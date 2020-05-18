The Ultimate Lip Filler Aftercare Guide

Lip Filler Aftercare Guide – 10 Top Tips

Lip fillers have become a popular trend for women worldwide ever since the Kardashians started using them, and sharing their experiences on social media.

Lip fillers are an ideal solution for women who want to gain a lot of definition overnight, with minimal risk, and who want it done painlessly.

If you are thinking about getting lip fillers here’s a guide on what you can expect, including price points, and of course the aftercare process.

What Are Lip Fillers?

Lip fillers are a liquid substance made out of hyaluronic acid which is naturally found in our body.

This acid is applied to both upper and lower lips with a syringe.

Lip fillers are not a permanent thing and can last anywhere from 3 to 18 months, which is ideal if you are not ready to commit to something long lasting.

Nowadays there area lot of different options produced by different brands, such as:

Restylane & Restylane-L

This is a filler which is mixed with a pain-preventing substance, meaning that your experience will be quite comfortable.

Restylane Silk

Doctors usually use this kind only for some smaller and natural looking enhancements.

Juvéderm Ultra XC

This filler leaves a plushy effect once injected.

Juvéderm Volbella XC

This is one of the ultimate go-to fillers for many women. It can help with the definition of both upper and lower lips and will treat any fine lines & wrinkles.

Some doctors mix different kinds of fillers to get the ultimate definition and fullness that their client demands.

What Is The Process Like?

There are three steps:

1. Consultation

Your doctor will talk about your entire medical history and will ask you what are your lip goals. After you two get to the mutual agreement they will advise you to avoid any blood thinners, supplements and alcohol 2 weeks before the treatment since all of these can lead to bruising or bleeding after getting lip fillers.

2. Application

The process itself takes less than 60 minutes. Your doctor or the nurse will clean your lips and will apply a numbing cream which may take up to 20 minutes to work. Later on, they will make small punctures into your upper and lower lips with an injection. You can choose your own wanted volume, but most women do around 1ml of lip filler for their upper and lower lips.

3. Pain Level

You may experience slight irritation or a pinching sensation during the treatment, and you will be quite swollen after the process is over, so be aware of that after getting out of the doctor’s office.

You can expect this process to range anywhere from $200-600.

Frequently Asked Questions About Lip Fillers

Q – Are There Any Side Effects?

You might be left with some small bumps underneath your lips.

However, these can usually smooth out on their own within 2 weeks.

In case they don’t you should go back to the doctor’s office and have him remove them with an injector.

Q – Do I Have To Maintain Them?

Your specialist will advise you to do regular touch-ups every 3-8 months (somewhere around that spectrum).

However know that your lifestyle and filler consistency can affect its lifespan.

Women who work out a lot may lose their definition the quickest.

Q – What If I End Up Not Liking My Fillers?

Make sure you give them 30 days to properly spread, set, and dissolve.

Once they do you will have to get used to them. In case you don’t, you can go back to your doctor and have him dissolve the lip fillers with the enzyme hyaluronidase.

Heads up however, since this process can hurt a lot more than the initial application process.

Lip Filler Aftercare Guide

If you’ve gone ahead and got lip fillers it is really important for you to maintain them and to take proper care.

Here are 10 great lip filler aftercare tips to follow:

Don’t wax, bleach or tweeze any hair from your body (especially on the face or around the lips) 3 days prior to your treatment, as well as after it. After the process is over you shouldn’t massage, pick or scratch your lips since they will be swollen and irritated. Give them up to 3 days to calm down and rest before going back to your everyday makeup routine. Don’t drink alcohol for 1 to 2 days after the process since it can result in bruising and swelling. Avoid sunbathing, tanning, hot tubs as well as saunas for 3 to 4 days until your swelling calms down. Try to stay away from poor weather conditions as well, and stay away from air conditioning, snow, or wind. Calm down your bruising with some natural ointment which you can purchase at local pharmacies. You can apply wrapped ice to your lips if they are very swollen and try to drink as much water as possible. Eat food which is rich in protein and vitamins since it will help out with the healing process. Use mild and gentle cleansers day and night and make slow tapping motions all over your face. Have a doctor’s follow-up in 2 weeks to see how your fillers are progressing. Don’t expose them to unsterile surroundings such as airports, airplanes, and hospitals for 2 weeks, or before you go to your next doctor’s check-up just to make sure that you are doing alright.

Lip Filler Aftercare – Wrapping It Up

Hopefully this article will help with both the pre and post lip filling stages.

If you’re thinking about getting lip fillers, hopefully things are a bit clearer now.

And if you’ve just got them, hopefully the tips above will help you to heal quickly and enjoy your new look as soon as possible.

Have you got anything to add to the lip filler aftercare process?

Let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

