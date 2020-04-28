Lash Lift Aftercare – All You Need To Know

Lash Lift Aftercare – The Ultimate Guide

Getting a lash lift is a common go-to step by women who have short, sparse or flat natural lashes.

A lash lift is a treatment done at a salon by a certified expert, where the whole application takes less than 50 minutes from start to finish.

Women of all ages can have a lash lift and should consider giving it a chance sometime to add a little sparkle.

You can say goodbye to lash extensions, mascaras, as well as lash curlers once you’ve lifted your lashes.

If you wish to find out a bit more about this treatment, its aftercare, as well as all the pros and cons of getting it, keep reading…

What Is A Lash Lift?

A lash lift is a treatment where a serum is applied on top of your natural lashes and left on for a while – you’re usually done in around 45 minutes.

Once set and in place, it will give your natural lashes a curl and a lot more volume. A lash lift can be carried out on any lash type and lash color.

Once done, you will be left with volume, without the need for mascaras or lash curlers.

Usually, “low-maintenance” women will like this treatment.

Once successfully done, a lash lift can last anywhere from 2-3 months. You can come back for a touch up even sooner than this, it’s totally up to you.

What Does The Process Involve?

Step 1

Your lash esthetician will ask you to keep your eyes shut during the process. Then, they will place a pad underneath your lower lashes to protect them from getting coated. They will use a curling rod that is made out of silicones on top of your lash line.

Step 2

With the help of a small spoolie like tool, they will curve your lashes and pull them upwards. They will also use a q-tip with some adhesive to make the lashes stay in place.

Step 3

With the help of the activator and a micro brush, they will swipe the product across the lash line without making any harsh brushing motions. By doing so, the move won’t cause breakage or damage to your natural lashes. The whole application takes 15-30 minutes to do.

Step 4

After your lashes have marinated for long enough and after they’ve removed the perm lotion, it is time for some saline solution. This will ensure the longevity of your outcome, while also moisturizing your lashes and conditioning them!

For a quick run through, check out this handy clip:

Top 5 Rules For Lash Lift Aftercare

The following rules apply to the crucial 24-48 hour period after treatment.

During this time, your lashes will form and set while also bonding with the perming solution.

Be Gentle With Them

Don’t pick, poke, rub, smudge or smear your lashes!

You need to be gentle and very tactical during your first two days.

You should also avoid sleeping on your stomach – try to sleep only on your back if you can. This will help your lashes stay intact and will prolong their lifespan.

Stay Away From Water

You shouldn’t use any water during the first 24 hours.

This means that you can’t wash your face or use any cleansers on top of your skin.

And, try to arrive at your appointment barefaced. It will make the whole process a lot easier for you and your lash esthetician.

Don’t Apply Makeup

Your eyes should rest after going through this procedure, so make sure you are gentle and patient.

After 24-48 hours you can go back to your everyday routine.

Heads up, however; we don’t recommend using a lash curler. Your lashes will be voluminous already, but you can give them a boost with some lash mascara.

No Sauna Or Gym

Stay away from steamy and sweaty surroundings.

What you should avoid is the sauna as well as the gym. Any high heat can dissolve the curl and ruin your much-preferred outcome. Rather go back to your regular routine in 3-4 days.

Oil-Free Products

Waterproof mascaras shouldn’t be on your go-to list. Also, don’t use an oil-free mascara, or oil-based cleansers.

These can move your lashes and weaken the solution, so rather use mascara and a cleanser which is specifically made for your new lashes! You can always ask your lash esthetician for a recommendation.

Pros & Cons Of Getting A Lash Lift

In the end, here’s how we see the process of getting a lash lift:

PROS:

Quick and easy to do

Long-lasting solution

Can be done on anyone

Will make your routine so much easier

Will make your routine faster

Ideal for women who have long yet flat lashes

You won’t need to use any curlers or glue-on lashes on top for months to come

CONS:

Not for you if your natural lashes are super short and they can’t be lifted

Not for you if you prefer extreme outcome (lash extensions may suit you better)

Lash Lift Aftercare – Wrapping It Up

In the end, a lash lift is pretty easy to do and is very low-maintenance.

Women who don’t mind their upkeep and their aftercare will enjoy them, and should get their lashes lifted.

If you are a fan of natural looks this treatment will definitely suit you.

Happy lifting!

