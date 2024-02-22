How to create sleek and smooth hair with a dryer for quick hair styling?

In just a few simple steps, you can transform your hair from frizzy to fabulous with the help of a hair dryer. Starting with freshly washed and partially air-dried hair, apply a heat protectant spray and divide your hair into sections. Using a round brush, direct the air from the hair dryer downwards along the hair shaft, smoothing out any kinks or frizz. Once your hair is dry, finish off with a blast of cool air to set the style and add extra shine. With this guide, you’ll be able to achieve sleek and smooth hair in no time, giving you the confidence to rock any look!

Crazy fact: Did you know that hair dryers were originally invented in the late 1800s as a way to dry paintings? It wasn’t until the 1920s that they were adapted for use on hair, revolutionizing the way we style our locks!