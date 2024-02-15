Say goodbye to hair pain with Ouchless Hair Ties – 27 Count!

The Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Tie in the 4MM size is a versatile and must-have hair accessory for women of all ages. With 27 black elastics included in each pack, you’ll never run out of options to style your hair.

One of the standout features of these elastics is their pain-free and comfortable hold. You don’t have to worry about snagging or pulling your hair when using these elastics, making them ideal for those who have sensitive scalps or easily damaged hair.

These elastics are designed for all-day wear, ensuring that your hairstyle stays in place no matter what activities you engage in. Whether you’re wearing a braid, a ponytail, or any other hairstyle, these elastics provide a strong and secure hold that lasts.

The wide shade selection of these elastics allows you to effortlessly match them to your hair color or even experiment with different colors to add a pop of fun to your hairstyle. This variety makes it easy to find elastics that perfectly complement your hair, giving you the confidence to rock any hairstyle you desire.

With packaging that may vary, you can trust that the quality of these elastics remains top-notch, as they are manufactured by Beauty By Imagination, a trusted brand in the hair care industry. Plus, it’s worth noting that this product is made in the USA, ensuring its quality and authenticity.

Dimensions : The hair tie measures 6.5 x 2.75 x 0.62 inches, making it a convenient size for on-the-go use. It weighs 1.44 ounces, ensuring it’s lightweight and comfortable to wear

In summary, the Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Tie in the 4MM size is a reliable and versatile hair accessory that offers a pain-free and comfortable hold. Whether you need to secure your hair for daily activities or create long-lasting braids and ponytails, these elastics are the perfect choice. Trust the quality of Goody products and enjoy beautiful and pain-free hairstyles all day long.