Tape In Hair Extensions – The Pros And Cons

The Pros And Cons Of Tape In Hair Extensions

Giving your hair volume sometimes is not possible with your everyday hair tools, nor your typical hair products. Sometimes, we have to experiment and find something that suits us.

For plenty of women, these are tape-in hair extensions!

These are perfect for women who crave endless and luscious locks of hair, as well as those who want to reform their hair overnight!

If you want to know a bit more about these extensions, keep on reading and find your answers down below!

What Are Tape In Hair Extensions?

Tape-in extensions are natural-looking, lightweight and thin extensions that you can apply with double-sided tape.

They are one of the most popular extensions, along with sew-ins and clip-ins.

The installation process takes around 60 minutes to do, but this depends a lot on your hair length and hair type.

Women prefer tape in extensions since they are not too expensive yet are a semi-permanent solution while being super low maintenance!

How Are They Applied?

They are small wefts that come with double-sided tape along the base.

You should peel off a clear sheet from the weft and apply this to your hair.

The application can be done at a salon, but you can also do it on your own.

These extensions are applied in a sandwich pattern where your natural hair will stay between the two wefts.

If you are inexperienced, rather leave this to professionals.

How Much Are Tape-In Hair Extensions?

This depends on the length of your hair, as well as your preferred outcome.

If you’re looking just for a few pieces, you can pay up to a few hundred dollars.

However, if you wish to cover your entire head with extensions, you will pay several thousand!

What Is Their Upkeep Like?

Realistically speaking, one installment can last for eight weeks.

This is because your natural hair will grow underneath, and you will need to remove the tape-in wefts to give it proper hydration and nourishment.

Aside from this, a lot of hairstylists recommend brushing your hair at least three times a day with hairbrushes that are specialized for extensions!

Also, don’t wash them too often, but do invest your money in a dry shampoo. With all of these tips and tricks, you will definitely prolong the lifespan of your extensions.

How To Wash Your Tape-In Extensions?

Use sulfate-free shampoos as well as sulfate-free conditioners, and hair masks, always!

By doing so, your extensions will survive rough conditions and high heat for up to 6-8 months!

Don’t use a lot of water, nor a lot of heated water.

This can create friction and will ruin your strands. Also, try and use a shower cap as often as possible, just so that you avoid frizz when in the shower.

How To Remove Your Tape In Hair Extensions?

If you’ got your extensions done at a professional salon, they’ve probably used medical-grade adhesive.

This is pretty rough and hard to remove.

A hairstylist will use an alcohol-based solution around your root of the tape-ins and will slowly peel them off.

The alcohol will help with the dilution of the glue and your hair will be free of any unwanted or sticky residue in the end.

If you are not skillful rather leave the removal step in the hands of your hairstylist.

Pros Of Using Tape In Hair Extensions

Comfortable to wear – since they are so lightweight you will wear them with ease, and without feeling heavy pressure on top of your scalp.

Reusable – a lot of women prefer them since they can be used for 3-4 applications. As long as you remove them properly, you clean them, and you reapply them with precision, you will have them for weeks to come! Usually, these can be worn and reused for up to 6 months.

Invisible – if placed correctly in the first place, they will not be visible to the naked eye. Each weft has a thin area that you can easily install and blend with your own hair.

Amazing option for women who have thin hair – usually and most of the time, if you’re struggling with achieving volume & bounce, you will need tape-ins. They will make naturally thin hair stand out, and won’t look weird or unnatural.

They won’t damage your hair – if you are worried about damaging your natural hair, you’ll be happy to know that you’re in the clear! As long as they are properly applied by a certified hair expert (in the first place) you won’t have damaged strands.

Cons Of Using Tape In Hair Extensions

Can irritate you if applied incorrectly – As long as your extensions are installed 1/4th of an inch away from your roots, you will be good to go! If not, you may end up with an itchy scalp.

Can fall off if done incorrectly – if you end up applying them on your own you could experience unwanted falling out. These extensions are tough to install, and they can be costly. You may need 3-5 packs of tape in extensions for an entire head! Be aware of the issue when it comes to self-application, as well as that it is a pricey procedure. Rather be safe than sorry.

Tape In Hair Extensions – Would You Give Them A Chance?

In the end, do tape-in extensions sound like something that you’d like to get?

Even though they are on a pricier side, they are amazing extensions that will suit different age groups and hair types.

Give them a chance, and see for yourself!

If you do, let us know below how you get on.

We’d love to hear from you.

Home