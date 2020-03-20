Foods To Avoid After Teeth Whitening – Ultimate Guide

One of the most common dental esthetic procedures is teeth whitening.

People use different ways to achieve brighter, whiter teeth: they go to a dentist and beauty salons that offer teeth whitening treatments, or even use DIY home teeth whitening kits.

Of course, we all value our oral health and we shouldn’t be reckless since teeth whitening involves the use of bleach, which should be used and handled by a professional.

Here is some information about this popular method.

What Is Teeth Whitening?

We all have a certain shade of our teeth color that we were born with.

However with time, our teeth will get darker due to things such as smoking, improper oral hygiene, and drinking coffee.

Once you’ve had enough with discoloration, you can turn to teeth whitening.

Teeth whitening should be done by a professional, usually a dental hygienist.

There are two ways of doing it properly: using bleaching gel or doing laser whitening (as in the picture above).

You should know that teeth whitening isn’t permanent, however.

Depending on the person and your habits it can last a few months or up to three years.

There are some things and foods you should avoid if you want your whitening effects to last longer, such as red wine, coffee, cigarettes, and tea since they all stain your teeth.

The White Diet: What To Do & What To Avoid

You only have to brush your teeth before the treatment.

Applying some lip balm is also recommended because your lips will dry out.

The list of post-treatment rules is, however, a little bit longer.

There are certain things you should avoid for 24 hours after the treatment:

Dark staining drinks that can stain your teeth are forbidden.

This includes coffee, tea, fizzy drinks, red vine or colored alcoholic drinks and fruit juice. Tomato juice and coke are great examples of things to avoid.

Some people are surprised that fruit juice is on this list, but you should avoid these drinks entirely because they are highly acidic.

Dark staining food can also cause problems: bolognese, soy sauce, turmeric, curry, chili, red meat, balsamic dressing, sweets, and chocolate shouldn’t be on your food list!

You shouldn’t eat fruits either. Bananas are the only fruit allowed. In conclusion, citrus fruits, pickled foods, and processed meats are a big NO after having your teeth whitened.

Vinegar or vitamin water are the things to avoid too.

Think of these rules this way: if a certain food or drink would leave a stain on your new white shirt, even after you wash it, the same would happen with your new, whiter teeth.

You shouldn’t, by any means, smoke cigarettes after teeth whitening. It would stain your teeth because of nicotine and tar from the tobacco mixed with saliva. However, electronic cigarettes are allowed.

Red onion, although not expected, also contains some coloring and should be avoided.

Bright – colored chewing gum is another thing to pass.

Foods containing dyes should be avoided. This means that you should avoid popsicles, candy, and sports drinks. Any food coloring, natural or artificial, can leave some stains on your teeth.

Berries, purple cabbage, grapes, carrots, beets, cherries, pomegranates, strawberries, dark marinades, ketchup, stew, greasy meals, spinach – they are all forbidden.

Be very careful with any hot and cold food and drinks. These may not stain your teeth, but the extreme temperature could hurt. That’s because your teeth will probably be sensitive for a day or two after the whitening treatment.

This period of pain or sensitivity won’t last longer than 72 hours. That’s why you should choose room temperature foods.

Make sure that you, if possible, eat only natural crunch. Aside from other benefits, natural crunch acts as a natural cleaner of your teeth.

If you accidentally consume something forbidden – don’t panic. Rinse your mouth out immediately, brush your teeth and gargle some water!

Things You Can Eat After Teeth Whitening

The following foods are safe to eat and won’t stain your teeth after the treatment: skinless turkey or chicken, white rice, cauliflower, white pasta, white onions, peeled potatoes, white cheese, egg whites, white bread with no crust, white fish, low – fat milk.

Good thing is that you can hydrate yourself all you want.

The more water, the better! Water ensures saliva production.

It would be best to use tap water if that’s possible because it contains fluoride. You can also drink lemonade, sparkling water or coconut water.

Coconut milk, on the other hand, should be avoided.

If you must drink alcohol, you can drink cocktails made with clear alcohol and mixers.

If you need an alternative for dark sauces, alfredo sauce is the one that gets most recommendations.

All these forbidden things may seem too much, but keep in mind the fact that these restrictions are for only a short time.

It is a very small sacrifice compared to brilliant results you are left with for years to come.

Foods To Avoid After Teeth Whitening – Wrapping It Up

So, there you have it… food for thought. Sorry!

Hopefully this guide has helped to give you an idea of the things you can eat and drink that won’t have an adverse effect on your newly whitened teeth. And those that you can’t.

All that’s left for us to say is… keep smiling!

If there’s anything you think we’ve left out let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

