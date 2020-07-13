Best Mascara For Asian Lashes – Our Top 10 Picks

The Best Mascara For Asian Lashes

Small, almond-shaped eyes, framed with fine eyelashes?

If this sounds like you, you’ll know that finding the right mascara for your lashes can be a real pain with so many to choose from.

Fear not.

In this quick guide you’ll find a summary of the types of mascara available for you, and how to us them.

But first, let’s take a quick look at the the Top 10 products on the market right now.

So, What’s The Best Mascara For Asian Lashes Right Now?

Our Top Ten Picks

This section started off as a top ten review, but we found three more products we like so it’s now a list of 13 great mascaras for Asian lashes. Lucky you. Here are the pros and cons of each:

Best All Round Option

1. Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara is designed to provide your lashes with a thick, fan effect.

You won’t need to reach out for a pair of fake lashes for your next great look; such is the effect of this mascara.

It not only provides great definition, but also makes lashes appear fuller and more dramatic.

We love the brush applicator, which has about ten layers of bristles to create that complete fan effect.

This mascara has been ophthalmologist tested, and is safe to use for those who wear contact lenses too.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes lashes appear voluminous and thick

It doesn’t smudge even after 8 to 10 hours of wear

It washes off quite easily with soap and water

The brush hits lashes from every angle, making it easy to use

It doesn’t flake easily

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can clump a little after a while if you use more than one coat

The brush can take a little bit of getting used to

Lash Sensational Washable Mascara is a fantastic mascara from Maybelline. It’s a fan’s favorite that really delivers on making natural lashes appear thicker, fuller and, it goes without saying, prettier!

Runner Up

2. AsaVea Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

AsaVea’s Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara is a long-lasting, lengthening formula that makes your lashes appear thick, lush and full.

This deeply pigmented mascara creates a beautiful, dramatic, bold effect that’ll instantly take your look to the next level.

You’ll only need one application to create a gorgeous, long lash look.

This mascara may be on the costlier side but it does offer a lot of great features for the price. We particularly like that it stays on through humidity, sweat, rain, mud, tears… you get the idea.

Users love its rich, creamy consistency that gives it a luxurious texture overall.

This mascara is hypoallergenic which makes it safe for use on sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes lashes appear thick, full and curled

It doesn’t clump easily if at all it does

It also makes lashes appear instantly lengthier

It stays on without smudging for a good 10 to 12 hours

It washes off easily with a makeup remover

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The brush is a little too large for extremely thin lashes

It’s a bit pricey

AsaVea Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara lost out on our top spot solely because of the brush applicator which favors lashes which are naturally on the thicker side.

Aside from that minor complaint, we have nothing but great things to say about this mascara. It’s a best-seller. Go for it!

Best Value

3. Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara ha s a gluten and cruelty-free formula that separates and defines your lashes for a bold yet simple look.

The fiber brush has an intriguing conic shape that works surprisingly well to coat each individual lash to give you a sculpted look.

If an intense, fluttering look with added volume is what you’re looking for, this mascara is your new best friend.

Why do you think they called it ‘Princess’?

This very affordable formula has never been tested on animals and is acknowledged by PETA to be completely cruelty-free.

Things We Like About This Product

It provides lashes great definition

The conical applicator coats every single eyelash completely

It’s long-stay and doesn’t wear off easily with sweat, etc.

It’s very reasonably priced

It gives eyes a bold, dramatic look

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The consistency is a little wet and thick meaning it can smudge a bit

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is the perfect choice for our best value option as it has so many great features for a tiny price tag, making it a real steal.

4. Vivienne Sabó – Classic French Mascara

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Vivienne Sabó Classic French Mascara is the ideal mascara for everyday use to create defined, voluminous and thick lashes.

This highly rated mascara will have your lashes looking longer, fanned and beautifully dark with just one easy application.

If, however, you want a thicker, more dramatic look, don’t hesitate to go ahead and apply another coat or two as this mascara doesn’t clump or flake easily.

It comes with a delightfully small wand to help you coat each and every eyelash with rich, deep color.

It comes off easily with help of a makeup remover as it is a gentle, cruelty-free formula.

Things We Like About This Product

It provides great coverage with the cleverly designed applicator wand

It doesn’t clump lashes or flake at all

It makes lashes appear longer and fuller

It lasts for well over 10 hours at a stretch

It washes off easily

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The consistency is a little thick for very fine lashes

It takes slightly longer to dry than similar mascaras

Vivienne Sabó’s Classic French Mascara is by all accounts, a top class product that has everything you’d want from a great mascara and more. Highly recommended.

5. St.Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara & Fiber 2-in-1 Set

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

St.Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara is waterproof, smudge-proof and hypoallergenic and helps your lashes to achieve maximum volume and length in a few simple steps.

We love how deeply pigmented this mascara is; which means even one coat of it can give you the dramatic lashes you’re looking for.

We’re also impressed with how this mascara holds up in all conditions – even the most intense workout won’t get the better of it.

This mascara is especially great for parties and other occasions when you need a little oomph to elevate your outfit and help you stand out.

This long-stay mascara doesn’t require any reapplication, which makes it a great for every day use.

The formula contains natural ingredients that are gentle on even the most sensitive eyes and are safe for contact lens users.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes lashes appear naturally thick and voluminous

It’s deeply pigmented

It doesn’t smudge and hence doesn’t create a mess around the eyes

It’s waterproof and easily lasts all day long

It makes lashes look as well defined as false lashes

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can cause flaking if kept on too long

It’s a bit pricey compared to some other mascaras

St.Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara is a pricey but albeit effective mascara that lifts and adds volume to your lashes without smudging for hours on end. Users seem to love it, so why not give it a try?

6. Mad Lash Full Size Duo Voluminous Mascara Set

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Mad Lash Full Size Duo Voluminous Mascara by Balm Cosmetics is a paraben and cruelty-free formula that adds high levels of length and fullness to even the finest, dullest of lashes.

This mascara is accompanied by an injection moulded wand that makes application super easy.

The formula is an enriching deep black that can instantly lift your lashes to make your eyes look rounder and fuller.

It’s really easy to layer on more than one coat of this mascara for intensely thick lashes as it doesn’t flake or dry easily.

In order to increase lash volume and make the most of this mascara, we recommend you move the wand from side to side in fluid, slow movements until you achieve your desired result.

Things We Like About This Product

The consistency is thin but doesn’t dry easily

The wand makes it easy to lengthen and define lashes

It doesn’t flake even after hours of use

It does not clump; instead it helps keep individual lashes separated

It washes off easily with gentle soap/cleanser and water

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The color isn’t very pigmented which may prompt a reapplication during the day

Mad Lush Full Size Duo Voluminous Mascara is an impressive product overall that ticks all the right boxes. Recommended.

7. Ariella 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara (Water – Proof)

Rating: (4.7 / 5)

Ariella’s 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara is a waterproof formula that can give you the length, definition and volume you require from your lashes.

The waterproof nature of this mascara means your lashes won’t clump up throughout the day; this means no flaking to worry about either.

Users find this formula to be as thick, creamy and luxurious as it claims to be, and they’re impressed by how easily it washes off with makeup remover.

It comes with a thick brush applicator that makes it so easy even a rookie can use it.

Also, this mascara is absolutely ideal for those intense gym sessions and days by the pool as there’s no chance of it running.

This product is hypoallergenic making it a gentle formula suitable for all skin types.

Things We Like About This Product

It has a rich, creamy consistency that glides on easily

It makes lashes appear thicker and fuller without appearing fake

It doesn’t smudge or flake at all

It lasts all day long

The brush applicator is perfect for beginners

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The thick consistency may weigh some fine lashes down

It dries a little too quickly for those who’d like a second coat

Ariella’s 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara is a reliable every day mascara that not only makes your lashes look great but also takes care of the smudging and flaking issues most mascaras suffer from.

8. Essence I Love Extreme Crazy Volume Mascara

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

I Love Extreme Crazy Volume Mascara by Essence not only adds volume to your lashes but provides great coverage as well.

You’ll find this mascara doesn’t fade or flake throughout the day, instead it makes your lashes look bold and dramatic for as long as you want.

What we like the most is the brush applicator that’s thick yet sharp in a way that coats each and every lash for well-defined, separated eyelashes.

One coat of this mascara probably won’t suffice for super voluminous lashes so we’d recommend you go ahead and add as many coats as you like – it doesn’t dry too fast.

You can use a gentle makeup remover solution to wipe it off completely.

This mascara is paraben and cruelty-free and hasn’t been tested on animals.

Things We Like About This Product

One coat of it is enough to lift and enhance lashes

It’s very easily affordable

It noticeably adds volume and length to lashes

It doesn’t have any odor

The brush applicator is great for adding definition

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can clump lashes a little after multiple coats

The mascara tends to clump on the brush a bit too

I Love Extreme Crazy Volume Mascara from essence is a very reasonable product that does almost everything you’d want from an everyday mascara. However, the clumping can be a bit of a pain.

9. Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara

Rating: (4 / 5)

Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara is a tried and tested mascara that lengthens and strengthens your lashes to make them appear naturally longer and better defined.

The brush that accompanies it is very soft and gently coats every lash from root to the tip for added intensity and drama.

The formula contains some great natural ingredients that most mascaras skip out, like rice protein, vitamin E and olive oil that can strengthen your lashes from the inside out.

These ingredients also help ensure this mascara doesn’t clump or flake up easily, even if worn for several hours at a time

Since Neutrogena is a dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested brand, you can rest assured this product is completely safe for those with sensitive eyes and contact lenses.

You don’t require makeup remover for this mascara; it washes off just as easily with gentle soap and water.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s possibly the best mainstream mascara for sensitive eyes

It doesn’t clump or flake easily

It makes lashes appear longer and fuller

It washes off easily

It contains some great strengthening ingredients

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can smudge easily

It requires several coats to make lashes appear thicker

Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara is the ideal mascara for those with sensitive eyes and easily irritated skin as it’s a gentle formula that contains many great natural ingredients and it’s affordable too.

10. St. Medge 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

St. Medge 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara is a smudge proof, day-long mascara that’s also waterproof and capable of making your lashes look instantly longer, thicker and more voluminous.

This mascara is deeply pigmented and just one application can give your lashes a dramatic lift.

It’s perfect for an evening out as it’ll help give you that perfect smoky eye look.

We love the packaging. The bottle is decorated with a glittery, colorful coat of paint that makes it look more like a pretty accessory than a bottle of mascara.

The formula contains gentle ingredients that are completely safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes lashes appear thicker, longer and fuller

It doesn’t smudge easily

The packaging is beautiful

It’s very gentle on the skin and eyes

It’s deeply pigmented

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It doesn’t wash off that easily

The brush isn’t the greatest

St. Medge 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara isn’t the cheapest product on the shelf by any stretch, but it gets the job done. It won’t disappoint if you’re willing to splurge out on it.

11. Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion Mascara

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion Mascara is the perfect remedy for thin, scanty lashes that are nowhere near as long as you’d like.

This formula contains fiberstretch properties that can really stretch out your lashes and make them appear denser.

This is about the most perfect combination of volume and length you’ll be able to find in a mascara for the retail price.

The brush is thick and convenient and makes for easy application.

All Covergirl products are certified by Leaping Bunny and Cruelty Free International as they’re never tested on animals.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes lashes appear longer and softer

It doesn’t clump lashes together

It goes on very smoothly

It’s reasonably priced

The bristles on the brush applicator help get rid of clumps

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It has a sharp chemical odor when first opened

It doesn’t last all day long without flaking a bit

Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion Mascara is an affordable alternative to some of the higher-end options. It can add good volume to even the most listless of lashes. It can flake a bit however.

12. Glossiva 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

Rating: (4.7 / 5)

Glossiva 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara has the prettiest packaging we’ve ever seen.

Okay, we know that’s not the point but its seriously hard not to fall in love with the metallic pink, crown-shaped lid that adorns this professional quality mascara.

Even the finest, wisp-like lashes look instantly better with this thickening formula that’s both waterproof and smudge proof.

This product doesn’t run or wear off, regardless of the weather or the type of activity you’re into.

This formula is very gentle and suitable for those with extra sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers too.

It washes off easily with the help of some water and a gentle makeup remover.

Things We Like About This Product

It adds volume and definition to lashes

It’s waterproof and smudge proof

The brush helps separate lashes and prevent them from clumping

It helps curl lashes

It washes off easily despite being waterproof

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It tends to flake several hours after application

It takes some time to dry

Glossiva 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara can make your lashes look as pretty as the packaging would have you believe. It does almost everything a high-end mascara can for a relatively smaller price tag, so you might want to give it a shot.

13. Rimmel Scandaleyes Retroglam Mascara

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

Rimmel Scandaleyes Retroglam Mascara is designed to give you that quintessential fake eyelash look without having to invest in a pair.

You’ll notice it accentuating your lashes, making them appear plumper, longer and more defined with just one coat.

A single coat will create a pretty doe-eyed look whereas two coats is perfect for smoky eyes.

The hourglass shaped brush is especially helpful for curling your lashes without having to use an curler.

Since this mascara is long wear, it’s great for every day use as well as nights out and weekends away.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes lashes appear as thick and long as fake lashes

The wand is cleverly designed to minimize product wastage

It easily stays on all day long

It’s very reasonably priced

It doesn’t clump lashes together or smear

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It dries quite quickly inside the bottle

The consistency is thick and can weigh down very fine lashes

Rimmel Scandaleyes Retroglam Mascara is a product with a wide appeal owing to its tiny price tag so we’ll forgive its minor shortcomings. For a cheap buy that lasts as long as similar mascaras, this one is well worth it!

So, What’s The Best Mascara For Asian Lashes Then?

After a thorough review, our pick for the best mascara for Asian lashes is Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara.

Runner up was AsaVea’s Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

And best value option was Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara by Essence.

Our Top Pick

Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara is meant to make your natural lashes appear, fuller, thicker and longer.

The brush applicator that accompanies this product is one of the very best in the market as it instantly adds loads of volume and definition to your lashes with a single stroke.

You’d also be pleased to know that this mascara doesn’t smudge or smear even after hours of use and washes off surprisingly easily for a formula this thick.

It certainly fulfills the criteria for a great mascara overall and doesn’t break the bank either.

Runner Up

Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara by AsaVea will add all the drama, volume and movement your lashes require and more.

Even one application of this deeply pigmented formula will give your lashes the defining boost they need with its silky smooth texture that glides on like butter.

This mascara doesn’t clump easily and stays on for a good 10 hours before it even begins to fade which we believe are very impressive features by themselves to make for a great mascara.

Great Value

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is a great formula with an impressive conical brush that helps lift, define and separate your lashes to help you create the perfect wide – eyed look.

This mascara is very easy to use even for multiple applications thanks to the shape of the brush that makes sure each and every one your lashes is evenly coated.

Besides adding definition to your lashes, another great feature of this mascara is that it stays on through tears, sweat etc. and stays on all day long and for that price tag, we think it’s a real steal!

Types Of Mascara

To help you make sense of some of our product reviews let’s take a more in-depth look at a few common types of mascara available today:

Water – Proof Mascara

Our first type of mascara is pretty self-explanatory.

Water – proof mascara not only stays on through rain and pool sessions but sweat, oily skin and tears as well.

Can you imagine a more humbling makeup blunder than getting out the pool with dark mascara running down your face?

Yeah, neither can we.

Water – proof mascara is usually made with mineral wax / oil extracted from plants or animals which is what gives it its waterproof nature.

This type of mascara is quite well – suited to those with sensitive eyes that water easily or those in the habit of constantly rubbing their eyes.

One tip for water – proof mascara users: use a regular mascara below your water – proof one as this will make the removal process easier.

Volumizing Mascara

Perfect for thin Asian lashes, volumizing mascara can instantly lift your lashes and add volume with one quick upward swipe.

Mascara by itself is never enough to create an intensely dramatic make up look (but it’s certainly a big contributing factor).

What we’re trying to say here is that even volumizing mascara can help you achieve a subtle yet pretty natural makeup look so you don’t have to worry about volumizing mascara looking overboard or flashy.

Volumizing mascaras usually consist of thick formulas made with silicon polymers and waxes to make your lashes appear plumper.

This type of mascara also usually contains darker pigments than other types of mascara to help make your lashes appear thicker and – you guessed it – darker.

Curling Mascara

If you have thin / fine lashes that seem to give in to gravity no matter how many times you use an eyelash curler, curling mascara is your new best friend.

Thin, straight lashes look shorter than curled lashes regardless of how long they may actually be which is why curling mascara is a great product for these types of lashes.

This type of mascara typically contains filmifying polymers that tighten your lashes once you apply it, effectively holding the curl in place.

Curling mascaras are typically accompanied by application wands that are curled on the inside.

These wands help you curl your lashes with even one single, deft movement of your wrist.

Make sure you start at the base of your lashes and slowly move all the way to the tips in a single movement; this is sure to give you great results with a curling mascara.

Smudge – Proof Mascara

And now for the type of mascara that absolutely everybody needs: smudge – proof mascara.

Honestly, who would want smudgy mascara that results in racoon eyes that need to be fixed every few hours? That’s right: no one.

This type of mascara contains wax oil as a base in order to make it water – proof along with shellac and polymers that stay on lashes all day long to avoid smudging and smearing.

Smudge – proof mascara is perfect for those who enjoy staying out as it stays on through all weather conditions and all kinds of activity.

Be warned though: smudge – proof mascara doesn’t wash off easily.

You’ll need a good oil – based makeup remover solution to get rid of this mascara and even then it can be quite a time – consuming process.

Lengthening Mascara

Lengthening mascara does exactly what it claims: makes your lashes appear naturally longer.

If you have lashes that are short and scanty, this is the mascara for you.

Lengthening mascara contains fibres that cling to the tips of your lashes, effectively making them appear longer and better – defined.

Ordinarily, you’d require more than one coat of this mascara for best results but there are many lengthening mascaras in the market to choose from so you don’t have to worry about going through these easily and shelling out repeatedly.

Even the brushes that come with lengthening mascaras have thicker bristles than other mascara brushes which allow them to coat your lashes evenly for added separation and definition.

Click on either of the following links if you’re considering extensions, or a lash lift.

Things To Consider

Here we’ve compiled a little list of a few main things you’d need to consider in order to help determine which kind of mascara is best suited to your lashes and needs:

Long Lashes

If your lashes are naturally lengthy then you needn’t invest in a lengthening mascara as it can end up making Asian lashes appear fake.

Instead, you’d be better off using a curling formula that’ll help open your eyes and make them look wide and round.

If you can’t get your hands on a curling mascara, use an applicator brush that’s curled on the inside and swipe from the bottom to the tips of your lashes to get the desired results.

Short Lashes

Short lashes will naturally require a lengthening mascara that contains ingredients that bind themselves to the tips of your lashes to elongate them as much as possible.

Usually, short lashes are also scanty and thin meaning a deeply pigmented, thick formula too would help make them appear longer.

A skinny wand with thick bristles on the brush will help latch onto each and every lash and really help them achieve maximum length and definition.

Bristle brushes also help hold more liquid than their plastic or rubber counterparts.

Straight lashes

Straight lashes will require a curling formula, of course.

Curling mascaras contain ingredients that help hold your lashes in place over long periods of time after you’ve curled them.

You can either use an eyelash curler before you put on some curling mascara or choose not to; either way, your lashes will definitely appear curlier.

Mascara wands with brushes that are curved in the middle will really help you achieve the perfect curl in a few seconds and are especially useful for reapplication so keep an eye out for those.

Additional tips and tricks:

Dramatic Lashes

For really dramatic, intensely bold lashes, look for a deeply pigmented black mascara.

A brush with bristles spaced a little far apart will really help you get that long – lashed, big eyes look.

These kinds of brushes help coat each and every lash individually and so you won’t have to worry about multiple applications either as your mascara won’t wear off noticeably for hours.

Make sure you run your wand slowly through your lashes and shape them as you go to achieve this look.

Natural – Looking Lashes

For natural – looking lashes, make sure you opt for a simple smudge proof mascara with a light formula.

You don’t want any extra – lengthening or deeply pigmented formulas as these can make it look like you’ve worn fake lashes more often than not.

Also, you may want to choose a simple wand that’s tube – shaped and has bristles of medium thickness.

You could even opt for a rubber or plastic wand as these don’t hold a lot of liquid so you’re in no danger of over – coating your lashes with them.

Well Defined Asian Lashes

Whether your lashes are short or long, thick or scarce, you’d want a well – defined set of lashes to really open up your eyes and elevate your makeup look.

For well – defined lashes, you’d be better off with formulas that are smudge and smear – proof but not too thick as these will dry easily and help hold your lashes the way you want.

Also, a spiral brush would really help comb through and separate your lashes to avoid them clumping together.

When you do use this type of brush, make sure you go through your lashes swiftly and lightly so as to not deposit too much mascara on them as this further helps prevent clumping.

For additional tips and tricks on how to make Asian lashes appear longer and thicker, check out the following clip:

FAQs

Q – What Should I Look For In A Mascara Being An Asian?

A – Besides the usual suspects: smudge – proof, long – stay, clump – free features, you’d also want to look for a mascara that curls, volumizes and adds definition to your lashes.

Since Asian lashes are typically shorter and thinner than most other types of lashes, you’d want to make sure you opt for a mascara that promises great volume in particular.

There are several great quality, affordable mascaras in the market at present (many of which we’re reviewed above) that can make your lashes appear instantly thicker so this shouldn’t be a problem.

Q – What Formula Is Best-Suited To Asian Lashes?

A – As a general rule – and this goes for all cosmetic, hair care and skin care products – look for formulas that have the least amount of harmful chemicals in them.

Mascara is one of the few makeup products that could constitute an essential part of your everyday makeup routine which makes it all the more important for you to be aware of what goes in it.

Water – proof mascaras tend to work best on Asian lashes as these generally have rich, thick formulas that hold even the finest, thinnest lashes in place and make them appear fuller.

However, beware of formulas that are too thick as these can end up weighing fine lashes down and making them appear flat.

Q – Does The Type Of Brush I Use Really Matter?

A – Absolutely! A brush applicator suited to your lash type can be make or break when it comes to making the most out of your mascara.

Small brushes can be easier to handle and help avoid smudging and smearing during the application process but these won’t necessarily add the volume or definition that Asian lashes usually require.

On the other hand, larger brushes with thicker bristles greatly help add volume and definition to your lashes with just one easy stroke as these hold more product than smaller brushes.

Q – Do I Need To Curl My Lashes Before Applying Mascara?

A – While this can really help lift your lashes and add more definition, it’s by no means a necessity.

Asian Lashes are generally flatter and straighter than other types of lashes and could greatly benefit from an eyelash curler with or without mascara.

However, there are many mascaras available in the market that have curling formulas that hold your lashes in the upward position you want after you’ve given them a few strokes with the applicator wand.

Q – How Do I Apply Mascara As A Beginner?

A – Mascara is one of the easiest makeup products to use and you can master how to wear it with just a few simple steps.

Firstly, make sure you don’t have too much product on your brush as this may well end up weighing your lashes down or cause clumping.

Next, start swiping on mascara from the base of your lashes to the very ends of the tips in a curved upward motion for maximum lengthening and curling effect.

If you feel like your mascara isn’t very visible and would like another coat, wait for a few seconds for the first coat to dry a little and then go in for the second / third one.

That’s about it; keep these tips in mind and you won’t go wrong with mascara.

Best Brands

Following are a few brands that are considered to be the best in the industry and worthy of recommendation:

Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York started out as small, family – owned business in the USA and is now one of the biggest giants in the beauty industry.

Its worldwide appeal lies in its affordability that makes its products accessible to a wide consumer base.

Maybelline brings the best beauty trends to its consumers in great quality products that are created using scientifically-advanced formulas and techniques.

L’Oréal Paris

Established in 1909, L’Oréal Paris started out as a young chemist formulating, manufacturing and selling hair dyes to Parisian hairdressers.

Today, L’Oréal isn’t just one of the leading but THE leading beauty brand the world over with a consumer base in about 130 countries.

Their focus on universal appeal and creating beauty products aimed at diverse skin and hair types is what makes them a key player in the beauty industry.

Neutrogena

Neutrogena was established in 1930 as Natone, a small cosmetic company that supplied to beauty salons that catered to the film industry.

After popularising a line of clear soaps that became synonymous with its brand image, Neutrogena was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in the year 1994.

From then on, Neutrogena has gone from strength to strength making its mark as a brand that manufactures mild skincare products that have a universal appeal.

COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL has been a leader in the cosmetics industry since its inception in New York in the year 1961.

Their core values include accessibility, affordability and diversity to create makeup that’s designed for everyone.

Their products are all cruelty – free and in 2018 they were the largest cosmetics brand to be Leaping Bunny certified (100% cruelty free in all operations).

Rimmel London

Rimmel London is a brand with a worldwide appeal that focuses on helping its consumers enhance their natural features with several lines of affordable products.

Established in 1834, London, this brand started out selling the first non – toxic mascara in the market and by 1890 was an industry leader in the beauty business.

This brand’s commitment to re – shaping convention is what’s kept it on top of the worldwide beauty scene for over a century despite being surrounded by a large number of worthy competitors.

The Best Mascara For Asian Lashes – Wrapping It Up

Hopefully our guide has given you a good idea on which mascara will be best for you, and what to look out for when choosing one.

In our view Maybelline Lash Sensational is the best mascara for Asian lashes.

Not only is it reasonably priced, it also offers all the amazing features of a professional quality mascara.

If you go for it, it’s sure to provide your lashes with all the volume, definition and drama they need thanks to the thick bristled brush that come with it.

It’s also safe to use for those with sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers, so you don’t have to worry if either of those apply to you.

So that’s that. Happy lashing!

