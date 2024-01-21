Top 6 Sunscreen Picks for Your Face and Body: Protecting Your Skin Has Never Been Easier!

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 for Face and Body is a versatile sunscreen that helps protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Its water-resistant formula ensures all-day hydration, while the inclusion of zinc oxide provides effective protection against the sun. Infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamides, and ceramides, this sunscreen not only shields your skin but also keeps it moisturized. Though a small amount goes a long way, it may leave a slight shine on the skin, which some users didn’t mind. However, a few customers experienced peeling and a white cast when reapplied during the day. Alternatively, there is a tinted version available that may be a better option for those who prefer a non-white cast finish. Nonetheless, many users appreciated its lightweight texture and non-greasy feel, recommending it for its great coverage.