any glucose strips included (you have to buy them separately), although the device does measure glucose levels, too.

For easy, accurate readings, this model is highly recommended. It boasts a lot of positive feedback from users, so we have no problem recommending it as one of the best choices around.

What we like about this product:

– It offers accurate readings, which is the most critical aspect of a blood ketone meter

– Alcohol wipes are included for sterile operation, which is a nice touch

– You get 28 gauge lancets with your purchase, for a good deal

What we don’t like about this product:

– Operating the device can be a bit confusing for some

– Again the lancet is arguably of inferior quality compared to the rest of the product

3. Perfect Keto Ketone Test Strips

You don’t need to rely only on expensive electronic devices to have your ketone levels determined if you don’t want to.

In this case, these strips can test your urine and give you pretty accurate results when you need on-the-go evaluations.

Although these are not blood ketone meters, they are so highly rated (the score above is based on feedback from over 2,000 independent users) and the cost is so competitive, we felt they deserved a mention as our top alternative recommendation.

While urine strips can’t beat the high performance offered by a blood ketone meter, they do have a purpose.

They will give you pretty accurate readings that you can track and they’re super handy.

There are 100 keto strips in each bottle, which may be enough for measuring your keto levels over a three month period.

What we like about this product:

– They’re easy to use, and will not cause the usual discomfort associated with blood ketone meters

– With 100 keto strips included, this pack offers excellent value for the price

– Ideal for on-the-go use, they can help determine your keto levels several times a day if required

What we don’t like about this product:

– Some users say that the strips are not that easy to read

4. CareSens N Plus Connect Blood Ketone Testing Meter Kit

Getting back to a pure blood ketone meter this time, this testing kit from Foracare comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

That means that you can use a dedicated app – which is available for both iOS and Android – to store your readings and access them easily from your phone. It’s an excellent way of tracking your progress.

The device is FDA approved so you can count on its accuracy.

Ease of use is guaranteed by the easy to slide ejector that takes out the strip for you after each use.

Many people also like the back-lit LCD display that makes it easy to read.

What we like about this product:

– Its Bluetooth capabilities make it an excellent choice for people who want to access their readings from their phones

– Easier to use than other models given its design and strip ejector system

– You get 100 lancets and 20 ketone strips with your purchase

What we don’t like about this product:

– The strips are quite expensive once you finish with those provided

– Some calibration is necessary when you pick a new set of strips

5. Bruno MD6 Blood Ketone & Glucose Monitoring System

While many devices on the market give you the possibility to measure both ketone and glucose levels, not many include glucose strips in the bundle they offer their customers.

This kit from Bruno MD6 is different. They provide you with 10 MD6 glucose strips to get you going.

In addition (and more importantly for those following keto), the product is delivered with 10 ketone strips, as well as 50 lancets.

So, as you can see, you get everything you need for accurate testing.

The memory of the device holds the last ketone reading so that you have a good point of reference to measure the changing state of your body.

Accessing the information from your phone is easy thanks to Bluetooth capabilities, although some issues have been reported in this respect.

What we like about this product:

– A lot of documentation is provided with your purchase, to help you use your ketone blood meter with ease

– Various extras, like ketone strips and lancets, are included with your purchase

– The ultra-fast system delivers results in just 5 seconds

What we don’t like about this product:

– When error messages appear, they can be difficult to understand, which makes the user manual indispensable

– Some issues with Bluetooth synching have been reported

6. KetoSens Blood Ketone Test Strips and Lancets

Another kit that makes our top 10 is this model from Natvel.

In this bundle, you get a good quality ketone meter, 30 ketone strips, 30 glucose strips, 100 lancets, 100 alcohol wipes, and a carrying case, which makes the bundle ideal for people on the go and/or easy storage.

The quality of the strips included is superior to many others on the market, which is great, seeing how there will be fewer strips that won’t give accurate results and prove useless.

Many reviewers like the fact that this model comes with a large screen that is easy to read and the large buttons also offer easy operation.

What we like about this product:

– High-quality strips for ketone and glucose levels are included with the purchase

– Ideal for travel, the model is so compact that you can carry it around in your purse or a pocket

– Tracking your ketone level progress is convenient, thanks to the integrated system

What we don’t like about this product:

– Some customers say that they got defective parts, but their items did get replaced by the manufacturer

– The lancet device could be better, although it operates within parameters

7. Keto-Mojo Blood Ketone Test Strips

What makes this product a good pick for someone following a ketogenic diet is the extensive testing that the product has gone through to ensure that customers receive the most for their money.

FDA-approved, they also abide by EU standards and have been successfully tried by various experts in ketogenic diets.

Please note that these are just strips that must be used with Keto-Mojo’s ketone blood meter.

The pack includes 50 strips, giving you enough to test thoroughly day by day.

Made by a reputable company, you can rest assured that the quality of these strips is superior.

What we like about this product:

– You receive enough strips for a month of testing if not more

– Made my Keto-Mojo, the strips are of high quality and abide by superior standards imposed by FDA and EU

– The manufacturer offers access to videos explaining how the strips should be used

What we don’t like about this product:

– The ketone testing part can be a bit challenging, as it requires a bit more blood than glucose testing

– A few customers say that the instructions are tricky to read due to the small font size

Other Ketone Measuring Devices…

Here is a short selection of the best alternative products to measure your ketone levels.

8. Smackfat Ketone Strips

These strips are a good pick if you not only follow a ketogenic diet, but also the Atkins diet, or paleo alternatives.

Since they are urine strips, they’re easy to use, and they’ll give you an accurate reading with ease.

With 100 of these, you’ll have enough to last you for a while. However, don’t forget to keep them in good condition, as they are sensitive if exposed to air.

The strips are FDA-approved, so they are safe and also abide by standards that ensure you are not spending money on a faulty product.

The high rating above is based on feedback from over 5,000 independent reviewers!

What we like about this product:

– They are easy to use, as you only need to dip them and then wait for the reading to appear

– As they are sold in packs of 100 strips, you get a good deal for the price

– The manufacturer offers a lifetime guarantee and replacements in case of faulty products

What we don’t like about this product:

– The results can be difficult to read

– Be aware that the strips won’t last for a long time – you’ll have to use them within several weeks of purchase

9. Mini Breath Ketone Meter Any Nutrition & Fitness Program

Unlike the other products on our list, this one is not a ketone blood meter, but a breath monitor.

One of its main advantages is that it can be used 1,000 times without any problems!

Since it doesn’t use strips, you don’t have to worry about repeat purchases.

With your purchase, you get a battery pack and a USB cable.

For those who go on the keto diet, or want to try a paleo or any other low-carb diet, this device provides solid information to tell you whether you’re making good progress or not.

It’s a good alternative to blood meters and urine strips.

What we like about this product:

– Its convenience cannot be beaten, as you only need to exhale through a mouthpiece to get a reading

– The USB cable and battery pack are included so it’s ready straight out of the box

– It’s suitable for people on the paleo and ketogenic diets

What we don’t like about this product:

– The instructions appear a bit confusing, as reported by some of those who’ve tried it

10. KETOSCAN Lite Breath Ketone Meter, Bluetooth Ketone Level Analyzer

Another breath monitor that just makes our list is this second model from KETOSCAN.

It’s an excellent example of what you should look for in a ketone meter of this type.

The Bluetooth connection makes it a good pick for those who want to track their readings and progress on their phone.

If you’re a bit techy and you go on a keto or paleo diet, you’ll find this device pretty handy.

The manufacturer makes sure that you will get what you need with it, including an extra mouthpiece – which means someone else can use it too, like a dieting buddy for example.

Once set up you’ll need to use it for about 15 seconds to get a ketone measurement based on the composition of your breath.

What we like about this product:

– It is easy to use, once you figure out how to set it up

– The Bluetooth connection allows you to access your data on your phone or tablet

– As it can be used multiple times, it’s a good deal for the money

What we don’t like about this product:

– Figuring out how to set up the device takes a little work, some users say

So, What’s The Best Ketone Blood Meter Then?

All of the products on our list come highly recommended. They’ve each been around long enough to receive hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of independent reviews. So we’re happy that they all deserve a place in oru top 10.

If you really pressed us, we’d have to say that the Keto-Mojo Blood Ketone and Glucose Testing Meter Kit is the best all-around choice that will help you get accurate readings not only for the ketones in your blood but also for glucose levels. It’s been around the longest, is highly regarded by users and performs consistently well.

BaceLabs Precision Xtra Blood Glucose and Ketone Monitoring Meter is a close runner-up and definitely deserves a mention. This bundle contains everything you need for testing both glucose and ketones, saving you time and money.

And finally, the Perfect Keto Ketone Test Strips come highly recommended for easy, on-the-go testing. As nothing beats the convenience of these strips, we consider them to be the best alternative to the two mentioned above. The price is also great!

The Various Types Of Ketone Meter

One thing you should know before we move forward is that there are several different types of ketone meter now available.

The main difference between them is the way in which they measure your ketone levels.

Blood Ketone Meters

These types of meters are the main focus of our guide. Their role is to measure the amount of ketones in your body based on a small blood sample.

They are considered the most accurate at the moment.

Breath Monitors

These devices are more convenient to use, in the sense that you don’t need a blood sample taken.

You breathe into a device, which measures your ketone level. However, the accuracy offered is not the best.

Urine Strips

These don’t measure ketones directly, but they evaluate the acetoacetate levels in your urine.

There is quite a debate on how reliable they can be for people who follow a ketogenic diet since they don’t deal directly with the number of ketones.

There are however a few brands that are more reliable than others, so we’ve included the best of the best given their convenience and lower price point.

Things To Know Before You Buy A Ketone Blood Meter

Before we provide you with some more in-depth information on these devices and how they can help you, we want to stress a few facts.

The ultimate purpose of a ketogenic diet is to help your body run more on fat, and not glucose, thus helping you to burn more fat.

What happens when the process of making fat available as fuel, is the number of specific cells called ketones is increased.

That is what a ketone blood meter will measure.

The type of ketones calculated by blood meters is called Beta-Hydroxybutryate, or BHB, for short.

Blood ketone meters are considered to be the most accurate device for measuring BHB.

Other methods are far less effective, and that is why we also recommend these devices.

Now let’s delve a little deeper in what ketosis is, how it can help you lose weight, and how blood meters can help you along the way.

What Is Optimal Ketosis?

Ketosis is the scientific name given to the body state when fat burning occurs; during this state, your body starts running on ketones.

Just like sugar that is made available in the blood to be burned as fuel, these ketones follow the same process.

The more ketones your body produces, the less insulin it makes. That, in itself, brings some benefits that should not be overlooked.

You will suffer from less inflammation, and you will also be protected against chronic illnesses.

By following a low-carb diet, you will manage to stimulate the ketosis process.

That is when your body starts burning fat, thus increasing your chances of losing weight.

When your body starts burning fat, instead of glucose, to function, that is when you reached the level of optimal ketosis.

Levels of Ketosis And What They Mean

Ketosis or ketone levels are measured in mmol/L, and the number that can be measured by the blood meters we are talking about in this guide will tell you whether you reached optimal ketosis or not.

When the levels read by your device indicate a value of less than 0.5mmol/L, your body isn’t burning enough fat to be considered in the state of ketosis.

If the value increases to 0.5-1.5mmol/L, that’s the beginning. Your body is starting to burn some fat, but it’s far from optimal.

What you want to see is a value between 1.5-3mmol/L, which are the parameters for optimal ketosis.

Once your blood meter starts giving you such readings, you’ll know that you are on the right track.

In this zone your body burns fat at its maximum capacity.

Any value higher than this can be a sign of a problem. As already mentioned, when the levels of ketones are high, the insulin in your blood lowers. If you have too little insulin, that can be a sign of diabetes. Also, it can mean that you are starving yourself and that’s not a good thing for your health at all.

What To Do To Get To Optimal Ketosis?

Without a doubt, what you want to achieve when following a keto diet is to get to the optimal levels described earlier. However, if your blood meter indicates readings that are far from these levels it can make you feel demotivated.

What you have to do is to stay away from most sources of carbohydrates. If you follow a keto diet, that’s the prime directive. However, if the numbers remain stubbornly the same, you may want to consider your protein intake as well.

People who eat meat and eggs are not aware that protein, too, can be turned into glucose, just like sugar. That could be the source of your problems and why you can’t get to the proper levels of ketones in your blood to start burning fat and losing weight.

The next recommendation is to incorporate more healthy fat in your diet. Overcoming that plateau may not be easy, but after making these small adjustments to your meals, you will notice that your blood meter readings adjust in teh right direction too.

Pros And Cons Of Ketone Blood Meters

Now that you know all about ketosis, what it means, and that blood meters can be used to take measurements of ketones in your blood, here are some considerations on the pros and cons of using them:

Pros

– Without a doubt, these devices are the most accurate for determining your ketone levels; nothing else can beat them when it comes to accuracy

– Also, they measure BHB, which is the most predominant ketone that results from ketosis, and not acetoacetate and acetone, like some other measuring devices or products

Cons

– The test strips you will use will add as an expense, even if the device is something you only need to buy once; that is why we recommend products and companies that offer good deals, bundles, and discounts

– To get the blood sample required for calculating ketone levels, you will have to prick your finger, something that may put off some people, given the invasive nature of this way of measuring

Benefits Of Using A Ketone Blood Meter

More often than not, ketone blood meters are also capable of measuring glucose levels, which is crucial for people who have diabetes.

Be aware that different strips must be used for reading the two different levels, and you will need to purchase them separately unless the manufacturer includes some with the device they sell.

So, people with diabetes can control glucose levels, and also see if the level of ketones in their blood is at dangerous levels.

The main benefit of blood meters is that the readings they provide are the most accurate you can get. Breath monitors and urine strips don’t measure BHB, and, as convenient as they may seem, they might not be as useful.

How to Use A Ketone Blood Meter

As you can see, the whole procedure is rather simple.

Make sure that you have all you need to start testing, such as the unit, a strip for testing ketone, a lancet, and an alcohol wipe to sterilize the place.

Once you have everything at hand, this is what you’ll need to do:

– Put the lancet in the device, and then decide on the depth of the puncture you are going to perform

– Engage the lancing device so that a click-like noise is produced; that’s the sign that the device is ready to use

– Put the strip into the blood meter, as indicated in the instructions

– Make sure to wipe the finger from which you will draw blood with an alcohol swab or wipe

– Use the lancet to prick your finger; this happens by merely pushing a button

– To get enough blood, apply a little pressure on the fingertip

– With the blood meter in one hand, use the other to touch the strip with the blood sample

– Do not move your hand too much as the strip continues to absorb the blood

– After a few seconds, you should get a reading

How To Choose A Blood Ketone Meter

There are a few considerations you should focus on when you are selecting a ketone blood meter.

For instance, we mentioned before that the cost of the strips could be a deterrent for most people.

That is why we suggest you try a bundle first, that comes with all that’s needed, such as lancets and extra strips.

This will offer you the opportunity to decide whether this method works for you, without making a huge investment.

Also, you will be able to monitor your keto levels for a while, giving you an accurate image of your progression as you follow a low-carb diet.

Accuracy is essential for getting a good product.

See what levels of ketones the various devices can read, as you might want them to offer you a clearer picture of exactly where you are, rather than just telling you that your ketone levels are too low or too high.

Ease of reading is another key consideration. You won’t have a good experience unless the device you pick is capable of offering you the ease of use. Some calibration may be needed before starting to use such tools, so make sure that the one you get comes with clear instructions.

To see how a ketone blood meter works, here is a short video that shows you how one of the popular devices is used:

Best Brands

With the popularity of ketogenic diets, companies making blood meters for measuring ketone and glucose levels are striving to provide excellent options to users to monitor their progress. Here are some brands that are the most popular right now.

Keto-Mojo

Created by a family who wanted to create an alternative for corporate biotech options on the market, Keto-Mojo now makes several models of blood meters that can be used by people who follow a ketogenic diet or want to monitor their health due to certain conditions such as diabetes.

The products are FDA-approved, and the company founders started to design them, as they needed such devices for their own progress. Since they are fans of the keto diet and all that entails, regarding health benefits, they wanted to offer other fellow dieters the opportunity to monitor their ketone levels without paying a premium price.

Perfect Keto

Founded by Dr. Anthony Gustin, a specialist in functional medicine, and a certified chiropractor, this company focuses on providing its clients with the products they need to succeed in making their ketogenic diets work.

The company opened its gates in 2016 and, besides offering ketone-friendly products, it also provides information, articles, podcasts, and other sources for educating those who want to try this type of diet for their weight loss and health goals.

Ketonix

Kentonix is a Swedish company, and its main product is a breath analyzer that can help you determine your ketone levels by analyzing the chemicals in your breath. While not as efficient as a blood meter, their product can deliver results, and the main advantage is the convenience offered.

Plus, since you don’t have to invest in consumables, it is a cost-effective solution you may want to consider, especially if you are not comfortable with taking blood samples all the time.

Ketone Blood Meter FAQs

Q – Blood ketone meters vs breath monitors – which is better?

a – You already know by now that blood ketone meters are the most accurate option available on the market. Breath monitors are not capable of reading BHB levels, which is why they are only moderately helpful in evaluating your progress when following a ketogenic diet.

Nonetheless, if you find the blood sample-taking operation needed for making blood meters work the way they are intended to be too much for you, your second option could be breath analyzers, especially since they are an inexpensive method to consider.

Q – Blood ketone meters vs urine strips – which is better?

A – Urine testing, just like blood testing, needs strips to work. That means that while you don’t have to pay for a device, you still need to pay for consumables. Therefore, this method doesn’t offer the advantage breath monitors do.

Also, urine strips don’t measure BHB, so you will not get the same excellent readings as you would when using a blood meter. In this confrontation, again, ketone blood meters win.

Q – Are ketone blood meters expensive?

A – One argument that you will often hear people who are against ketone blood meters talking about is that these devices are expensive. This is not always the case, and, as you can see from our selection, some options are more than decently priced.

Also, the price of strips can be reduced if you purchase them from companies that can offer them in bulk, at a discount, or as part of a bundle with the devices they make. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about not being able to find a product that fits your budget.

Wrapping It Up

As you can see, there are many advantages that a ketone blood meter can offer.

If you’re on the keto diet grabbing a device to test your ketone levels will have a huge impact on your success.

For best results we recommend the Keto-Mojo Blood Ketone and Glucose Testing Meter Kit. It works very well for testing both ketone and glucose levels, giving you a wide variety of uses. It’s costs effective, reliable, and scores very highly in independent reviews.

The BaceLabs Precision Xtra Blood Glucose and Ketone Monitoring Meter Kit Bundle is also worth considering as it too comes along with all the accessories you need for excellent results. Perhaps check the price at the time of purchase as there’s not a lot between this and the Keto-Mojo.

For a convenient alternative option we’d suggest the Perfect Keto Ketone Test Strips, which can be used on the go without a problem.

Have you used any of the ketone meters on our list? How did you find them? Did they help you to regulate your diet?

Let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

