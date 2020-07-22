How To Heal Cracked Heels – The Ultimate Guide

How To Heal Cracked Heels

Cracked heels are a pretty common problem for both men and women.

A lot of women nowadays are constantly wearing high heels, which can furthermore damage the state of their feet.

In fact, according to one survey, over 20% of adults in the US have experienced cracked skin on their feet at one point.

If you want to fully eliminate this problem and prevent your heels from cracking in the future, figure out how to do it in the article below!

Here, we will help you discover & implement 12 at-home practical ways for smoother feet!

How To Heal Cracked Heels – 12 Great Ways

1. Heel Balm

A heel balm that is moisturizing yet soft will help with cracked heels. Aim for ingredients such as urea, salicylic acid, and saccharide isomerate since these are great for soothing cracked heels. The best way to use this balm? Apply it over your feet early in the morning and at night before you hit the bed. You can also wear socks overnight so that the product sinks deep in and further nourishes your feet.

2. Do A Soak & Exfoliate

Your heels and the skin around it are often thicker and a lot drier than the rest of your skin. This means that you should do foot soaks in lukewarm water a bit more often. Also, you should exfoliate your feet at home and with the right exfoliators. The best way to do so?

Make sure you keep your feet in soapy lukewarm water for 20 minutes.

While your skin is warmed up reach for a loofah, a foot scrubber, or a pumice stone and rub away any rough and thick skin.

Once everything is off, apply a moisturizer to dried up feet.

PS: Never scrub your feet while they are dry. This will damage them, or even cause them to bleed.

3. Use Honey

If you don’t want to run to a store and you wish for a natural & at-home solution, use honey. Honey may work on any type of heels, and you will love using it because of its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Some researchers have shown that honey is useful for cleaning your wounds while further moisturizing the skin and pushing the product deep into it! You can apply it at any given point, just make sure you leave it overnight for quicker and proper results.

4. Use A Liquid Bandage

A liquid bandage is one of the best ways for the removal of dry skin. You should use a liquid bandage that you can purchase at the pharmacy, in-store, or any bigger drugstore. These liquid bandages come in the form of a spray, meaning that they won’t move or fall off during the day, and will stay stuck onto your feet. Apply the bandage to dry skin and leave it for the entire day. These are pretty affordable and will give you immediate effects!

5. Add Coconut Oil

As it was the case with honey, coconut oil is an amazing solution for overnight & quick at-home remedies. If you don’t want to visit a store, use coconut oil for dry skin (you can even use it for eczema or psoriasis, as well as any other similar conditions). You can apply coconut oil to your heels even if they are prone to bleeding or infections. It will soothe your skin and prevent further damage, just make sure to do this step at least once a week.

6. Use An Emollient Or Humectant Moisturizer

As you probably know it by now, emollients can penetrate your skin and reduce the water loss. They will fill up any gaps between the skin flakes while making your feet soft and flexible. Humectants can increase the water capacity of your skin and will draw moisture with ease. You can purchase these online and at some bigger stores. Also, they are not too expensive and one tube will last you for weeks!

7. Use An Occlusive Moisturizer Over The Top

You can apply a thick layer of an occlusive moisturizer each night before you go to bed. The thicker and richer the consistency, the better the outcome for your feet! Occlusive moisturizers coat the skin in a thin film that will prevent cracking in the future. The best examples when it comes to the occlusive moisturizers are:

petroleum jelly – it can reduce the water loss by 98%

lanolin – it can feel a bit sticky, but it gets the job done

silicones, such as dimethicone – these are a bit more medical-heavy, but they will moisturize your feet

8. Wear 100% Cotton Socks To Bed

You should wear the 100% Cotton socks to bed, but make sure you’ve previously applied petroleum jelly, lanolin, or silicones to your feet. Because of this little hack, your socks will:

Seal and keep the moisture in

Your heels will breathe overnight

Your bed sheets won’t stain, and the mixture will penetrate deep underneath

These socks are pretty affordable and you can re-use them for up 10 times! Just make sure you purchase some that are of high-quality.

9. Try Listerine And Vinegar Mixture

If you want to create your own solution, think about mixing these two ingredients. How?

Prepare the mixture and use one cup of Listerine and add one cup of white vinegar. On top of that add 2 cups of water.

Leave your feet in this soak for 15 minutes.

Once you remove your feet from the soak, use a pumice stone to remove and rub off the residue.

Rinse out with clean water & let your feet dry down before you moisturize them.

You can do this every day until you notice a drastic difference in your feet.

10. Use Baking Soda

You probably own baking soda at your home, right? This kitchen essential will easily fix the state of your feet. How?

Just add three tablespoons of baking soda to a bowl of lukewarm water.

Mix these two ingredients and let the baking soda dissolve.

Now it’s time to soak your feet in it for 20 minutes.

Yet again, once out of the water, rub your feet with a pumice stone and pat dry with a towel.

You should do this step once a week. You will like it since baking soda is an amazing exfoliant that has anti-inflammatory properties that are known for neutralizing odor.

11. Grab Some Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera gel is an amazing ingredient that is used quite often in the cosmetic & skincare industry. It is well-known for its hydrating power and you will like it because it can calm down dry or irritated skin. You can also create your own soak with this gel:

Apply a drop of aloe vera gel to warm water.

Scrub your feet with a pumice stone 15 minutes after the soak has kicked in.

Once everything is off, also apply a thick layer of the gel to your feet.

You should do this step every other night. You will like it because of its vitamins (A, C & E) which are well-known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

12. Use Epsom Salt

Lastly, if you have some Epsom salt laying around, you can DIY and create your own mixture!

Add half of a cup of Epsom salt to warm water and stir it well.

Soak your feet in this bath for 15 minutes.

Scrub afterward and remove all the dead skin cells.

You can do this three times a week.

Women love this hack and its power since Epsom salt can reduce inflammation while softening your skin. It is also known for its pain-eliminating property, ideal if your feet are sore, dry and really cracked!

Why Do Heels Crack?

Well, now you know how to heal cracked heels and how to repair your damaged skin, right? However, are you still wondering why did your heels crack in the first place? If so, here are the top 12 most common reasons on why this has happened to you!

The 12 Most Common Reasons Why You Might Have Cracked Heels

1.Lack Of Moisture

This is the most common reason for both men & women. Unfortunately, a lot of us are naturally ”blessed” with dry skin. This means that there is not a lot of movement or elasticity between our outer skin layer. If your face is naturally dry and your palms tend to dehydrate as well, you probably fall under this category.

2. Vitamin Deficiencies

Are you lacking some of the most vital vitamins in your system? Vitamins and minerals such as iron and zinc are very important in your diet. You should get your regular doctor check-ups, and do the blood tests every here and there. In case you are lacking some minerals you can boost them back up with some pills, vitamins, and supplements. These can be purchased at any drugstore and at pharmacies.

3. High Blood Pressure

Are you easily irritated? Does your blood pressure get high super fast and on its own? If you work in a stressful environment – chances are this could reflect on the state of your feet, believe it or not! Try to calm yourself down as often as possible. Think of all the positive things that are going on in your life, and drink Green tea- it truly helps!

4. You Are Aging

Did you know that we lose collagen as we age? Collagen is what keeps our skin looking hydrated, plumped and nourished. After the age of 26, your skin will definitely show some signs of dehydration. This will show through fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and will also show through your feet!

5. Some Health Disorders

If you have an athlete’s foot, psoriasis, eczema, thyroid disease, diabetes, and some other skin conditions you can experience dry and cracked skin, especially around your heels. Once again if you are not too sure about your health condition and its current state, pay your doctor a visit! They will help you determine if anything is out of the ordinary.

6. Obesity

People who are overweight can increase the pressure on the pad that is under their heel. By doing so, the pad can expand sideways and it will have an impact on the flexibility of your footwear. If you feel like you fall under this category you have two options: purchase medical comfortable and approved footwear for obese people, or get yourself a gym membership and start working on yourself!

7. Your Choice Of Shoes

The choice of your shoes can have a crucial rule, especially during the summer season. So, do you love to wear open-back sandals or shoes that have a huge heel? If so, these can irritate your feet and cause them to crack. Open-back shoes are also linked to Calluses, so rather try to avoid wearing these shoes during the summer. Oh and also, do not go around walking barefoot – this can only worsen the problem.

8. Your Hygiene Levels

How often do you shower, and what products do you use? You should use high-quality shampoos, soaps, as well as lukewarm water when you’re showering. Make sure you are also very cautious with the use of your foot scrubs and pumice stones. It is vital that you disinfect all the items after each use, and provide proper care for your feet since it will pay off in the long run!

9. Your Water Intake

You probably know that you need to drink at least two liters of water per day, right? The lack of water in your system will show through your skin. Remember to bring a bottle of water with you whenever you’re on the go, and also download an app that will remind you every couple of hours to take a sip! This is a great hack for forgetful people.

10. You’re Wearing The Wrong Shoes

Wearing shoes that are either a size too small or a size too large will irritate your feet. Make sure you always purchase & throw-on a pair of shoes that suits your foot width & length! Something this small can be crucial in the long run, so shop wisely!

11. Your Genetics

Unfortunately, some people are just not blessed with the healthiest and prettiest looking feet – and they can blame it all on genetics. If both of your parents have cracked heels and dried up feet, chances are you may experience the same!

12. Uncomfortable High Heels

Lastly, if you are a woman and you spend a huge portion of your day standing, walking, or working in heels – it may be time to stop this habit. Your feet can’t handle your body weight, and they will suffer in silence. However and in time, this will show through some blisters, calluses and cracked heels.

Time To Nourish Your Feet!

And there you have it! Our top 12 hacks on how to heal cracked heels. Which of these is going to be the first one on your to-do list? Let us know your favorite DIY hack, and let us know how long it took for your feet to recover and for you to notice a drastic difference.

