Top 6 Sunscreen Picks for Your Face and Body: Protecting Your Skin Has Never Been Easier!

1. Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion
The Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant Face & Body SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion provides high sun protection with its broad spectrum UVA/UVB formula. It is not greasy, lasts through water activities, and offers great value compared to similar products. However, it may sting if it gets in your eyes and is not easily washable. Overall, it’s a reliable sunscreen option from Neutrogena.
Protecting Your Skin
- Not greasy
- Goes on easily without staining swimwear
- Lasts through water activities
- Great value compared to similar products
- Neutrogena is a reliable brand
Drawbacks
- Stings if it gets in your eyes
- Not easily washable
Protect your skin from the harsh outdoor elements with Neutrogena Beach Defense Water-Resistant Face & Body SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion. This beach-strength sunscreen lotion offers superior broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, helping to prevent sunburn and decrease the risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging. The fast-absorbing, oil-free formula with Helioplex Technology is lightweight and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal for active families. With its non-greasy and easy-to-apply consistency, this sunscreen lotion provides long-lasting sun protection and is highly recommended by dermatologists. Trust Neutrogena for superior sun protection.
Superior Sun Protection for All
- Water-resistant formula
- SPF 70 for high sun protection
- Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
- Oil-free formula for a lightweight feel
- Fast-absorbing lotion for quick application
- Oxybenzone-free for safer sun protection
2. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen, SPF 55, Travel Size
The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion provides excellent sun protection with its broad spectrum SPF 55, while its lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it easy to wear. Its travel size is perfect for on-the-go use. However, it is unfortunate that there are no promotions or discounts available, and there may be some shipping restrictions for international customers.
Benefits of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen
- Good sun protection
- Perfect size for convenience
- Lightweight and non-greasy formula
- Water resistant
Weaknesses
- No promotions or discounts available
- Some international shipping restrictions
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion is a powerful and non-greasy sunscreen that offers broad spectrum SPF 55 protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays. With its fast-absorbing Dry-Touch technology, this lightweight sunscreen provides a clean and non-shiny finish. It is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is perfect for face and body use. The convenient travel size makes it easy to carry around and reapply throughout the day. Customers have praised its effectiveness and non-sticky feel, making it an ideal choice for daily sun protection.
Get ultimate sun protection
- Broad Spectrum SPF 55 UVA/UVB Protection
- Lightweight and Non-Greasy formula
- Water Resistant
- Travel Size (3 fl. oz)
3. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70
The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion offers excellent broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a fast-absorbing formula that leaves a non-greasy and matte finish. However, some users may experience irritation if it gets into their eyes and it may not be suitable for all skin types.
Unmatched Sun Protection
- Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
- Fast-absorbing formula
- Non-greasy
- Matte finish
Potential Drawbacks
- May cause irritation if it gets into the eyes
- Some users may find it not suitable for their skin type
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 70 is a top-quality product that provides excellent broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Its Helioplex technology helps prevent deep penetration of damaging UVA rays. This non-greasy sunscreen is lightweight and sheer, with a fast-absorbing, dry-touch formula that leaves a matte finish on the skin. Customers love the way it feels on their face and appreciate that it is not sticky. However, it is important to avoid contact with the eyes as it can be irritating. Overall, this Neutrogena sunscreen is ideal for those looking for effective sun protection without the greasy feeling.
Protects and nourishes your skin
- Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
- Fast-absorbing formula
- Lightweight and sheer
- Non-greasy
- Matte finish
- Travel size bottle
4. Aveeno Sunscreen Lotion with SPF 60 & Oat
The Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60 and Prebiotic Oat is a lightweight and refreshing sunscreen that provides all-day hydration while offering excellent sun protection. It is easy to spread, does not feel or smell like a typical sunscreen, and is comfortable to wear without causing eye irritation. However, it may not be ideal for humid climates and may cause discomfort if it gets into the eyes.
Benefits of Aveeno Sunscreen
- Easy to spread
- Hydrates the skin
- Provides excellent protection
- Comfortable to wear in terms of eye irritation
- Does not feel or smell like a typical sunscreen
Potential Weaknesses
- May not be suitable for humid climates
- May cause discomfort if it gets into the eyes
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60 & Prebiotic Oat is a lightweight daily sunscreen that provides all-day hydration and nourishment to your skin. This dermatologist-recommended sunscreen contains SPF 60 to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, while also combating sun-induced free radicals that accelerate skin aging. The non-greasy, hypoallergenic formula dries clear and leaves your skin feeling soft and moisturized. It is also water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for outdoor activities. With its refreshing feel and beneficial ingredients, this sunscreen is a must-have for maintaining healthy, protected skin.
Protect your skin with Aveeno
- Broad Spectrum SPF 60 protection
- Contains prebiotic oat for nourishment
- Lightweight and refreshing
- Provides all-day hydration
- Paraben-free
- Oil-free and oxybenzone-free
5. CeraVe Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 | Face & Body | 3 oz
The CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 is a lightweight and easy-to-apply sunscreen suitable for both face and body use. It provides great coverage and all-day hydration, with the added benefits of Zinc Oxide, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamides, and Ceramides. However, be aware that it may leave a shiny look on the skin and has the potential to pill or create a white cast when reapplied throughout the day.
Effective Sun Protection
- Easy to apply
- Provides great coverage
- Lightweight and not heavy on the skin
Weaknesses
- May leave a shinny look on the skin
- Has the potential to pill or create a white cast when reapplied throughout the day
CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 for Face and Body is a versatile sunscreen that helps protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Its water-resistant formula ensures all-day hydration, while the inclusion of zinc oxide provides effective protection against the sun. Infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamides, and ceramides, this sunscreen not only shields your skin but also keeps it moisturized. Though a small amount goes a long way, it may leave a slight shine on the skin, which some users didn’t mind. However, a few customers experienced peeling and a white cast when reapplied during the day. Alternatively, there is a tinted version available that may be a better option for those who prefer a non-white cast finish. Nonetheless, many users appreciated its lightweight texture and non-greasy feel, recommending it for its great coverage.
Gentle Protection for Every Day
- SPF 30 protection against UVA and UVB rays
- Water resistant formula for all day hydration
- Contains Zinc Oxide, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamides, and Ceramides
- Paraben and fragrance-free formulation
- Suitable for both face and body use
- Provides 3 ounces of product
6. Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
The Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended, 100% mineral sunscreen that effectively protects sensitive skin with broad spectrum SPF 50. It provides necessary hydration and is light enough to wear under makeup, although some users have reported a noticeable white cast and occasional shipping issues.
Protective Skincare
- Provides effective sun protection
- Light enough to wear under makeup
- Recommended by dermatologists
Potential Weaknesses
- Leaves a noticeable white cast on the skin
- Some customers have received damaged packaging when purchasing online
Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion for Face & Body is the perfect solution for those with sensitive skin who have been in search of the ideal facial physical sunscreen. Its lightweight formula is not oily, greasy, or thick, and it provides broad spectrum SPF 50 protection against both UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is easy to apply due to its liquidy texture and it can be worn comfortably under makeup. While it may leave a slight white cast, mixing it with a moisturizer can easily eliminate this effect. This dermatologist recommended brand is designed to be gentle on even the most sensitive skin, making it a suitable option for daily use.
Gentle protection for sensitive skin
- 100% Mineral Sunscreen
- Broad Spectrum SPF 50
- Dermatologist Recommended Brand
- Suitable for Sensitive Skin
- Locks in Moisture to Hydrate and Protect Skin’s Delicate Microbiome
- Provides Hydrating, Chemical-Free Sun Protection
Protect Your Skin Safely
Choosing the Perfect Sunscreen: Your Skin’s Ultimate Protector
- Broad-spectrum protection: Look for a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection. This means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays can prematurely age the skin and increase the risk of skin cancer, while UVB rays can cause sunburn. Broad-spectrum protection ensures that you are shielded from both types of harmful rays
- SPF (Sun Protection Factor): Check the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) rating of the sunscreen. SPF indicates how effectively the product protects your skin from UVB rays. Higher SPF values provide greater protection. It is generally recommended to choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher for effective sun protection
- Skin-friendly ingredients: Opt for a sunscreen that contains skin-friendly ingredients. Look for products that are non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested, to minimize the chances of clogging your pores or causing any skin irritation. Additionally, consider sunscreens that are formulated with antioxidants, as they can provide extra benefits by neutralizing harmful free radicals
Step-by-Step Guide for Safe and Effective Application
- Start with clean, dry skin: Before applying sunscreen, make sure to cleanse your face and body gently with a mild cleanser. Pat dry with a clean towel to ensure a smooth surface for the sunscreen to adhere to
- Apply evenly and generously: Take a pea-sized amount of sunscreen and apply it to different parts of your face, starting from the center and moving outward. Use gentle, circular motions to blend it into the skin. For your body, dispense an adequate amount of sunscreen and apply it evenly to all exposed areas, focusing on areas that receive the most sun exposure
- Reapply regularly: Remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours or immediately after swimming, excessive sweating, or toweling off. This is essential to ensure continuous protection throughout the day, especially when spending prolonged periods outdoors
- Bonus tip: Don’t forget to protect your lips with a lip balm that has SPF. Lips are often overlooked but can also be prone to sun damage. So, apply a lip balm with SPF protection to keep your lips hydrated and shielded from the harmful effects of the sun
Protect Your Skin: FAQs About Sunscreen for Face and Body
How does sunscreen protect our skin from harmful UV rays?
Sunscreen protects our skin from harmful UV rays by acting as a barrier. It contains ingredients that either absorb or reflect the ultraviolet radiation, preventing it from reaching the skin. This helps to reduce the risk of sunburn, skin damage, and the development of skin cancer. It’s essential to apply sunscreen generously and regularly, especially when exposed to the sun for extended periods. Remember to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to ensure optimal protection.
What is the recommended SPF (Sun Protection Factor) for sunscreen used on the face and body?
The recommended SPF for sunscreen used on the face and body is typically 30 or higher. It is essential to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Applying sunscreen with a higher SPF helps to block a greater percentage of UVB rays, which are responsible for causing sunburn and increasing the risk of skin damage and skin cancer. Remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours or more frequently if you are swimming or sweating. Taking these precautions will help keep your skin safe and healthy.
Can sunscreen be worn under makeup, or does it affect the effectiveness of the product?
Absolutely! It is completely safe and highly recommended to wear sunscreen under makeup. In fact, wearing sunscreen underneath your makeup can greatly enhance its effectiveness. Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier against harmful UV rays, preventing sun damage and reducing the risk of skin cancer. By applying sunscreen before your makeup, you ensure that your skin is adequately protected throughout the day. So, go ahead and incorporate sunscreen into your daily skincare routine, even if you plan to wear makeup. Your skin will thank you for it!
Are there any particular ingredients we should look for in a sunscreen for face and body?
Yes, there are certain ingredients that you should look for in a sunscreen for both your face and body. Generally, it is recommended to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. It should have a minimum sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher.
Some key ingredients to look for include:
- Zinc oxide: This is a physical sunscreen ingredient that provides excellent broad-spectrum protection. It works by reflecting and scattering the sun’s rays.
- Titanium dioxide: Like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide is a physical sunscreen ingredient that forms a barrier on the skin to block harmful UV rays.
- Avobenzone: This is a chemical sunscreen ingredient that offers good UVA protection. It absorbs the sun’s rays and converts them into a less harmful form of energy.
- Octinoxate: Also a chemical sunscreen ingredient, octinoxate primarily protects against UVB rays. It helps prevent sunburn and is commonly used in many sunscreens.
Does wearing sunscreen prevent tanning or only protect against sunburn?
Wearing sunscreen not only protects against sunburn but also helps prevent tanning. Sunscreen contains ingredients that block or absorb UV rays, which are responsible for both sunburn and tanning. By applying sunscreen generously and regularly, you can greatly reduce the risk of UV-induced tanning and maintain healthier, protected skin. Remember to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF for optimal protection against harmful UV radiation. Stay safe in the sun and take care of your skin!
Are there any particular guidelines or recommendations for choosing the right sunscreen for children or infants?
Yes, there are some guidelines and recommendations for choosing the right sunscreen for children or infants. When selecting sunscreen for your little ones, it’s important to keep their delicate skin safe from harmful sun rays. Here are a few things to consider:
- Look for a sunscreen specifically designed for children or infants. These formulations are often gentler, hypoallergenic, and less likely to irritate their sensitive skin.
- Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays. This helps shield their skin from the sun’s harmful effects.
- Choose a sunscreen with a minimum Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30. Higher SPF offers better protection, but anything above SPF 50 doesn’t provide significantly more benefits.
- Consider sunscreens that are free of fragrance and other potentially irritating ingredients. This reduces the risk of skin irritation or allergic reactions.
- Look for water-resistant sunscreens, especially if your children will be swimming or participating in water activities. Remember to reapply as directed, even if the sunscreen claims to be water-resistant.
- Apply sunscreen generously and evenly to all exposed areas of your child’s skin, including face, neck, ears, and hands. Don’t forget about often overlooked areas like the tops of the feet and back of the neck.
- Consider hats, protective clothing, and seeking shade during peak sunlight hours (usually 10 am to 4 pm) as additional measures to protect your child’s skin.
I’ve had a great experience with the CeraVe Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for daily use. It doesn’t clog my pores and works well under makeup. Highly recommend!
I recently tried the Aveeno Sunscreen Lotion with SPF 60 & Oat and I’m impressed! It’s very gentle on my sensitive skin and doesn’t cause any breakouts. Plus, the oat formula adds extra hydration. Give it a try!
I absolutely love the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70! It provides great protection for my face and body, and it’s not greasy at all. Plus, it absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn’t leave a white cast. Highly recommend!