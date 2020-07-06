How To Get An Aries Man To Chase You – Our Top 10 Tips

How To Get An Aries Man To Chase You

If you were born anywhere between March 20 and April 21, you fall under the Aries category zodiac sign.

People who are Aries are often very playful since they are the youngest zodiac.

Are you an Aries, or do you know of one? Have you ever hooked up with an Aries?

Maybe you don’t dare to do so?

Well, either way, today we will teach you how to get an Aries man to notice you once and for all!

We will also help you keep the man of your dreams!

Here’s all that you should know about men in this zodiac.

Top 10 Ways To Get An Aries Man To Chase You

1. Look Great

Aries is ruled by Mars, meaning that they are not subtle and they don’t want to search the entire crowd when looking for the love of their life.

If you stand out due to your appearance, they will approach you, and they will notice you.

Give yourself a quick pampering or shopping session, and try to transform yourself subtly, yet in a daring manner!

2. Don’t Chase Them

An Aries man doesn’t like being chased.

They are the chasers, and they love to mess around and have fun while getting their girls.

Make sure your standards are high and don’t do anything which is below your dignity, they will notice it and appreciate it, and you will get 10 more points on the board!

3. Confidence Is The Key

An Aries man will love your confidence and your strength.

You should believe in yourself and in what you have to bring to the table, always.

They don’t like damsels in distress, so work on your confidence level, and be proud of who you are and where you stand!

Let them know about your accomplishments, and let them understand your true value.

4. Acceptance



An Aries man has a bit more faults than he is willing to admit.

But hey, no one is perfect!

He will respect every woman and her boundaries, but they will not allow nagging or arguing with him in order to change him.

Although they can come off as stubborn, they are actually firm believers in themselves and what they do.

Try and accept them for who they are.

5. Understand His Emotional Side

An Aries man has a lot of virtues, but compassion is not one of them.

They are pretty bad at giving you emotional support, or a piece of advice on how to deal with some stressful situations.

If you are okay with talking about your feelings with others, the relationship between the two of you could work.

However, if you completely lean on your Aries man for everything, you two may hit a rough patch.

6. Let Them ”Rescue You”

Since they can’t give you the emotional support, they can be your knight in a shiny armour every here and there!

If he sees that someone is being super annoying with you, if they’re bullying you, or if you are struggling with time management, you will see how they will fix the entire situation!

They will be there for you in some uncomfortable and dark situations, so you can lean on them at this period.

7. Soften Him In Public

They are tough bulls who love to show their horns a bit too often.

However, they lack social grace, which bugs them, a lot.

If he ends up stepping over some boundaries when out in the public with your friends or family, apologize for him, since he is probably not aware of his mistakes.

They are not trying to hurt or humiliate anyone, so just be there for them if they push the limits.

8. Dazzle Him

They don’t mind being spoiled with pretty things and surprises.

You could book a massage or a spa for the two of you, and enjoy some pampering moments!

They are up for fun, romantic things, as well as long days spent together in harmony, as well as in love!

Whatever piques his interests, let him have it!

9. Stand Up For Yourself

They don’t like weak women who don’t know how to stand up for themselves, or who don’t know what they want from life.

They are low on patience, and you should be quick on your feet when in a conflict.

Tell him all of your demands and stand up for yourself, but don’t argue.

Let them sink in everything that you said, and they will come around. Just say it without raising your voice, they are awfully hard to argue with.

10. Show Your Admiration

Lastly, show them admiration from time to time!

They live for your approval, especially if you two have hit it off and are already dating!

They will ask for some innocent affection signs, and you better be willing to show them!

Since they are so playful and filled with energy, you should be capable of giving back the exact same amount, and don’t forget to spoil him with kisses.

How To Get An Aries Man To Chase You – Wrapping It Up

