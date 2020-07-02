The Best Purple Hair Dye – Our Top 10 Picks

Best Purple Hair Dye

Thinking of a change?

For most of us, going purple is a big change, but if you do it right the results can be amazing.

Whether you’re looking for a subtle heather tinge to a bold violet lightning bolt, we’ve got you covered.

In this guide you’ll find a run through of the various types of hair dye available, as well as plenty of tips on how to get great results, and of course our views on what is the best purple hair dye right now.

Let’s dive right in and look at the Top 10 products on the market right now.

So, What’s the Best Purple Hair Dye Right Now?

Our Top Ten Picks

This section started off as a top ten review, but we found two more products we like so it’s now a list of 12 great purple hair dyes. Lucky you. Here are the pros and cons of each:

Best All Round Option

1. Arctic Fox Vegan Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Arctic Fox’s Semi-Permanent Hair Dye is a long-lasting formula that’s suited to a variety of base colors, from platinum to light brown.

When used on darker hair, this deep purple brings out pops of color.

On the other hand, when used on lighter hair colors, this dye turns hair a vibrant, shiny purple.

If you want to experiment with deep shades, you can either mix it with Arctic Fox’s ‘Wrath’ shade fora burgundy look, or ‘Poseidon’ for a velvety indigo shade.

There are no harmful chemicals in this dye which are typically found in most other hair colors such as peroxide, ammonia, ethyl alcohol or PPD.

In addition, none of the dyes in this range smear, and they’re very long-lasting compared to similar products.

Highly recommended.

Things We Like About This Product

It works very well on almost all base hair colors

It doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals

It fades attractively over time

It’s very easy to use and leaves hair feeling soft and conditioned

The vibrancy of the color lasts for a few weeks

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It doesn’t wash off easily from skin or clothes so be careful when applying

Arctic Fox’s Vegan Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Dye is undoubtedly one of the best purple colors on the market with its impressive formulation. It’s a fans favorite and a best-seller. Go for it!

Buy On Amazon...

Runner Up

2. Manic Panic Purple Haze Hair Dye – Classic High Voltage

Rating: (4 / 5)

Manic Panic Purple Haze Hair Dye is a semi-permanent hair color named after a Jimi Hendrix song! How’s that for cool?

For best results Manic Panic recommends you lighten your hair to medium level 7 blonde or lighter before you use this dye.

This rich, vegan formula also works fine on virgin, unbleached hair though.

The effects of the dye last for about 4 to 6 weeks and it has the added benefit of conditioning your hair while coloring it.

This dye is ready-to-use and doesn’t require a developer to take effect properly.

It also doesn’t contain any paraben, gluten, ammonia, phthalate or PPD.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a rich, vibrant color that makes hair appear healthier

It works very well on medium brown hair, unlike most purple dyes

It fades over into a pretty shade of light purple

It doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals that could damage hair

It’s a very user-friendly product

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The color fades slightly quickly for a semi-permanent dye

Manic Panic Purple Haze Hair Dye was close to being our pick for best all round option however it does fade a little too quickly for our liking.

That said, not only has this product been around for a long time and has a loyal costumer base, it’s a great product for those venturing into the world of hair color for the first time.

Buy On Amazon...

Best Value Option

3. Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids (Violet)

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids is a professional formula that doesn’t require any mixing meaning you can apply it straight away with no fuss.

This purple is a deep shade that looks especially good on dark hair under natural light.

If you want this dye to create a vibrant, striking look, we’d recommend you lighten your hair before you color it.

If however, you want a more subtle shade of purple, dark hair will do just fine.

This formula contains Hydrolyzed Keratin and Silk proteins to strengthen your hair from the inside out.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a very vibrant shade of purple

The effects of this dye last a long time

It makes hair appear glossy and well-defined

It’s very affordable

It doesn’t have a strong scent and applies quite well

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It tends to stain things easily if you’re not careful

There can be a bit of run-off in the shower during the first week

Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids in violet is one of the most vibrant and affordable purple hair dyes on the market. It’s well-priced, simple to use and long-lasting. Highly recommended.

Buy On Amazon...

4. Garnier Olia Bold – Medium Royal Amethyst

Rating: (4 / 5)

Garnier Olia Bold is a permanent hair dye kit that is formulated using a blend of flower oils.

The oils in this formula add definition and softness to your hair and they ensure that 100% of the greys (if you have any) are covered evenly without weighing down your hair.

The kit contains a colorant tube, developer applicator, conditioner and a set of gloves for protection.

Garnier describes this shade as ‘intense cool burgundy’ that works best on grey hair but works well on light/dark brown hair too.

Olia also has a unique no-drip crème formula that makes the application process a breeze to follow.

You can use this kit for either a root touch up, to bring out your natural hair color or to give your hair a completely new look.

This ammonia-free formula ensures your hair stays damage-free during the coloring process.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a vivid shade of purple that works great on grey hair

It makes hair appear silkier and healthier

It doesn’t contain ammonia so it doesn’t smell either

The natural oils condition your hair and spread the color evenly

It lasts fairly long

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The presence of ethanolamine in the formula could cause hair loss with long-term use

It can cause irritation and itching on a sensitive scalp

Garnier Olia Bold Medium Royal Amethyst is definitely a premium product when it comes to bringing out a wonderfully vivid shade of purple in grey hair.

Garnier is a trusted brand the world over; however we’re not and about some of the chemicals that go into the making of this dye. But if you’re comfortable with that, give it a try.

Check Price...

5. Joico Intensity Semi- Permanent Hair Color, Amethyst Purple

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Joico Intensity Semi-Permanent Hair Color is created using an exclusive quadramine complex that helps reconstruct each and every strand of your hair leaving it looking healthier after each application.

This color has been designed bearing in mind the bleeding issue that similar dyes suffer from.

This dye lasts for up to 20 shampoos before it starts showing any noticeable signs of fading.

And, even as this color fades, you’ll be pleased to find it doesn’t turn into a nasty, unwanted shade; instead it melts gradually into a maroon or burgundy color.

What we like the most about this dye is an often overlooked feature – the scent; it has a pleasantly flowery, citrus scent which users just love.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s an intense, long-lasting dye

It fades gradually and well into a burgundy color

It doesn’t bleed much and the stains wash off easily

It smells great

It doesn’t require any bleaching or lightening beforehand

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It’s consistency is on the thicker side and doesn’t spread easily

It’s a little on the expensive side, especially for touch ups

Joico Intensity Semi-Permanent Hair Color is a very impressive hair dye that not only lends rich, vibrant color to your hair but lasts longer than most semi-permanent dyes as well.

Check Price...

6. L’Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Temporary Hair Color Spray, Purple

Rating: (3.9 / 5)

L’Oreal Paris Colorista is meant to enrich your hair with a vivid, albeit temporary purple color for a 24 hour period.

You don’t need to bleach or lighten your hair in any way before you use this spray as it works fairly well on all base colors.

With possibly the easiest method of application for a hair dye, this product has an understandably wide appeal and we’re on board for the results it offers.

The biggest reason most of us steer clear of hair dyes is because we fear the commitment and this spray takes care of that effectively.

Not only is this spray gentle on the hair and easy to use, it washes off fairly easily as well.

You can either use it for touch ups, covering greys, highlights or even an ombre hair color.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a great temporary hair dye that’s easy to use

It washes off very easily

It’s an ideal option for a quick root touch up

It’s very pigmented so a little goes a long way

It’s very useful for some quick highlights

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can get a bit messy

It can make your hair appear a little stiff

L’Oreal Paris Colorista is a playfully vibrant, intense purple dye that’s perfect for the odd costume party or night out with it’s easy to use spray formula that washes off in a jiffy.

Check Price...

7. Adore Creative Image Semi-Permanent Hair Color – Purple Rage

Rating: (3.9 / 5)

Adore Creative Image Semi-Permanent Hair Color contains a nice blend of natural ingredients that leave your hair with a rich purple color.

This formula not only colors your hair but enhances its natural shine as well.

You’ll notice your hair feeling silkier and smoother almost immediately after you wash this dye off.

For best results you’ll have to follow the instructions very carefully.

This formula doesn’t contain any ammonia, peroxide or alcohol which effectively minimizes the damage it can cause to your hair and scalp.

Things We Like About This Product

The color lasts for about 3 to 4 weeks without retouches

It has a sweet, pleasant scent

It washes off skin and clothes very easily

It doesn’t contain a lot of harmful chemicals

It’s very well priced

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The consistency of the dye is quite watery

It doesn’t work very well on virgin, unbleached hair

Adore Creative Image Semi Permanent Hair Color is a very affordable alternative to some of the more high-end hair dyes, and it lasts for about a month on most people.

Check Price...

8. Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color – Amethyst Chrome

Rating: (3.6 / 5)

Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color by Schwarzkopf is an attractive metallic shade of deep purple that gives your hair a sleek, silky shine.

This dye works in such a way that it gives your hair a more defined appearance and lots of body for a multi-dimensional finish.

It’s meant to work equally well on all hair textures, from natural to wigs and extensions.

However, we can’t say the same for all hair colors as well, as this formula as at its metallic best when applied to lighter shades.

The kit contains a tube of color cream, a bottle of developer lotion, a tube of after color treatment and a pair of gloves for protection.

If your hair goes past your shoulders, we recommend using two of these boxes for complete coverage.

Things We Like About This Product

It works well on all hair types

The effects of the dye lasts for a good few weeks

It gives hair a sleek, metallic finish

The color becomes even prettier as it fades

It’s a great dye for highlighting hair as well

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

Only works well on bleached or lightened hair

It contains alcohol which could dry out your hair

Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color in Amethyst Chrome has a unique metallic finish that makes your hair look professionally colored. If you’ve got light hair it’s a great choice.

Check Price...

9. Iroiro 20 Purple Premium Natural Semi Permanent Hair Color

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Iroiro 20 Purple Premium Natural Semi Permanent Hair Color is a vegan formula that’s made from all natural and organically-sourced ingredients.

This formula is free from any harsh or damaging chemicals that are typically found in hair dyeing products such as paraben, peroxide, PPD, ammonia or alcohol.

It’s also 100% cruelty-free.

This cream-based color contains organic coconut oil to condition your hair while the color takes effect.

The addition of coconut oil also helps to restore lost moisture and nourishment to damaged hair.

Things We Like About This Product

It lasts quite long for a semi-permanent dye

The color really pops and looks vibrant and bright

It fades into a pretty lavender shade

It’s reasonably priced for a vegan product

It smells great

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The color bleeds a little immediately following application

Iroiro 20 Purple Premium Natural Semi Permanent Hair Color is a great vegan formula that does an impressive job of coloring your hair without the help of any harmful chemicals. A very popular choice.

Check Price...

10. Punky Violet Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color

Rating: (3.6 / 5)

Punky Violet Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color is a bold, deep shade of violet that works best on base colours ranging from platinum blonde to light brown.

However, it does bring out purple tints in darker hair and makes it look better defined and voluminous.

You can also use it to cover up previously faded colors.

We’d say this color lasts for about an ideal amount of time for a semi-permanent hair color of around 25 shampoos.

The tub lasts for multiple uses for short and medium long hair, making it great value for money.

This dye also helps keep frizz in check and makes even very fine hair appear bouncier and healthier instantly.

It works well on all hair types from fine to thick, and virgin to colored, just as it claims.

Things We Like About This Product

It works well on both bleached and dark hair

The color is a fun, vibrant shade of violet

It lasts for several weeks

Since it’s a vegetable dye it won’t damage your hair

The gel formulation makes for a smooth application process

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The scent can be a little overwhelming

Punky Violet Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color is a long-lasing dye that’s both affordable and easy to use.

Check Price...

11. Schwarzkopf Keratin Color Permanent Hair Color Cream – Rich Caviar

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Schwarzkopf Keratin Color makes your hair appear stronger and healthier with the help of its pre-color serum which conditions your hair before you color it.

This helps the color coat your hair more evenly from the roots to the ends.

This color works very well on grey hair (just as it claims), making it appear more voluminous and radiant.

It’s good on all hair colors though.

This formula also contains a K-Bond-Plex to reduces hair breakage by about 80% post application.

If your hair goes past your shoulders you’ll need two boxes to ensure full coverage.

Things We Like About This Product

The dye is very pigmented and true to its color

It reduces hair breakage

It conditions and moisturizes hair while coloring it

It works exceptionally well on grey hair

It makes hair feel soft and smooth

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It has a bit of a chemical scent

It doesn’t wash off skin that easily

Schwarzkopf Keratin Color is a great quality hair dye that is ideal for grey hair but works fairly well on all hair colors.

Check Price...

12. Kiss Express Colour Semi-Permanent Hair Color – Real Purple

Rating: (4.2 / 5)

Kiss Express Color Semi-Permanent Hair Color is an ammonia and peroxide free hair dye that provides excellent coverage.

This dye makes your hair appear shiny and healthy from the inside out which in turn enhances the purple color to really make it pop.

You’ll find this dye works well on both chemically-treated and natural hair.

Make sure you use this colorant without any heat as this could damage your hair.

Also make sure you do a patch test before you use this dye as it contains a few ingredients that could be a bit harmful to sensitive skin.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s quite a bright, vibrant purple color

It appears vivid even on unbleached hair

It’s great for highlights

It makes hair appear shinier and healthier

It’ reasonably priced

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The color doesn’t last very long for a semi-permanent hair dye

Kiss Express Color Semi-Permanent Hair Color is just about an above average product but perhaps not quite as good as some of the other purple dyes on our list. It doesn’t offer any ground breaking long term results, however it does look great immediately after application.

Check Price...

So, What’s The Best Purple Hair Dye Then?

We keep a close eye on consumer feedback, and update our reviews all the time, so what might be the best purple hair dye this month, might not be next.

At the time of writing, our picks for best all round option, runner up and best value option are: Arctic Fox Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Dye; Manic Panic Purple Haze High Voltage; and Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids respectively.

Our Top Pick

Arctic Fox Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Dye works well on a variety of base colors and last fairly long as well – two things you’d want from an ideal hair dye.

What we love about this dye is that it looks vibrant on lighter hair colors and sleek, shiny on darker ones.

It contains no harmful chemicals that could cause any lasting damage to your hair and fades gradually into a pretty shade of pink.

We also love how well it mixes with other shades from Arctic Fox to create rich colors such as burgundy, indigo, and so on.

Runner Up

Manic Panic Purple Haze Hair Dye High Voltage is a quality contender that looks its purple best on lightened or bleached hair.

After reviewing so many products we can honestly say that this product had one of our favorite shades of rich, vibrantly playful purple.

You’re sure to find this dye very easy to use considering it doesn’t require any developer and it’s both ammonia and paraben-free formula is unlikely to damage your hair.

We wouldn’t recommend you opt for this product if you want your color to last (in all its glory) for over a month though as it begins to fade after about four weeks.

Great Value

Pravana Chroma Silk Vivids also doesn’t require any developer and can be applied directly to your hair.

What we love the most about this dye is that it doesn’t require you to bleach your hair beforehand; it looks fantastic on dark hair.

We’re also impressed with the addition of keratin and silk proteins in this formula as they leave your hair healthier, smoother and shinier.

It doesn’t hurt either that Pravana is one of the leading brands in the world of hair color today and consistently comes up with crowd-pleasing formulas.

Types Of Hair Dye

Before we get into our product reviews, let us first take a quick look at the different types of hair dyes/hair colors available in the market to help you choose the one best-suited to your needs.

Temporary Hair Color

Temporary hair color is meant to change your hair color instantly upon application.

This kind of hair color is ideal for those who just want to experiment with their hair to complement their outfit or to cover grays.

These colors are also handy for highlights or hiding regrowth within just a few minutes.

These dyes are most often found in the form of sprays, chalks or powders.

The color particles in temporary dyes are quite large which makes them easy to apply and wash off.

These colors are typically free of any ammonia or peroxide so there’s no real risk of causing long – term damage to your hair with these as they wash off with one – two shampoos anyway.

However, be warned that if you’ve subjected your hair to bleaching or too much heat styling, you hair cuticles may be damaged making it easy for these colors to penetrate them.

This will inevitable result in the color lasting longer than you may have desired.

Semi –Permanent Hair Color

Semi – permanent hair colors are quite gentle on the hair as they do not usually contain ammonia and more often than not don’t require a developer.

These may be the most common type of hair color used by those who wish to dye their hair at home as they are easily available and equally easy to use.

Compared with temporary hair color, the particles of this type of hair color are smaller which allows the color to last for weeks together.

However, these particles cannot really penetrate your hair shaft despite being small and they deposit color only on the surface of your hair, like a layer or coating.

These colors tend to work best on bleached or lightened hair or grey hair as its more porous.

They’re also great for touch ups or to restore some shine to dull, lifeless hair.

Semi – permanent hair colors generally last for about 5 – 12 shampoos between applications.

Demi – Permanent Hair Color

Unlike temporary and semi – permanent hair colors, demi – permanent hair colors usually contain a small amount of ammonia and peroxide and require a low – volume developer.

The reason these colors contain peroxide is that peroxide helps make your hair more porous which in turn opens the cuticles of your hair making it more receptive to the colors.

Demi – permanent hair colors are usually sheer which makes them ideal for bringing out your natural hair color or enhancing faded hair color.

Like semi – permanent colors, these too are great for covering up grays and creating and blending well with lighter base colors.

However, you don’t necessarily need to bleach or lighten your hair in order to make the most of these colors, they work well on adding definition and shine to darker hair colors as well.

If you want a long – lasting hair color without the commitment to a permanent hair color, demi – permanent hair color is the way to go as they last for a few months (12 – 24 shampoos) between applications.

Permanent Hair Color

Permanent hair colors – you guessed it – change the color of your hair for good.

These colors come with a fairly high concentration of ammonia and peroxide to open up your hair cuticle (with the help of a developer) and allow the dye to penetrate through.

Once the dye has penetrated your hair cuticles, they reseal themselves in order to prevent the dye from leaking out.

Permanent hair color can either lighten or darken your hair and even cover grey hair effectively.

However, do note that permanent hair color is a big commitment to make as it doesn’t really fade completely after essentially altering the structure of your hair.

Things To Consider

Now, before you take the leap and color your hair, you may want to go through the following tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your dye:

Hydrate Your Hair

One of the best pieces of advice we can give you regarding dyeing your hair by yourself is this: deep condition your hair before you do.

You can do this with the help of natural oils such as virgin coconut, almond or olive oil or use a store –bought leave – in conditioner.

Ideally, you’d need to do this a day or two before you go ahead and color your hair leaving enough time for your hair’s natural oil to moisturize it as well.

Essentially, what this does is it prepares your hair for the coloring process.

Well – hydrated hair is the most receptive to hair color and allows it settle in nicely.

You’d want to deep condition your hair about once or twice a week following application as well as this will keep your hair healthy and enhance the color as well.

Do Not Shampoo Your Hair Before Coloring It

As mentioned before, well-hydrated, moisturized hair is the most receptive to hair color and helps the color settle in.

Shampoo doesn’t only clean your scalp and hair; it also strips your hair of its natural oils.

Now, don’t get us wrong, you need to shampoo your hair before you color it to cleanse your hair of any product build up.

Product build up from hair lotions, setting sprays, heat protectants etc. can really hamper your coloring process.

In order to get rid of residue and build up we’d recommend using a gentle cleansing shampoo preferably free of any sulfate or parabens.

However, make sure your hair is shampooed at least an entire day or two before you color it.

Take The Right Precautions

Before you dye your hair purple, do a patch test to be on the safer side.

A patch test not only helps you figure out whether or not you like how the color looks on your hair but if it causes any visible signs of damage as well.

A hair color could be ammonia and peroxide-free, use great natural ingredients and still end up irritating your scalp or not reacting well to your hair type.

In order to do a patch test, you simply apply the dye to a small section off your hair, leave it on for the recommended amount of time and rinse off.

Once it dries you’ll know whether the shade you’ve picked goes well with your hair type and you can use it over your whole head then.

Also, during the application process do not skip out on using protective accessories such as gloves that’ll help prevent the colour from staining your skin.

These accessories are included with most quality hair care kits so you don’t have to worry about buying them separately.

Choose The Right Application Method

If you’ve had your hair colored for you before you’ll have noticed that there’s more than one application method for all types of hair color.

You can use a bowl and brush, apply color directly from the bottle or use a coloring spray / powder for temporary colors.

The bottle method works best for semi – permanent hair colors that don’t need to be mixed with a developer to take effect.

Demi – permanent and permanent hair colors on the other hand usually require developers and so you’ll need to use the bowl and brush method for these instead.

However, you’ll get to choose your application method yourself as you can use a brush for semi – permanent hair colors and a bottle for demi – permanent ones as well.

Whichever method you choose, make sure you coat each and every strand you wish to color, paying special attention to the underneath layer of your hair as this often gets missed.

If you want to color all your hair, make sure you use your fingers to really work that color into your roots as well.

You can even use your (gloved) fingers to make sure you’ve distributed the color as evenly as possible regardless of which application method you choose.

Consider The Maintenance Required

If you choose any hair that’s not permanent, you’ll need to touch it up regularly.

That is considering you want it to last more than 4 weeks at least.

No matter how well you maintain your hair or how long you between washes, your hair color is bound to start fading within a few weeks.

This is especially true for hair that’s been colored from the roots as it will require constant touch ups as when your hair grows even a little and your natural color begins to show.

However, you can make the color last for as long as possible by using color protectant shampoos (sulfate – free) and conditioners and deep conditioning your hair at least once a week.

Conditioning your hair will not only keep it looking smooth and healthy, it will enhance the tone of your color as well.

Also, make sure you wash your hair with cold water to minimize color bleeding in the shower.

Be warned though that despite all these precautions your hair color will bleed and fade (sometimes even when dry) during the weeks following application.

For more tips and tricks on how you can maintain purple hair, you could check out the following video as well:

It’s pretty helpful, isn’t it?

Want to learn how to dye weave? Check out our article here.

FAQs

There are so many questions about dying your hair. Here are some of the most common, with some

Q – Do I Need To Bleach My Hair Before Coloring It?

A – There’s a common misconception that colors such as purple absolutely require you to bleach your hair beforehand.

While there are many hair coloring products that work best on platinum blonde hair, there are also those that work just as on darker base colors such as brown.

Having said this, there’s certainly no one-size-fits-all when it comes to whether or not you’ll have to bleach your hair to achieve your dream shade of purple.

So how do you know?

Simple: it’ll say so on your coloring kit; and if it doesn’t, log on to the manufacturer’s website and you’re sure to find the answer you’re looking for.

Q – Can I Apply Semi-Permanent Hair Color Over Permanent Hair Color And Vice Versa?

A – You can apply a permanent hair color over a semi-permanent one immediately or after a few weeks when it begins to fade depending on the condition of your hair.

Permanent hair color generally works well and offers great results regardless of the shade of base color of the semi-permanent color beneath as permanent hair colors are chemically strong and alter the structure of your hair.

However, the opposite is not necessarily true.

We’d recommend you use semi-permanent hair color over a permanent one only if it’s darker than the permanent color.

This is true because semi-permanent hair colors don’t usually contain peroxide that helps lighten the hair.

Q – Can I Use Heat On Color Treated Hair?

A – It’s always advisable to use heat sparingly with all types of hair but this may be especially true for color treated hair.

Heat styling tends to cause the most damage on hair that’s been excessively bleached or lightened.

In order to minimize this damage, make sure you condition your hair regularly to prevent it from drying.

Heat styling appliances that have adjustable temperature controls and non-stick surfaces are usually the safest to use on all types of hair.

Also, before you use heat, apply a heat protectant lotion, balm or spray as these greatly help reduce damage and eventual breakage.

Q – How Long After Bleaching My Hair Can I Dye It?

A – This greatly depends on whether or not your hair appears damaged and dry after you bleach it.

Most hair dyeing processes involving bleaching the hair first as this really brings out vibrant shades such as purple.

If your hair appears to be in healthy condition, you can go ahead and dye it pretty much immediately after you bleach it.

If however, your hair does appear damaged, you may want to wait for a few days during which you must deep condition and condition your hair regularly before you dye it.

Best Brands

Garnier

Garnier has been in the hair care and skin care industry since 1904 when Alfred Amour Garnier created his first ever hair lotion using natural plant ingredients.

Garnier’s focus has always been to create products that bring out the natural beauty in hair and skin with a unique blend of natural ingredients and modern techniques.

The Garnier Fructis line of fruity hair care products in particular is widely popular the world over.

L’Oreal Paris

Established in 1909, L’Oréal Paris started out as a young chemist formulating, manufacturing and selling hair dyes to Parisian hairdressers.

Today, L’Oréal isn’t just one of the leading but THE leading beauty brand the world over with a consumer base in about 130 countries.

Their focus on universal appeal and creating beauty products aimed at diverse skin and hair types is what makes them a key player in the beauty industry.

Schwarzkopf

Schwarzkopf was established as a Berlin – based family business in 1898 and is now known globally as a quality, professional – grade manufacturer of hair care and hair styling products.

Their commitment to reinventing and recreating commonly – used hair care products while maintain the top quality their customers around the world have come to expect from that is undoubtedly this brand’s greatest strength.

Pravana

A relatively young brand that’s making its way in the hair care market, Pravana was established in 2004 by a seasoned stylist by the name of Steve Goddard who sought to revolutionize the beauty industry by offering stylists around the world innovative, ground – breaking products.

This brand is known to constantly curate inspirational techniques and formulas that resonate with stylists and consumers with the help of only the best ingredients available in the beauty industry.

Joico

With over 40 years of industry experience, the focus of Joico has consistently been to provide their customers with the healthier, shinier and stronger hair following every use of their wide range of products.

A large chunk of their consumer base exists online and this brand has dexterously used this to their favor to keep abreast of every major styling trend and have it reflect in their products.

The Best Purple Hair Dye – Wrapping Things Up

Hopefully you’ve now got a good idea about which is the best purple hair dye for you.

Dyeing your own hair can be a time-consuming, we all know how rewarding it can be.

Choosing the right dye is key.

If you’re going for a purple look, our recommendation is Arctic Fox Vegan and Cruelty-Free Semi-Permanent Hair Dye.

Buy On Amazon...

This popular dye leaves your hair with a gorgeous shade of purple without any of the damage that a permanent hair dye can cause.

Not only does it last for a long time, it also fades beautifully and mixes well with other shades of dye from Arctic Fox as well.

So give it a try!

Have you dyed your hair purple recently? How did it turn out and which product did you use?

Let us know below, we’d love to hear from you.

Home