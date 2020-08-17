The Best Shampoo For Keratin Treated Hair – Our Top 10 Picks

You’ll be relieved to know that maintaining keratin treated hair is really no big deal.

Choosing the right shampoo (and conditioner) is the single most important factor in determining how long the effects of your treatment will last.

With that in mind we’ve covered everything you need to know to choose the best product for your hair.

The Best Shampoo For Keratin Treated Hair

Best All Round Option

1. Keratin Complex Color Care Shampoo And Conditioner Set

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Keratin Complex Color Care is Amazon’s highest rated shampoo for keratin treated hair. We don’t always agree with the big boys, but on this occasion we do.

This shampoo has a mild, gently cleansing formula that keeps keratin or color treated hair lovely and smooth for days on end.

It doesn’t contain sodium chlorides or sulfate, which helps it to protect both the color and texture of treated hair.

It has a unique triple protein combination that conditions your hair in a way that gets rid of frizz and flyaways to make it both look, and feel, softer and glossier.

Since this shampoo is specifically designed for chemically treated hair, you’ll find that it helps to maintain the effects of your treatment for longer than many of its rivals.

It also helps seal in color and protects your hair from color bleeding.

Things We Like About This Product

It helps tame naturally curly or frizzy hair

It keeps hair feeling soft and smooth for days on end

It helps maintain the texture of your hair

It protects color treated hair as well

It doesn’t contain any sulfate

Things We Don’t Like

It’s a little pricey

Keratin Complex’s Color Care Shampoo And Conditioner Set is an excellent choice if you have keratin treated hair as it really helps to bring out the texture and shine created by your treatment. It’s a little on the expensive side, but in this case we think it’s worth it. It’s the best-seller after all.

Runner Up

2. Damila Salt and Sulfate Free Shampoo And Nourishing Conditioner Set

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Damila Salt and Sulfate Free Shampoo And Nourishing Conditioner Set is designed as a post keratin treatment product to help restore your hair’s texture and shine and enhance the effects of your treatment.

This set helps to replenish and restore lost nourishment to your hair to make it naturally healthy after a keratin or protein treatment.

Both Damila products work to cleanse your hair gently with the help of mild surfactants that won’t strip away the effects of your treatment, but enhance them instead.

Users love how mild and refreshing this combination smells with its fine blend of botanical ingredients.

Damila is so confident in the quality of its products that they offer a no risk money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with the results.

Things We Like About This Product

It cleans and nourishes hair effectively post treatment

It greatly enhances the appearance of keratin or color treated hair

Despite being moisturizing, it doesn’t leave hair greasy or oily

It foams well and washes off easily

It has an appealing yet subtle scent

Things We Don’t Like

It can make naturally curly hair a little crunchy

The packaging is not great for transportation

Damila Salt and Sulfate Free Shampoo And Nourishing Conditioner Set is a close contender for our top pick and missed out narrowly because it’s not the best for naturally curly hair. Apart from that it has all the makings of a great product for keratin treated hair. Highly recommended.

Best Value

3. Bellisso Argan Oil Sulfate Free Shampoo And Conditioner Set

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Bellisso Argan Oil Sulfate Free Shampoo And Conditioner Set contains Moroccan argan oil that helps to restore damaged hair to its healthy state.

The addition of vitamin E and silk extracts in this set ensures that your hair appears glossy and feels silky smooth after every wash.

This cleansing formula works its way deep into your scalp to get rid of any dirt, oil and grime build up to keep itchiness and flaking at bay.

The formula also helps tame frizzy and flyaway hair, and to remedy split ends from the first wash.

You’ll be pleased to discover that it’s well suited to all hair types, from oily to dry or damaged hair, thanks to its paraben-free formula.

Things We Like About This Formula

It works well on all hair types

Silk extracts in the formula make hair silky and shiny

It provides hair with some really deep cleansing

It’s quite reasonably priced

It makes hair more manageable and easier to comb through

Things We Don’t Like

It has quite a sharp scent

It contains sulfate

Bellisso Argan Oil Sulfate Free Shampoo And Conditioner Set is an affordable combo that really delivers in terms of keeping your hair clean and moisturized. It does contain a bit of sulfate, so if you’re not comfortable with that, read on.

4. Peter Coppola Keratin Concept Shampoo

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Peter Coppola Keratin Concept Shampoo is a color control, sulfate-free formula designed for daily use.

This shampoo aims to keep your scalp’s natural moisture and nutrient levels balanced while also making sure it’s squeaky clean.

This shampoo is sure to prolong the life of your keratin treatment as it contains keratin protein to give your hair its former elasticity and vibrancy.

Designed to work well on all hair types from straight and wavy to dense and curly, this replenishing shampoo creates a reflective surface on your hair to enhance the effect of your treatment.

Being able to achieve all of this without stripping your hair of its natural nutrients is what makes this shampoo so great for keratin treated hair.

Things We like About This Product

It enhances the appearance of color and keratin treated hair

It makes hair appear shiny and prolongs the life of your treatment

It doesn’t strip hair of its natural moisture

It makes hair bouncier and more elastic

It does not contain any sulfate

Things We Don’t Like

The consistency of the shampoo is a little thick

Peter Coppola Keratin Concept Shampoo is a restorative formula that works really well on all hair types and enhances the appearance and life of your keratin treatment. This shampoo may be a bit pricey, but it can definitely make your hair look fantastic!

5. Pure Nature Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner Set

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Pure Nature’s Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner Set is especially designed for dry, damaged, curly or frizzy hair thanks to the presence of UV protectants, vitamins and antioxidants in its formula.

This shampoo conditioner is ideal for color or keratin treated hair as it helps replenish many essential nutrients lost during these chemical processes.

This product also helps protect hair from damage caused by the regular use of heat styling tools and chemical based sprays and lotions.

It helps maintain the soft structure and sheen of keratin treated hair by providing it with oodles of moisture and by keeping frizz at bay.

What’s truly impressive about this product is that it manages to do all of that without the help of any sulfate, parabens, gluten or other harmful chemicals.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes hair feel softer and smoother immediately

It offers the same results as costlier shampoos and conditioners

It makes frizzy hair more manageable

It helps to protect hair from heat and chemical damage

It doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals

Things We Don’t Like

The slightly artificial scent can be a little off putting

Pure Nature’s Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner Set is one of the best products out there to help maintain keratin treated hair and keep it looking healthy and shiny.

6. LuxeOrganix Rejuvenating Argan Oil Shampoo

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

LuxeOrganix Rejuvenating Argan Oil Shampoo is completely safe and is highly recommended for use on color or keratin treated hair.

This shampoo is sulfate-free and contains more organic ingredients like Moroccan oil instead that smooth dry, damaged, curly or frizzy hair.

You’ll find that this shampoo really helps to remedy even the driest, most brittle hair to leave it feeling soft and manageable with a much better structure than it had before.

It doesn’t hurt either that this shampoo can leave your hair with dollops of shine and definition.

This product is cruelty-free and doesn’t contain any sulfate, paraben, sodium chloride, gluten or phthalates.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes even the unhealthiest of hair appear shiny and healthy

It adds structure and definition to hair

It makes dry, brittle hair easier to handle

It does not contain any harmful chemicals

It makes hair feel very clean

Things We Don’t Like

It’s more expensive than other similar products

LuxeOrganix Rejuvenating Argan Oil Shampoo is easily one of the best shampoos on this list as it has all the makings of a great post keratin treatment shampoo with next to no nasty chemicals in it.

7. WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo And Hair Conditioner Set

Rating: (3.9 / 5)

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo And Hair Conditioner Set is a unique combination of two distinct formulas that make a surprisingly good pair for maintaining keratin treated hair.

The shampoo contains apple cider vinegar which effectively gets rid of all kinds of dirt and residue build up on your scalp leaving you with a head of fresh, clean hair.

Enriched with keratin proteins and vitamins B5 and E, this formula is sure to strengthen your hair strands from the inside out making them appear stronger and well nourished.

The conditioner on the other hand, contains great conditioning oils such as virgin coconut oil and avocado oil that help restore nutrition to your hair that’s lost during chemical or color treating processes.

This formula also contains saw palmetto that essentially slows down the process of hair loss with continued use over time as it makes hair thicker and bouncier.

Things We Like About This Product

It eliminates dirt and other residue build up effectively

It leaves hair feeling soft without weighing it down

It restores lost nutrients to the hair

It slows down hair loss and makes hair thicker

It contains great moisturizing oils and other ingredients

Things We Don’t Like

It has a sharp chemical fragrance

The shampoo is not very well suited to dry, porous hair

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo And Hair Conditioner Set is a good combination which is sure to give you impressive results. The products in this set have different formulas, which is quite unusual for a shampoo/conditioner set, but they seem to work well enough.

8. Hask Keratin Protein Shampoo And Conditioner Set

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Hask Keratin Protein Shampoo And Conditioner Set is a color safe, gluten, sulfate and paraben-free product perfect for over-styled or over-processed hair.

This set contains keratin protein that’ll rejuvenate and strengthen even the frizziest, most damaged hair.

The addition of hydrolyzed keratin in this formula reduces frizz by actively blocking humidity, leaving your hair soft and shiny.

The ingredients in this set also help coat your hair shaft which in turn ]reduces the appearance of split ends, thus making hair more manageable.

You’ll find this product works well on hair that’s been damaged by heat or chemical styling.

Things We Like About This Product

It works very well on dry or damaged hair

It’s very easily affordable

It makes even dull, flat hair look healthy and shiny

It works well on taming frizzy hair

It revives over processed hair

Things We Don’t Like

It contains alcohol and some other harmful ingredients

The packaging is quite fragile

Hask Keratin Protein Shampoo And Conditioner Set is an economical alternative to most keratin shampoo/conditioner sets that produces good results.

9. Keratin Research Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Keratin Research Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner is a post treatment set specifically designed to help maintain color or keratin treated hair.

The shampoo is a moisturizing, nourishing formula that protects your hair from damage and gives it a long lasting, healthy shine with the help of ingredients like hydrolyzed keratin and collagen amino acids.

Users find the conditioner to be a light, non-greasy formula that hydrates your hair and makes it stronger from the inside out.

Together, these two make a great combination that reduce split ends, breakage and other signs of hair damage.

If you’re looking for a simple yet effective shampoo/conditioner combo that’ll protect your keratin treated hair without having to break the bank, this is a great option.

Things We Like About This Product

It really helps maintain the texture and structure of keratin treated hair

It leaves hair moisturized, soft and shiny

It works well on dry, frizzy hair

It’s quite reasonably priced

Keratin protein and amino acids in the formula make hair healthier

Things We Don’t Like

It won’t satisfy those who’d prefer a scented shampoo

The shampoo can be a little on the heavy side for those with oily hair

Keratin Research Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner has a good blend of essential proteins that help repair and maintain keratin treated hair.

10. Bingo Hair Care Argan Oil Shampoo

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Bingo Hair Care Argan Oil Shampoo is a sulfate-free shampoo designed for curly, frizzy or damaged hair.

Due to the presence of argan oil this shampoo also works well to remedy fine, thin hair and makes it grow thicker and bouncier with continued use over time.

Argan oil also reduces flakiness and itching on your scalp while the antioxidants and vitamin E in this shampoo help rejuvenate your hair and make it shinier and more elastic.

This great oil is a UV protectant as well which helps to promote healthy, damage-free hair growth.

Since it aims to reduce the damaging effects of over processed or chemically treated hair, this shampoo doesn’t contain any SLS and is completely cruelty-free as well.

Things We Like About This Product

It leaves hair looking and feeling silky smooth

It’s easily affordable

It contains argan oil, a quality hair care ingredient

It makes unruly, damaged hair more manageable

The pump bottle makes it convenient to use

Things We Don’t Like

It has a rather strong, perfume-like scent which may not appeal to everyone

Keratin Research Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner is a reasonably priced, good quality product that helps make treated hair smoother and more manageable with regular use.

11. Keratin Complex Duo Shampoo And Conditioner Set

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Keratin Complex’s Duo Set is designed to leave your hair feeling smooth and clean, particularly if its keratin or color treated.

The formula consists of a blend of three proteins that help you keep frizzy and flyaway hair under control.

Users find this conditioner to be a great hydrating product that leaves your hair feeling luxuriously soft and silky.

Apart from chemical or color-treated hair, this product works great on all hair types, including extremely damaged hair.

In order to protect color-treated hair, and to prevent color bleeding, this set doesn’t contain any sulfate or sodium chloride.

Things We Like About This Product

It helps prevent frizz and flyaway hair

The conditioner leaves hair feeling very soft and smooth

It helps maintain the texture of keratin treated hair

It protects color treated hair

It’s reasonably priced

Things We Don’t Like

The conditioner can weigh down very oily hair types

The conditioner has a thick consistency which doesn’t wash off easily

Keratin Complex’s Duo Set is a reasonably priced shampoo/conditioner combo in which the shampoo undoubtedly works better than the conditioner.

12. Maple Holistics Silk 18 Shampoo And Conditioner Set

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Maple Holistics Silk 18 Shampoo And Conditioner Set contains amino acids, argan oil and keratin that work great on dry hair and/or sensitive scalps.

This restorative, replenishing shampoo is gentle on the skin and cleanses away all kinds of dirt, dandruff and other residue build up without stripping your hair of its natural oils.

The conditioner contains silk amino acid proteins that help repair damaged hair from the inside out to make every strand stronger and healthier.

The blend of argan oil, jojoba oil and other natural ingredients in this formula also helps protect your hair and to increase its elasticity and resistance to breakage.

This set doesn’t contain paraben which makes it ideal for keratin or color treated hair.

This product also comes with a money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with the results.

Things We Like About This Product

It cleans hair and scalp without stripping away any moisture or nutrients

Argan oil, jojoba oil and amino acids make hair stronger and healthier

It doesn’t contain paraben

It really defines and adds structure to curls

It has a subtle yet delicious scent

Things We Don’t Like

It may not contain paraben but it does contain a few other harmful ingredients

It can leave oily hair feeling a little greasy if not washed thoroughly

Maple Holistics Silk 18 Shampoo And Conditioner Set contains some impressive natural ingredients that could really make your hair healthier, particularly after it’s been treated.

So, What’s The Best Shampoo For Keratin Treated Hair Then?

Our reviews are constantly changing as we add new products that we come across all the time.

However, at the time of writing our top pick for the best shampoo for keratin treated hair is Keratin Complex Color Care.

Runner up is Damila’s Salt and Sulfate Free Shampoo And Nourishing Conditioner Set, while, in our view, Bellisso’s Argan Oil Sulfate Free Shampoo And Conditioner represents the best value.

Our Top Pick

Keratin Complex Color Care Shampoo took our top spot thanks to its mild and cleansing formula that helps to make it and excellent choice for treated hair.

It’s sodium chloride and sulfate-free which helps it protect both the color and texture of treated hair.

The triple protein combination is a hit, conditioning hair to gets rid of frizz and flyaways for a soft and glossy look.

It’s specifically designed for chemically treated hair which really shows over time as it can really help to extend the effects of your treatment.

Runner Up

Damila Salt and Sulfate Free Shampoo And Nourishing Conditioner Set aims to restore your hair’s lost texture and shine to make it appear healthier post – treatment.

This gentle formula contains mild surfactants that cleanse your hair while being careful not to strip it of the effects of the keratin treatment.

We loved how rich and moisturizing this conditioner is as it nourishes even the oiliest of hair types without leaving them feeling heavy or greasy.

Unlike most shampoos designed for keratin – treated hair, this shampoo foams surprisingly well which makes it very easy to both apply and wash off.

Best Value

Bellisso Argan Oil Sulfate Free Shampoo And Conditioner Set is designed for all types of damaged hair but works great on keratin – treated hair in particular.

This affordable formula contains vitamin E and silk extracts that help ensure your hair feels and looks healthier and glossier while getting rid of any itchiness and flaking.

This shampoo / conditioner set is well – suited to all hair types and we were impressed with how well it works at taming dry, frizzy, flyaway hair.

What we loved the most about this product is how great it makes hair feel from the first use itself despite not costing a bomb.

Types Of Keratin Shampoo

While there aren’t any solid categories by which you can classify shampoos for keratin – treated hair, we’ve put together a small list of ingredients you should look for while choosing a shampoo for the same.

Not all brands specify that their shampoo is suitable for keratin – treated hair so this list should help you identify said shampoos:

Keratin

Responsible for making up part of your skin, hair and nails, keratin is a type of protective protein that keeps these parts of your body healthy.

Since your hair is literally made up of keratin, it is widely assumed that keratin treatments and keratin supplements will help boost hair health.

While the addition of keratin in shampoos may not be effective as a salon treatment, it could make your hair easier to manage and damage – resistant.

Keratin – treated hair is often more susceptible to damage by heat styling and coloring treatments and so the presence of keratin protein in shampoos may be able to protect your hair from further damage.

This protein not only makes your hair appear glossier and feel smoother to the touch, it also makes your hair straighter and keeps frizz under control.

Argan Oil

You’re likely to find argan oil, particularly Moroccan argan oil in many shampoos claiming to be safe for keratin – treated hair, including many shampoos we’ve reviewed below.

Argan oil is greatly beneficial for keratin – treated hair as it helps keep your hair hydrated and moisturized to prevent it from getting dried out and frizzy which tends to happen a few weeks post – treatment.

Pure argan oil has been used as a quality hair care ingredient for generations in many parts of the world and is sure to leave your hair healthier from the inside out.

However, be warned that most shampoos that contain argan oil don’t contain pure, organic oil and you won’t get much benefit out of using them as such.

So do look out for shampoos that contain pure argan oil in them even if they are on the costlier side, it’ll be well worth it.

Hydrolyzed Proteins

Hydrolyzed proteins effectively perform a process called hydrolysis on your hair which repairs your hair from the damage it’s undergone due to frequent chemical treatments and heat styling.

Many of your major hair woes like shedding, dryness and weak elasticity can be taken care of with the help of hydrolyzed protein.

These proteins are not finished products and are meant to be used in cosmetics such as shampoos, conditioners and other hair care staples.

They penetrate your hair shaft and replenish any lost protein in your hair thereby ensuring it’s healthy form the inside out.

Perfect for maintaining keratin – treated hair, shampoos that contain hydrolyzed protein will be sure to leave your hair softer, shinier and bouncier.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat – soluble nutrient with great antioxidant properties that essentially reduce cell damage in your hair and scalp and boost hair growth.

The hair follicles in your scalp are left vulnerable to damage after chemical treatments and may break down eventually causing a host of problems that aren’t just limited to hair loss and breakage.

The antioxidant properties in vitamin E can greatly reduce your chances of facing these problems by promoting healthy hair growth.

This is why you’re likely to find vitamin E in many shampoos, conditioners, hair oils and masks that claim to stem hair loss.

Getting a keratin treatment done can add shine to your hair but this may well be temporary and last only a few weeks before your hair goes back to its original state.

Vitamin E can add a natural layer of shine to your hair which may just help prolong the life of your keratin treatment.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are absolutely essential for our bodies to function.

They have very less molecular weight which allows them to penetrate your hair shaft easily and repair any damage in your strands.

Not only do amino acids repair damage already caused, they really protect your hair from further damage as well.

They boost the production of collagen and other essential elements required for healthy hair growth and increased elasticity.

A few amino acids like arginine actually improve blood circulation in your scalp and increase supply of blood to your hair follicles.

Since there are many different amino acids that contribute to hair growth and improved texture, any shampoo that contains these in good quantities is sure to benefit your hair, keratin – treated or not.

4 Things To Consider When Buying Shampoo For Keratin Treated Hair

One of the biggest if not the biggest concern you may have after you get a keratin treatment done is what you can do to maintain it.

Like with other hair treatments such as coloring, perming, straightening, etc. what matters most is the products you use every day which in this case is shampoo and conditioner.

Even though everyone should, not everyone does use conditioner and so we’ve decided to focus mainly on shampoo here.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at a few elements you may want to look into before you go ahead and purchase a shampoo for your keratin – treated locks:

Formulation

The most important thing to look for in a shampoo that is – or claims to be – safe for keratin – treated hair, is its formulation.

Keratin treatments contain formaldehyde and other harmful chemicals that could strip your hair of its natural oils and moisture and damage it permanently.

Any shampoo that contains less chemicals and more natural, moisturizing ingredients would be a good bet for maintaining keratin – treated hair.

Shampoos that are moisturizing would also help repair any damage caused during your treatment if used regularly.

When a formula is moisturizing or hydrating, it allows your scalp / hair to regain some of its lost health.

Look out for shampoos that contain natural oils, vitamins and moisturizing agents such as shea butter as these will undoubtedly be very well – suited to keratin – treated or just plain damaged hair.

Ingredients

Like with all other skin care and hair care products, if a shampoo is packed with natural ingredients, that’s great news for your hair.

In our ‘Types Of Keratin Shampoo’ section we’ve mentioned some of the main ingredients you should be looking for in a shampoo for keratin – treated hair: keratin, amino acids, hydrolyzed protein, vitamin E and argan oil.

Since most shampoos that claim to be designed for keratin – treated hair usually contain three of these ingredients, we’d strongly advise you to look out for those that contain argan oil and vitamin E.

While it’s good to have a shampoo that contains keratin, be warned that too much keratin can disturb the existing chemical balance in your hair.

Keratin – infested shampoos can also dry out your hair significantly and cause long – term damage by preventing your hair from healing completely.

Also, regardless of whether or not a shampoo claims to be safe for keratin – treated hair, always skim through the ingredients list to check for sulfate, parabens and sodium chloride.

These are harmful for your hair even otherwise but for keratin – treated that’s already vulnerable to damage, these are a straight nightmare.

Hair Type

Just because your hair has been keratin – treated doesn’t mean you should ignore the natural texture and structure of your hair when it comes to choosing hair care products.

Regardless of what your hair has been treated with, sooner or later it’s bound to go back to its original state.

After all, a keratin treatment usually only last for about 12 weeks anyway.

If you have oily hair or greasy hair, make sure you choose a shampoo with a lightweight formula and light oils such as almond oil to avoid weighing it down and making it appear greasy.

If you have dry hair, choose a shampoo that’s free from alcohol and other drying agents and opt for shampoos that contain moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil and shea butter instead.

Also, those with dry hair should not skimp on pairing their shampoo with a hydrating conditioner to really prolong the length of their keratin treatment and keep their hair looking lustrous and healthy.

Color Treatment

Having a keratin treatment is one thing but getting your hair colored as well is a whole other ballgame.

If you’ve chosen to color your hair as well, you’ll now need to look for a shampoo that’s not only safe for keratin – treated hair, but color – treated hair as well.

Now, there’s no need to be alarmed, we’ve featured several shampoos in our ‘Product Reviews’ section itself that are designed for maintaining keratin treatments but can be used on colored hair too.

However, if you’re not careful and skip out on investigating whether or not you can use your keratin shampoo on colored hair, don’t be surprised if it strips your dye away completely.

Most shampoos will mention that they’re safe for color – treated hair on their packaging but it never hurts to go the extra mile and check online if they are in case it hasn’t been mentioned.

For additional information on how to maintain keratin – treated hair, you can refer to the following video:

FAQs

Q – Do I Need A Special Shampoo For Keratin – Treated Hair?

A – Yes! The shampoo you use ordinarily may well contain chemicals that dry out hair and strip it of its natural oils.

While this bad news for normal hair, it’s worse for keratin – treated hair as treated / colored hair requires adequate moisture.

Once your hair has been exposed to a keratin treatment, it’s immediately susceptible to damage which may be more long – lasting and often difficult to reverse.

Shampoos designed for keratin treated hair usually don’t contain any sulfate, paraben or sodium chloride and are packed with organic oils and other moisturizing agents instead.

These make sure that you can successfully prolong the life of your treated hair.

Q – Can I Use Oil On Keratin – Treated Hair?

A – Yes, you can.

You can and in fact, you should use oil on your keratin – treated hair if you want to help maintain its texture.

Deep conditioning with oil not only helps keep your hair moisturised, soft and smooth, it also makes it healthier from the inside out.

Having said that, some oils are better suited to keratin – treated hair than others.

As mentioned in earlier sections, argan oil (particularly pure, organic argan oil) is completely safe to use and even highly beneficial for keratin – treated hair.

We say pure argan oil since a lot of over the counter oils contain additives that are usually harmful chemicals masquerading as preservatives.

A deep conditioning treatment with argan oil once or (even better!) twice a week will help prolong the effects of your keratin treatment.

Q – Which Ingredients Are Harmful For Keratin – Treated Hair?

A – If you’ve gone through the ‘Product Reviews’ section carefully you’ll notice we’ve mentioned the absence of sulfate, parabens and sodium chloride as a plus point for most shampoos.

These ingredients are harmful for even untreated, virgin hair and many quality shampoos in the market today use the absence of these in their formulas as a selling point.

Sulfate, parabens, sodium chloride, gluten, alcohols, etc. can dry out hair and ruin its texture if you use them regularly in shampoos and conditioners.

These ingredients are especially bad for keratin – treated hair, however, as they can strip away the effects of your treatment as well.

Q – Can I Color My Hair Post Keratin Treatment?

A – You can, but it is advisable to color your first and then get a keratin treatment done.

We say this because a keratin treatment tends to lock in the hair color and make it last longer.

Be warned that the treatment can make your color look lighter though so go for a darker color than you normally would if you’re going to color your hair before the treatment.

If, however, you’ve had your treatment done already and wish to color your hair now, you must wait for at least two weeks before you do so.

Ignoring the wait time will result in you stripping away the effects of the treatment and leaving your hair in a weakened, vulnerable state.

When you do color your hair post – treatment, make sure you use an ammonia – free color.

Q – Can I Heat Style My Keratin – Treated Hair?

A – You can, after the 3-4 day waiting period post – treatment.

Since the keratin treatment will leave your hair straightened we can only assume you mean using a curling iron to create waves or curls.

You can use heat styling tools all you want but make sure you use heat protectants that are free from sulfate, paraben and sodium chloride as these coupled with heat could really damage your hair.

Make sure your uses of heat styling tools are few and far in between so as to avoid unnecessarily frequent washing of your hair.

However, once you do style your keratin – treated hair in curls or waves you’ll be pleased to discover your hair looking healthy, glossy and completely frizz – free.

Best Brands

The following are a few brands that are considered the best in the industry and worthy of recommendation:

Moroccan Oil

Moroccan Oil has based most if not all of its formulas on the rejuvenating, transformative powers of one star ingredient: argan oil.

This brand considers the usage of argan oil in their products to be based on both philosophy and tradition and this has become their brand signature.

The argan oil used in their products is completely pure with added colorants, preservatives or fragrance to help ensure you get only the best for your hair and skin.

LuxeOrganix

LuxeOrganix goes by the motto ‘Feel Beautiful Without Sacrificing Your Health’ and uses direct communication methods with their suppliers and customers to ensure they deliver only the highest quality products.

This brand strongly believes that feeling and looking beautiful is achievable without having to incorporate harmful chemicals into your beauty regimen.

LuxeOrganix has carefully – crafted products that cater to all hair and skin types to guarantee ultimate satisfaction for their customers.

WOW Skin Science

WOW Skin Science is based in Bangalore, India and produces everything from supplements and herbal blends to shampoos and lotions.

This brand relies on the highest quality natural bio – active ingredients to create a line of affordable skin care, hair care, and wellness products.

You’d be hard – pressed to find any harmful, synthetic chemicals in WOW products and this is their main selling point.

Peter Coppola

Peter Coppola is a quality brand that creates professional – grade formulas without compromising on consumer health and the environment in general.

Renowned for their keratin products, this label ensures they use only the best natural ingredients such as pure cold essential oils and healing emollients to create premium shampoos, etc.

Most of these products are color – safe and protect hair against the damaging effects of heat styling and over – processing.

Keratin Complex

Established in the year 2007, Keratin Complex combines keratin science with cutting – edge technology to create formulas that give you smooth, healthy and frizz – free hair.

Being the number 1 product line for salon professionals gives this brand added appeal and distinction among its competitors.

Keratin Complex has been pushing and continues to push the envelope in the hair care industry since its inception with its customizable keratin treatment for every hair type.

The Best Shampoo For Keratin Treated Hair – Wrapping It Up

Like with all hair care treatments, maintaining keratin treated hair is easy once you find the right product for you.

Hopefully we’ve given you everything you need to help you decide which is the best shampoo for keratin treated hair.

In our view it’s Keratin Complex’ Color Care Shampoo thanks to its mild, cleansing formula that helps to extend the effects of your treatment longer than most.

It’s sodium chloride and sulfate-free to protect the color and texture of treated hair.

And its triple protein combination really conditions treated hair to keep frizz away to create a soft, glossy look.

So that’s that. If you’ve had your treatment and you’re looking for a great shampoo we hope we’ve helped you find it.

Why not let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

