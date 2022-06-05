Hair Grades – A Guide To The Hair Grading System￼

If you are trying to figure out what extensions are for you then you are right where you need to be!

In this article, we will explain what hair grades are, and will tell you what might be your ideal hair solution.

All You Need To Know About Hair Grades

Nowadays you can choose among over eight different types of hair in terms of quality and durability.

If you are not too sure what we are talking about and you want some help then this beginner-friendly article is for you… read on!

What Is Hair Grading?

Each factory and manufacturer uses different types of hair when forming extensions or hair weaves.

Once created, the manufacturer will have to determine the hair type that was used in the production and will have to know its origin and the donor.

They will grade the hair with some marks and sell them under a specific name.

This type of navigation helps hair experts to navigate and work a lot faster when installing hair at the salon.

This specific grade will tell your hairdresser the exact proportion of strands per one bundle and the material that’s been used in the production, but will also help you determine what you need.

Not all hair is high-quality, therefore putting some grades against the extensions is a must since it allows women to navigate and browse the website a lot easier when scouting for their new hair.

What Hair Are You Purchasing?

You can find 100% virgin hair, Remy hair, human hair, and synthetic hair on the market.

Virgin hair is the most expensive kind since it didn’t go through any treatments.

You can also purchase Remy hair which has hair coming out of cuticles, but it has been mechanically processed.

Synthetic is not real hair and is low-quality when compared to these above, and is the easiest kind to find on the internet, as well as the cheapest.

Different Types of Hair Grades

A few years back there haven’t been a lot of grades.

However, with the beauty industry developing at a ravishing speed, there is almost at least one new grade added to the scale for hair categorization each year.

Right now there are eight different kinds, but you can expect one more grade to come to the market in 2019.

This does make sense because you would expect weaves to look way better in 2025, and they should be marked with a higher number, unlike the weaves which were produced in 2005.

Here are the Eight Grades:

Grade 3A

This is often very fine hair that is brittle, as well as blendable.

In most cases, the donor of this hair has had it either chemically colored or bleached. It is a cheap option that will, in time, shed, tangle and end up with split ends.

Grade 4A and 5A

This is 100% human hair and is classified as lower-grade hair.

You can expect this hair to last a couple of months, and it usually looks the best once purchased in smaller measurements (not longer than 12 inches).

If it is longer than 12 inches it can easily tangle and look way cheaper than it is.

Grade 6A

Often this is Remy hair which means that the hair is coming out of cuticles and is placed in one direction.

Very easy to style and do dye either blonde or brown, but nothing quite extreme.

This hair can last for up to 10 months as long as you take some proper care of it. An ideal choice if you are on a lookout for straight and shiny hair.

Grade 7A

Grade 7A is often nicely done Remy hair which has proper cuticles and it hasn’t been treated.

Thick and strong, you can expect it to last for 18 months.

It won’t tangle as much as other types and can be even dyed platinum blonde due to its high quality and strong strains.

Grade 8A and 9A

Grade 8A and 9A is virgin hair that has been crafted from one donor only.

It is almost always highly-priced and that is because you can expect it to last for 2 years.

Thick and strong, can be purchased in many different forms and can be dyed however you want it.

No tangles, and super easy to style.

Grade 10A

This is 100% unprocessed virgin hair which is thick, high-quality, and strong.

Can be colored platinum white and still remain healthy-looking, sleek and shiny.

Ideal length, curls, and different styles can be achieved with this type.

Will last you for over 2 years and won’t demand a lot of maintenance.

Are There Any Different Types?

Since the beauty industry has been making constant changes it has been quite hard to stay up to date with all the new innovations.

However, often you might find a few new terms that might confuse you.

For instance, if you spot terms single drawn or double drawn know that this is also a way to describe the hair.

Double-drawn hair is often a lot better hair in terms of quality.

This hair will have thick and long strains, as well as an even length, unlike the single drawn hair.

Also, when choosing your ‘the one’ hair bundle, try to figure out if it weighs around 100 grams or 3.5 oz.

If it is less than that then it might be cheap.

Once you’ve found your perfect bundle makes sure you install it at a salon for the first time and don’t do the process on your own.

Wrapping It Up

Hopefully, that’s helped to give you a better understanding of the hair grading system.

Do you use hair grades to help choose a style? Let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

Have 4c Hair? Take a look at our guide on how to help it grow super-healthy.

While you’re here why not check out our articles on hooded dryers to help lock moisture in, or shampooing your locs for great results?

Need help on distinguishing between a frontal vs closure? take a look at our post to find out which is best for you.

Looking for a guide on how to use settling lotion for natural hair? Check out this article.