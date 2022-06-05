Is LipSense Bad For Your Lips? All You Need To Know￼

Ever heard of Lipsense?

It’s an Indie product that might help out some women in their search for their ideal and long-lasting go-to lip product.

Is Lipsense Bad For Your Lips?

If you are not too sure what it is and whether you should give it a chance keep on reading as we answer all of your questions.

What Is Lipsense?

This is a product from SeneGence and is a unique hybrid between lipstick and a lip stain.

It is really long-lasting, waterproof, kiss-proof, and smear-resistant!

Lipsense allows you to create your own color by choosing and mixing any out of their 50+ shades.

Their products are also gluten and cruelty-free, as well as wax-free.

Who Should Get It?

If you are someone who works from 9-5 and you demand a long-lasting solution this just might be it.

Even if you are not at work but you are going out to have fun with your friends then Lipsense can cover your long partying hours.

Also, women who are off to date will benefit from this lipstick because they can kiss freely and worry-free.

As you can see, it is suitable for everyone who loves long-lasting and powerful lipstick.

However, if you are not into drying options, you might want to skip on this one.

Lip stains and liquid lipsticks tend to be a bit too drying once applied. If you prefer satin finishes you will not enjoy this lipstick.

How To Apply It

For best results, follow these seven steps:

Step 1

Exfoliate your lips with any scrub, or you can create your own sugar scrub at home. This step will remove any buildup from your previously applied lipstick that you are not even aware of since lipsticks (especially liquids) can stain and stay in those little lines for too long.

Step 2:

Apply the product on clean and dry lips.

You won’t need any powder or concealer as a primer for your LipSense, not even a lip balm.

Step 3:

Shake the tube for 10-20 seconds since this way its pigment will distribute evenly everywhere.

Make sure its expiration date is also fine before you apply it.

Step 4:

Spread one coat evenly from one corner to the next one.

You should stretch out your lips in order to get a flatter surface since this way you will cover every part and any smaller areas, as well as bumps.

Step 5:

Avoid back and forth swiping motions since this will only remove your lipstick.

Let your lips dry down for 10 seconds before you go in with your next coat.

Do one more coat the same way you did the first one.

Step 6:

You can add up to 4 coats if necessary or if you really prefer bold colors.

However, if you are not satisfied with your current color, you can mix it around with some other shades until you don’t get your perfect lipstick.

Step 7:

Apply lip gloss to seal the deal.

It is really important that you use the LipSense gloss since other brands won’t work.

Make sure you press your lips together to lock in the color.

In case you don’t like the outcome you can go in with their oops remover before the lip gloss and redo all the 6 steps.

How Long Does Lipsense Last?

This product will stay on for hours and hours since it is very unique thanks to its formula.

As previously mentioned, it can survive many given everyday situations (such as eating & drinking), but it won’t come off even when exposed to a lot of sun, wind, or even rain.

Some women have been wondering what LipSenses main ingredients are, and why is this lipstick so strong on the lips.

Some of those ingredients are:

Propylene Glycol

Parabens

Leaf Extracts

Glucose

Silica

Disodium EDTA

Parfum

Is LipSense Safe For You?

Well, once you look at all of their ingredients, you will realize that not all of them are ideal for an everyday consumer.

Why?

Propylene glycol – is an ingredient that you can find in some paint as well as in electronic cigarettes.

Parabens – are linked to tumors and allergic reactions based on some newer research.

Disodium EDTA – let’s other ingredients absorb into your skin a lot easier since it is a penetration enhancer. This is bad since you will absorb everything and anything that is in the lipstick.

Alcoholm – is drying for the lips and is also linked to some birth defects. It can also increase the appearance of dry fine lines on your lips.

Ferric Ferrocyanide – is another ingredient that is also linked to allergies.

Parfums – are not 100% natural and can disrupt your hormone balance.

Propylene Glycol – is linked to contact dermatitis.

So, Is LipSense Bad For Your Lips?

In the end, LipSense might not be the greatest product for you to try out.

Its main ingredients are not recommended for daily use due to all of their potential side effects, and you should only wear this lipstick every other week, or for your formal events.

However, be aware that many other brands will have at least 1-2 similar ingredients to those that we’ve listed since it is quite impossible to create a long-lasting lipstick without some key ingredients.

Our Recommendations

The only way to enjoy your lipstick worry-free is by purchasing one that is completely natural.

Our Number 1 Recommendation is:

1. Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Satin Lipstick

It comes in 18 gorgeous colors, provides long-lasting moisture for up to eight hours, is 100 percent natural (formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and SLS), and costs a quarter of the price of LipSense.

It’s main ingredients are Beeswax; Moringa Oil; Raspberry Seed Oil; and Vitamin E.

If you’re interested you can check the current price of it on Amazon below:

LipSense Caramel Apple Lip Color

If you do decide to go with Lipsense we’ve found their Caramel Apple gloss to produce the best results (it’s their best-seller).

You can check the current price on Amazon below: