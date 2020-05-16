Tourmaline Vs Titanium Flat Iron – Which Should You Choose?

Tourmaline Vs Titanium Flat Iron

Sometimes finding the best hair straightener for your hair type can be challenging.

Why is that?

It’s because there are hundreds to choose from.

You can browse in store as well as online, and it can seem like the possibilities are endless.

Not only that, but different hair types and different hair lengths can demand a different type of straightener.

Want to know which one is right for you? Read on…

Different Types Of Hair Straighteners

There are three different hair straighteners that we use on a daily. They are:

1. Ceramics

These are the most common go-to hair straighteners due to their reliability and low price point.

They are made with ceramic plates and suit medium and thick textured hair.

They also have the shortest life span since their plates are made with ceramics and not metal, so heads up, you’ll be repurchasing a lot of these in the future.

2. Tourmaline

Tourmaline hair straighteners are great for women who have frizzy hair.

They’re a bit more pricey than ceramics, but are great for women who are trying to achieve shiny and soft hair on a daily basis.

Tourmaline technology works thanks to the semi-precious stone coating which neutralizes your hair cuticle from the inside out, giving you super straight strands!

3. Titanium

Lastly, titanium hair straighteners are used by professionals most of the time due to their hefty price point and excellent performance.

They are ideal for women who have normal hair types, as well as course strands.

A lot of women love them since they are so lightweight and perfect for traveling!

Since titanium plates are so durable, if you purchase a set you can expect to have them for years to come!

Which Straightener Is Best For You?

Tourmaline and titanium flat irons are of higher quality.

Assuming you’ll accept that over a lifetime you’d spend more on replacing ceramics than you would buying a good set of tourmaline or titanium straighteners, we’re going to look at the key differences between these two types of flat iron.

Tourmaline Flat Irons

Tourmaline hair straighteners can be made out of ceramic plates, but are also infused with a semi-precious mineral called tourmaline.

These tourmaline plates are crushed into a fine powder and once placed against your hair, they can generate 20 times more moisture than other straighteners.

With this use, the tourmaline will diminish any frizz or flyaways, and will give you shiny, silky hair.

If you’re a fan of shiny blowouts, you’ll love tourmaline straighteners.

Titanium Flat Irons

Titanium flat irons will give you super high heat to work with.

They heat up easily and are known for the conductivity.

However, the most common reason why women end up purchasing them is that they are made with the most durable materials, and because of that, they are convenient for carry-ons and our suitcases.

They are also scratch-resistant and can give exceptional results in only a few passes.

For a look at the key differences between ceramic and titanium flat irons check out this post.

How To Choose Your Flat Iron?

Ask yourself what is it that you’re looking for in your flat iron? Some of the most common and important things are:

Speed

A titanium iron will heat up quickly as well as evenly.

Once it does, there will be no cold or missed spots on top of your iron.

Tourmaline, on the other hand, produces negative ions that penetrate the heat deep underneath the strand.

However & according to a lot of hair experts, tourmaline will wear off quicker.

Price

Your budget can have an impact on your final purchase.

Women who are on the lookout for the cheapest option will want a ceramic straightener.

On the other hand, tourmaline flat iron will cost around $70, and the titanium one maybe even pricier.

Safety

Both of these irons are of high quality and most of the time come with the self-turn off option.

They won’t stay heated for longer than 15 minutes after you’ve stopped using them, and therefore are safe to use.

For a 14 step guide on how to use a flat iron, check out this great post.

Pros And Cons Of Tourmaline Hair Straighteners

PROS:

Great for women with frizzy hair

Easy to use

Heats up evenly

Heats the hair inside out

Gives you shiny hair

CONS:

Expensive

Wears off pretty quickly compared to titanium

Pros and Cons Of Titanium Hair Straighteners

PROS:

Great for women with normal or coarse hair types

Usually used at salons

Travel-friendly

Doesn’t scratch easily

Gives quick results

CONS:

Pricey

May not work on super thin hair types

Tourmaline Vs Titanium Flat Iron – Which One To Choose?

In the end, you could go with either of these two and get consistently great results.

However, maybe you’ll take our suggestions into consideration.

If so, ask yourself which is more important to you: price, life span, or convenience.

Both of these irons have different perks, and they can give different results for different hair lengths and hair types.

Take your time before you choose, and buy the best you can so that they both endure and you have longer to learn how best to use them.

Tourmaline vs Titanium flat iron… which one did you go with?

Let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

