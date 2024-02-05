How to make your own dry shampoo?

1. Gather the ingredients

To make your own dry shampoo, start by gathering all the necessary ingredients in one place. Here’s a list of what you’ll need:

Arrowroot powder

Cornstarch or rice flour as alternatives

Essential oils (optional) for a pleasant fragrance

To gather the ingredients:

Check your pantry for arrowroot powder, a common ingredient in homemade dry shampoo. If you don’t have any, you can easily find it at your local health food store or online. If you don’t have arrowroot powder, cornstarch or rice flour can be used as substitutes. The purpose of these ingredients is to absorb excess oil from your hair, so any of them will work fine. If you wish to add a pleasant scent to your dry shampoo, essential oils are a great option. Choose a scent that you enjoy, such as lavender, rosemary, or citrus. Keep in mind that essential oils are optional and can be skipped if you prefer an unscented dry shampoo.

Remember, before starting the process, it’s important to have all the necessary ingredients ready to achieve the best results.