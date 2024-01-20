How to use hair serum as a heat protectant?

5. Step 5: Comb your hair to ensure even distribution

Guide: After applying the serum, gently comb your hair using a wide-toothed comb or a brush with soft bristles. By doing this, you will protect your hair from heat damage caused by styling tools.

Important: To achieve even distribution, start combing from the roots and work your way to the tips of your hair. This will ensure that the serum coats every strand, providing maximum protection. Additionally, be mindful of applying gentle pressure while combing to avoid damaging your hair.

Example 1: Take a wide-toothed comb and begin combing your hair from the roots to the ends. This will help distribute the serum evenly, ensuring all strands are protected from heat damage.

Example 2: If using a soft-bristled brush, gently brush your hair in long, even strokes from top to bottom. This will evenly distribute the serum and create a smooth and sleek finish when styling your hair.

Remember, taking the time to comb your hair after applying the serum will not only ensure even distribution but also provide a layer of protection against the damaging effects of heat styling.