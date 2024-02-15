Care for Sensitivity with Gentle Teeth Whitening Kit

Introducing the Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips! This powerful kit is designed to give you a dazzling smile right in the comfort of your own home. With its hydrogen carbamide peroxide formula, it is specially made for individuals with sensitive teeth, gums, and even braces. Now you can enjoy the benefits of teeth whitening without any discomfort or worries.

The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips effectively target and remove stains caused by various factors such as coffee, smoking, wine, soda, and food. Its innovative design includes a curing light and glue, tartar remover, and plaque remover for teeth gems, making it a comprehensive oral care solution. Say goodbye to those stubborn stains and hello to a brighter, more radiant smile.

One of the standout features of this kit is its 32X Blue & Red Dual LED-activated whitening. In just 30 minutes, you can achieve noticeable results. The LED light helps to speed up the whitening process, allowing you to see the difference in no time. With this kit, you no longer have to wait for weeks to achieve the desired level of whiteness.

The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips comes in a compact package with dimensions of 6.54 x 5.87 x 1.26 inches, making it convenient for storage and travel. It weighs just 5.61 ounces, which means it is lightweight and easy to handle. The kit requires 1 Lithium Ion battery, ensuring that you have the power you need for effective whitening sessions.

Rest assured that this product is manufactured by OLLM, a reputable brand known for producing professional oral beauty products. The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips have an ASIN of B0B2P9YMFG and a UPC of 792847847299, allowing you to easily find and purchase the product.

Product Dimensions : The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips measure 6.54 x 5.87 x 1.26 inches, making it compact and convenient for use

: The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips measure 6.54 x 5.87 x 1.26 inches, making it compact and convenient for use Weight : The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips weigh approximately 5.61 ounces, ensuring that it is lightweight and easy to handle

: The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips weigh approximately 5.61 ounces, ensuring that it is lightweight and easy to handle Battery Requirement : The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips require 1 Lithium Ion battery, ensuring a reliable and long-lasting power source

: The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips require 1 Lithium Ion battery, ensuring a reliable and long-lasting power source Product Identification : The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips have a unique UPC number (792847847299) and ASIN (B0B2P9YMFG), making it easy to identify and purchase

: The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips have a unique UPC number (792847847299) and ASIN (B0B2P9YMFG), making it easy to identify and purchase Manufacturer : The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips are manufactured by OLLM, a reputable company known for producing high-quality oral care products

: The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips are manufactured by OLLM, a reputable company known for producing high-quality oral care products Features: The Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips come with 32X LED Light Tooth Whitener, which provides professional oral beauty care. The kit also includes 2 mouth trays, suitable for individuals with sensitive teeth, gums, or braces

Invest in your oral health and beauty with the Teeth Whitening Kit Gel Pen Strips. With its advanced features and comprehensive oral care solutions, this product is sure to give you the dazzling smile you deserve. Say goodbye to stains and hello to a brighter future for your teeth. Your journey towards a more confident smile starts here.