How to cleanse dry skin with a facial cleanser?

To cleanse dry skin with a facial cleanser, start by wetting your face with lukewarm water. Then, apply a small amount of the cleanser onto your fingertips and gently massage it onto your face in circular motions. Be sure to avoid harsh scrubbing, as this can further irritate dry skin.

After thoroughly massaging the cleanser into your skin, rinse it off with lukewarm water. Pat your face dry with a soft towel to avoid any harsh rubbing. Finally, follow up with a moisturizer to lock in hydration and keep your skin feeling nourished.

Remember, it’s important to choose a cleanser specifically designed for dry skin and to avoid cleansers with harsh ingredients that can strip away natural oils. Following these steps regularly will help maintain the moisture balance of your skin and leave it feeling clean and revitalized.