Lace Closure Vs Lace Frontal – Which Should You Choose?

Lace Closure Vs Lace Frontal

Have you ever worn extensions, clip-ins, tape-ins, or wigs before?

Well, if you are a wig wearer you’ve probably heard of lace closures and lace frontals before.

If not, don’t worry, we will enlighten you in this article!

Women who are not too sure which lace will suit them better will find their answers right down below.

Here’s all that you need to know about closures and frontals.

Why Get Either Of These Two?

Are you struggling with your natural hair? Eager to switch some things up and experiment with different styles? If so, you will love lace frontals or closures because:

Both of these are easy to blend with your natural hair with either glue or tape adhesive, and they are beginner-friendly to install

They will give you a lot more volume than you’re used to

You can switch up different styles at any given point

You will protect your hair from any external factors (such as UV rays and the pollution)

You will easily cover any bald patches

You can cover an uneven hairline with the help of any of these two

You can experiment with new styles on a bi-weekly basis

All About Lace Closures And Lace Frontals

What Is A Lace Closure?

This is a horseshoe-shaped lace which is placed over the middle portion at either the front or back of your hair. Usually, it measures around 4 inches in width as well as 4 inches in length. It is used on top of the wig to stack the extensions one by one. You can choose between the middle part, free part, as well as the three-part lace closure extensions. A lace closure is typically a go-to by women who prefer simple hairstyles and who don’t need dramatic volume. A closure is usually made with lace or silk, and it can suit every woman, no matter her hair type or her hair length.

Why Get A Lace Closure?

Easy to wear on a daily basis

Can look very natural

Great for small patches and defects on your head

Cons:

It can take you quite some time to stack it properly

What Is A Lace Frontal?

A frontal piece will cover your head around the temple. The lace frontal has to be sewn onto your braids, and is often around 13 inches in length (which is its main difference when compared to closure) and is 4 inches in width. If you’re experiencing thinning you will love this lace, and you will prefer it. Frontals come in silk and lace formats and are easily applied on top of your head. Your scalp will breathe with every movement, and your head won’t feel too heavy. Also, this is the best choice for women with sweaty, sensitive or easily irritated scalps.

Why Get A Lace Frontal?

Very lightweight

Blends easily with your hair

Great for sensitive scalps

Available in different materials

Cons:

It is pretty expensive

What’s The Difference Between These Two?

Their Size & Length

You will notice a drastic difference in their size, as previously stated. Closures are usually 4×4 while the frontals are 13×4. Frontals need to be bigger since they need to cover your entire temple and your hairline.

The main purpose of a lace closure is that it hides a smaller piece, and is used to close the installation. They also remind of a horseshoe.

Their Materials

Although both can be made with either silk or lace, you can still feel the difference as you put them on. A silk closure should mimic your natural scalp once looked up close.

They Are Versatile

A lace frontal is ideal for achieving a lot of different styles. You can experiment with low, high, messy, as well as sleek hairstyle options with a lace frontal. On the other hand, a closure will cover only a small portion of the front, meaning that you won’t be able to do your hairstyles without exposing your tracks. If you experiment with different hairstyles often and a lot, stick to a closure.

Different Installation Process

You can sew them in into a wig and slowly create your look around it. However, closure is the best for everyday looks. A lace closure is installed into place while your frontal should be bonded in place.

Different Cost

Lastly, what is your price limit and do you have a budget in mind? Lace frontals are pretty expensive, but they do have some significant advantages when compared to lace closures. Think twice before you make your next purchase, and always stick to your limit.

Lace Closure Vs Lace Frontal – Wrapping It Up

Are you intrigued by giving either one of these a chance?

Are you more-so team frontal or team lace closure?

Let us know your opinions in the comments down below, and let us know your favorite!

Home