How to style hair quickly and efficiently with a turbo hair dryer?

4. Step 4: Start drying from the roots

Hold the turbo hair dryer at a distance, ensuring it is at least six inches away from your hair, and start drying your hair from the roots. Starting at the roots helps to lift and add volume to your hair while avoiding excessive heat exposure at the ends.

As you begin, move the dryer in a circular motion to evenly distribute the heat and promote faster drying. This motion will help prevent any concentrated heat in one area and minimize the risk of overheating your hair. Make sure to cover all sections of your hair, continuing to dry each section from the roots to the tips.

Remember to keep the dryer moving constantly to prevent localized heat build-up and potential damage to your hair. This approach not only dries your hair efficiently but also adds a natural volume as you go. By following this technique, you can achieve a beautiful, bouncy hairstyle without compromising the health of your hair.