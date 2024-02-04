How to avoid a sticky or greasy feeling when using root lifting spray?

9. Wash your hair regularly

To properly cleanse your hair and remove any buildup from styling products, including root lifting spray, follow these steps:

Wet your hair thoroughly with warm water.

Apply a generous amount of clarifying shampoo to your scalp and hair.

Massage the shampoo into your scalp using your fingertips, working it through your hair from roots to ends.

Rinse your hair thoroughly with warm water until the water runs clear and all the shampoo is removed.

Follow up with a moisturizing conditioner, focusing on the ends of your hair.

Rinse the conditioner out with cool water to help seal the hair cuticles and add shine.

Gently towel dry your hair and style as desired.

By regularly following these proper cleansing techniques, you will maintain clean and healthy hair, free from any product buildup.