How to incorporate stretch mark cream into a skincare routine?

The best time to start using stretch mark cream during pregnancy is as early as possible. Ideally, it is recommended to start applying the cream during the first trimester or as soon as you find out you are pregnant. However, it is never too late to start using it, even if you are already in your second or third trimester. Regular and consistent application of stretch mark cream throughout your pregnancy can help in reducing the appearance of stretch marks and keeping your skin moisturized. Remember, every pregnancy is different, and results may vary. It is always a good idea to consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new skincare regimen during pregnancy. Take care!