How to Incorporate Exfoliation with Your Body Cream Routine

7. Moisturize and Hydrate

Finish off your routine by applying a nourishing moisturizer to lock in the hydration and keep your skin soft and supple. After cleansing and hydrating your skin, take a small amount of body lotion or oil and gently massage it onto your entire body. Start from your feet, working your way up towards your shoulders, and don’t forget to include your hands and elbows. Apply the moisturizer in circular motions, allowing the product to be absorbed into your skin.

Choose a moisturizer that suits your skin type and preferences. If you have dry skin, opt for a rich and creamy lotion that will provide intensive hydration. For those with sensitive skin, look for non-irritating and fragrance-free options. If you prefer a lighter texture, consider using a body oil, which can still provide deep moisturization.

Remember, applying moisturizer is not only beneficial for hydrating your skin, but it also helps to protect and maintain its natural barrier. Make this step a regular part of your skincare routine to keep your skin healthy, nourished, and radiant.