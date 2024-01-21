How to troubleshoot common issues with lotion bar making?

3. Add the desired essential oils

Once the beeswax and carrier oils are melted, follow these steps to add the desired essential oils:

Remove the mixture from heat and place it on a heat-resistant surface. Carefully choose the essential oils you desire, considering the benefits and aroma you want to achieve. Start by adding a small amount of essential oil, around 10-15 drops. Mix well using a spoon or whisk to ensure the fragrance is evenly distributed throughout the mixture. Take a sniff to check if the scent is to your liking. If not, you can add a few more drops of essential oil until you reach the desired aroma. Remember to stir continuously to prevent the essential oils from settling at the bottom. After mixing thoroughly, your desired essential oils should be successfully incorporated into the beeswax and carrier oil mixture.

These steps will ensure that your DIY product has the perfect fragrance and therapeutic benefits that you desire. Enjoy the process of creating a personalized scent that suits your preference.