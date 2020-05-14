The Best Oil For Low Porosity Hair – Our Top 10 Picks

Best Oil for Low Porosity Hair

When we talk about porosity we’re talking about the ability of your hair to absorb and hold moisture.

Porosity is dependent upon how flexible the outer layer of your hair is.

Even though it’s mainly genetic, porosity can also be influenced by external factors such as heat and chemical treatments.

What matters is how you care for low porosity hair once you discover you have it.

As you’ll see we’ve covered everything you need to know, and recommended 10 great products to help you out.

The 3 Best Oils For Low Porosity Hair Right Now

For a full review of the top ten products keep reading. For those in a rush, here are three of the best options right now:

Preview Amazing Value Highly Recommended Our Top Pick Product Maui Moisture Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Milk, 8 Ounce Shea Moisture Shea Moisture Baobab and Tea Tree Oils Low Porosity Protein Free Conditioner 13 Oz, 13 Fluid Ounce Aunt Jackie's Natural Growth Oil Blends Repair My Hair, Enriched with Jamaican Black Castor and Argan Oil, Revives and Conditions Chronically Dry Hair and Scalp, 4 Ounce Twist Spout Bottle Rating Price $13.91 Price not available $13.95 Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Amazon - - - Amazing Value Preview Product Maui Moisture Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Milk, 8 Ounce Rating Price $13.91 Buy on Amazon - Highly Recommended Preview Product Shea Moisture Shea Moisture Baobab and Tea Tree Oils Low Porosity Protein Free Conditioner 13 Oz, 13 Fluid Ounce Rating Price Price not available Buy on Amazon - Our Top Pick Preview Product Aunt Jackie's Natural Growth Oil Blends Repair My Hair, Enriched with Jamaican Black Castor and Argan Oil, Revives and Conditions Chronically Dry Hair and Scalp, 4 Ounce Twist Spout Bottle Rating Price $13.95 Buy on Amazon -

Oils for low porosity hair

Let’s first take a quick look at the natural oils (which can be found in many of the leading products) that are good for low porosity hair:

Argan Oil

Considered to be one of the very best oils for hair care, argan oil is used as a hair mask, styling product, heat protectant and deep conditioning treatment.

It contains a treasure trove of vital minerals, vitamins and anti-oxidants that help in combating frizz and dryness.

It also helps protect hair from sun damage due to the presence of Vitamin E.

One of its best features is that it moisturizes hair without weighing it down, which is what makes it so useful for low porosity hair.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil, also rich in Vitamin E, has great anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties that leave hair clean and shiny.

Jojoba oil is great for sealing in moisture, an ideal feature for low porosity oil.

Another great feature of jojoba oil is that blends well with other oils to make an excellent conditioning solution.

It gets easily absorbed into the hair and washes off just as easily.

Coconut Oil

No hair care list is complete without coconut oil.

However, we wouldn’t recommend using pure virgin coconut oil, but fractionated coconut oil.

What is fractionated coconut oil, you wonder? It’s coconut oil that been stripped of fatty acids through hydrolysis and distillation.

It may be pricier than regular coconut oil but it works wonders for low porosity hair as it helps reduce frizz and spreads easily.

Baobab Oil

Widely used in the African continent, baobab oil is packed with Vitamins A, C, D, E and F. These vitamins help soothe an itchy, dry scalp and remedy brittle hair.

Baobab oil is one of the best choices for low porosity hair as it contains saturated fats that make hair softer by penetrating through it quickly and easily.

It can also make hair glossier and more elastic.

Sweet Almond Oil

Extracted from the almond tree, sweet almond oil is great for low porosity hair as it contains Vitamin E, potassium, zinc and proteins.

It also contains chemicals such as oleic acid, stearic acid and palmitic acid that are anti-oxidants which help clean hair and keep it fresh and healthy.

All of these components combined together leave you with soft, supple hair that grows thicker and stronger with regular use.

Sweet almond oil also contains linoleic acid which aid moisture retention in low porosity hair without weighing it down.

Grapeseed Oil

Extracted from the seeds of grapes, grapeseed oil is feathery light on your hair which makes it great for oily, greasy hair types.

It’s also used as a heat protectant and strengthening agent that can be applied before heat styling to protect hair from damage.

Besides being extremely light, this oil is also odourless which makes it easier to mix with other oils to form a rich, nourishing blend for low porosity hair.

Like many of the other oils on this list, grapeseed oil contains linoleic acid, palmitic acid and Vitamin E.

The Top Ten Oils For Low Porosity Hair

Now, let’s take a look at the best oils on the market right now for low porosity hair. We’ve reviewed the top ten based on price, performance and popularity.

Best All-Round Oil

1. Aunt Jackie’s Growth Oil Blends

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Our vote for the best oil for low porosity hair goes to Aunt Jackie’s Natural Growth Oil Blends which is enriched with Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Argan Oil to repair, revive and condition.

This blend contains carrier oils to prevent breakage and damage.

If you suffer from hair-fall or thinning this is a great option as it strengthens hair from the roots to keep shedding at bay.

In strengthening your hair it also helps remedy split ends and restores vibrancy and sheen.

It works well on all hair types but works especially well on thicker curls, waves or coils.

You’ll notice a dramatic change in the texture of your hair within a week or two of regular application.

It can be used as a leave-in oil, a hot oil treatment or a finishing product to add gloss and moisture to your hair.

Things we like about this oil:

It has a long-lasting effect and leaves hair soft for days

It’s a lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh hair down

It reduces hair thinning

It leaves hair with a nice sheen

It’s reasonably-priced

It noticeably enhances hair growth

Things we don’t like:

It contains alcohol which may make it less suitable for dry hair

Overall, Aunt Jackie’s Growth Oil Blends is a great solution for hair fall and dry, brittle hair. Those with low porosity hair should definitely consider it. It’s the best-seller.

Buy On Amazon...

Best Budget Option

2. Maui Moisture Quench Coconut Oil Curl Milk

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Maui Moisture Quench Coconut Oil Curl Milk is a fantastic product that offers great value for money.

Enriched with coconut oil, papaya butter and plumeria extract, this leave-in milk is the ideal product to keep frizz under control and define curly hair.

After first use you’ll find less tangles in your hair and if you run your fingers through it, you’ll find it soft and hydrated.

It provides great body and volume to curls, coils and waves.

Like all Maui Moisture products, this oil is paraben and silicon free so it’s completely safe for regular usage.

Just squeeze out a small amount, rub it on your palms, apply it to damp, towel dried hair from the roots to the ends.

Since its leave-in, you needn’t rinse it out.

Things we like about this oil:

It makes hair soft and healthy with regular use

It’s a great detangling product

It doesn’t leave behind any residue

It provides great volume to curls and waves

It doesn’t contain any silicones or parabens

It helps control frizz

Things we don’t like:

It doesn’t work very well on super fine hair

The texture is a little thick

Overall, Maui Moisture Quench Coconut Oil Curl Milk is an affordable alternative to some high end oils that produces great results with the help of natural ingredients. Highly recommended.

Buy On Amazon...

Best Alternative Option

3. Shea Moisture Baobab and Tea Tree Oils Low Porosity Protein Free Conditioner

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Shea Moisture’s Baobab and Tea Tree Oils Conditioner is our choice for the best alternative oil.

This lightweight conditioner helps soften your hair and retain lost moisture especially for low porosity curls and coils.

Tea tree oil and Baobab oil are both ingredients that can be easily absorbed by the hair, making it ideal for low porosity hair types.

This formula also contains shea butter and spearmint to help balance and nourish your hair with long-lasting hydration and zero residue build up.

Simply apply it to damp, clean hair and comb through gently from your roots to the ends.

After this, leave it on for about three minutes and rinse out thoroughly.

Things we like about this oil:

It makes curls bouncy and soft

It’s lightweight and doesn’t leave hair feeling heavy or greasy

It noticeably reduces frizz even for dry/damaged hair

It works great on protein-sensitive hair

It has a subtle, pleasant scent

Things we don’t like:

The packaging could be better, it’s a little fragile

Shea Moisture’s Baobab and Tea Tree Oils Conditioner is a great product for all types of hair that greatly helps reduce frizz and is surprisingly lightweight for a conditioner.

Aside from the poor packaging, we can’t find fault with it.

Buy On Amazon...

Best Of The Rest

4. Every Strand Shea and Coconut Oil Deep Hair Masque

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Every Strand Shea Coconut Oil Deep Moisture Hair Masque is a popular hair mask for damage-free, silky smooth hair.

Both coconut oil and shea butter are great at conditioning hair and keeping it shiny and healthy.

Coconut oil, in particular, is one of the very best ingredients to remedy damage caused by heat and chemical treatments.

This mask is suitable for all hair types though, not just damaged hair.

It doesn’t contain any parabens and absorbs quickly into your hair.

To use this mask, simply apply a generous amount of it from your roots to the ends after shampooing.

Leave it on for three to five minutes then rinse it off.

You can then style your hair as you like.

Things we like about this masque:

It moisturizes hair as well as it claims

It makes hair soft and silky

It doesn’t contain any parabens

It spreads easily and is absorbed quickly

It’s easily affordable

Things we don’t like:

It can leave a little residue

The packaging could be better

Overall, Every Strand Shea Coconut Oil Deep Moisture Hair Masque is a great conditioning mask that leaves hair silky, smooth and moisturized – just what a good conditioner is meant to do.

It’s especially good for low porosity hair as it gets absorbed very quickly and easily.

Check Price...

5. Nanoil, Low Porosity Control Hair Repair Oil

Rating: (3.5 / 5)

Nanoil Low Porosity Control Repair Oil is enriched with nine natural oils to help prevent dryness and frizz and keep your hair moisturized.

It contains: coconut oil, castor oil, argan oil, babassu oil, maracuja oil, monoi oil, Siberian pine oil, shea butter and cupuacu butter.

Even though it contains nine natural oils, the blend is so light that it makes your hair feel lighter too.

With regular application you’ll definitely notice your hair regain some of its softness, bounce and volume.

Besides being light, it also gets absorbed very easily while balancing out the pH level on your scalp.

Along with speeding up hair growth, it can also slow down and eventually stem hair loss, giving rise to strong new growth.

Apart from low porosity hair, this oil also works wonders on thick, stiff, stubborn hair.

It also protects hair from heat damage and reduces the damaging effects of chemical-based treatments.

We’d recommend it for regular use as it doesn’t contain any parabens or silicones.

Things we like about this oil:

Its well-suited to low porosity hair and damaged/colour treated hair

It fights against heat damage

It moisturizes hair exceptionally well

The formula is lightweight and doesn’t weigh down hair

It gets absorbed easily into the hair and washes off easily too

It’s silicone and paraben free

Things we don’t like:

It’s quite pricey

Overall, Nanoil Low Porosity Control Hair Repair Oil has all the makings of the ideal low porosity hair oil. It not only moisturizes hair and keeps it silky but also protects it from further damage. It does however come with a hefty price tag.

Check Price...

6. Shea Moisture Superfruit Complex 10-in-1 Renewal System Hair Masque

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Shea Moisture Superfruit Hair Masque contains an impressive list of natural hair care ingredients such as marula oil, shea butter and biotin that nourish and condition your hair from the roots.

The rich fruit blend includes guava, acai, red raspberry ketone and goji extract.

One of its best features is that it protects your hair from the damaging effects of aging such as hair loss and dryness.

The beautiful blend of fruits in this masque soothes damaged hair and keeps it smooth and shiny.

The marula oil and biotin are great moisturizers especially for low porosity hair.

This formula helps dull, lacklustre hair regain some of its lost shine and texture.

You’ll find it also works well as a color protectant. If you have damaged hair that’s also low porosity, this masque is right up your alley.

To use this masque simply section of wet hair, slather some of it on, comb through with a wide tooth comb and rinse off after five minutes.

For a deep conditioning treatment, you can leave it in for about half an hour and steam your hair as well.

Things we like about this masque:

It works great to remedy dry and brittle hair

It has a pleasant, fruity scent

It leaves hair soft and hydrated

It makes hair healthier with regular use

It’s a lightweight formula that doesn’t leave hair greasy

It noticeably slows down hair loss

Things we don’t like:

Despite being a lightweight formula, it doesn’t wash off very easily

It’s a little on the pricey side

Shea Moisture Superfruit Hair Masque is a refreshing blend of fruits and oils that nourish your hair from roots to ends leaving it soft, smooth and hydrated. It’s especially good for ageing hair.

Check Price...

7. Shea Moisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque

Rating: (4.7 / 5)

Shea Moisture’s Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Hair Masque has excellent natural healing properties for hair and skin and provides intense moisturizing and conditioning for all types of hair, but works great on curly hair in particular.

Apart from moisture and hydration, this formula also enriches your hair with a big dose of nutrients.

You can use this oil either for quick hydration and smoothing or for a deep conditioning treatment.

If you have highly-processed or chemically treated hair that’s been treated with bleach or colour, you’d want to consider giving this oil a go.

It can also strengthen your hair from the follicles and keep frizz at bay.

Things we like about this oil:

It spreads easily, a little oil will suffice to coat your hair

It has great moisturizing ingredients that work effectively

It leaves hair feeling noticeably soft and smooth

It works exceptionally well on tight curls

It slows down hair loss

Things we don’t like:

It has a sharp scent that may not appeal to everyone

Overall, the Shea Moisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Hair Masque is a great everyday conditioning hair care product that is especially beneficial to those with curly hair.

The strong scent is the only feature we weren’t keen on.

Check Price...

8. Sauce Beauty Guacamole Whip Deep Moisture Mask

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

Sauce Beauty Guacamole Whip Deep Moisture Mask is formulated using avocado, jarrah honey, monoi oil and argan oil to create a deep conditioning mask for damaged hair.

It works very well on all hair types from fine to coarse and straight to curly and is sure to leave your hair moisturized without weighing it down.

If battling frizz is one of your everyday concerns, be sure to give this mask a shot.

Another feature that makes it great for everyday use is that it doesn’t t contain any gluten, paraben or sulfate.

To use this mask all you need to do is work it through your hair after it’s been shampooed and conditioned from the roots to the tips.

Rinse it off thoroughly after letting it sit for three to five minutes.

For best results, use it two to three times a week.

Things we like about this mask:

It works well on both normal and damaged hair to restore moisture

It’ll show results after the first couple of uses

It isn’t too heavy, even on fine hair

Its reasonably-priced

It also combats dandruff slowly but effectively

It contains great nourishing ingredients

Things we don’t like:

It contains alcohol so it could strip dry hair of some moisture

Overall, the Sauce Beauty Guacamole Whip Deep Moisture Mask uses a fair amount of natural, nourishing ingredients to combat dry, frizzy hair.

Check Price...

9. ArtNaturals Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

ArtNaturals Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner is formulated with organic, natural ingredients for all hair types but works well on damaged, dry or coloured hair in particular.

Just a few uses of this conditioner can transform your hair to make it smooth, silky and hydrated.

It contains jojoba oil, Moroccan argan oil, green tea extracts and peppermint that help nourish your scalp and improve blood circulation.

This conditioner also helps wash away excess oil and dirt build up from your hair to reveal its natural shine.

Even though it’s a leave-in conditioner it doesn’t cause any residue build up on your hair.

It also comes with a money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your results.

Things we like about this conditioner:

It leaves hair soft, smooth and shiny without breaking the bank

It smells great

It tames down frizz and split ends effectively, even in humid conditions

It adds bounce and body to hair

Argan oil in itself is great for low porosity hair

It comes with a money back guarantee

Things we don’t like:

It contains isopropyl alcohol

ArtNaturals Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner is reasonably-priced and well-suited to low porosity hair owing greatly to its natural ingredients, especially the argan oil.

Check Price...

10. tgin Honey Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Tgin’s Honey Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner includes raw honey and olive oil for natural hair that’s curly or dry.

Honey, as you know, is a great moisturizing agent that makes hair shinier and smooth.

It’s no wonder every great homemade hair mask recipe includes a teaspoon of honey.

Honey also helps soothe a dry and itchy scalp and works as a conditioner to make hair appear healthier.

This mask also includes jojoba oil which reduces your hair’s chances of breakage.

Olive oil is the deep conditioner in this formula that penetrates your hair shaft to seal in the moisture.

Just two or three uses of this hair mask will make your hair feel wonderful, such is the effect of this rich combination of oils.

It works especially well on dry or stiff hair that tangles easily.

Things we like about this hair mask:

The honey in the conditioner leaves hair soft and shiny

It penetrates the hair shaft easily

It moisturizes all hair types and works well even in cold areas

It has a refreshing scent

It leaves hair silky and easy to comb through

Things we don’t like:

It can make tight curls a bit frizzy

Overall, tgin Honey Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner contains some great natural oils and honey that are a real treat for dry hair.

It may leave curly hair a bit frizzy on occasion but all in all, it works reasonably well on almost all hair types.

Check Price...

So, What’s The Best Oil For Low Porosity Hair?

Our reviews are constantly changing. If a new product comes along that’s worthy of mention we’ll add it. If opinion on any of the products listed above changes we’ll consider changing our review. At the time of writing our picks for the top three products are the Aunt Jackie’s Growth Oil Blends, Maui Moisture Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Milk and the Shea Moisture Baobab and Tea Tree Oils Conditioner.

Our Top Pick

Aunt Jackie’s Growth Oil Blends contains a great mix of natural oils such as Jamaican black castor oil and argan oil that’s ideal for unruly low porosity hair to protect it from damage and breakage.

This is also a handy oil to have around to stem shedding and soothe split ends. You’ll notice a change in your hair fall pattern after just a few uses of this oil. Great for hair growth.

We wouldn’t recommend it for extremely dry hair though, as it contains alcohol.

Runner Up

Maui Moisture Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Milk is paraben and silicone free so naturally, we recommend it for regular use.

It’s a particularly great product for thick, curly hair as it helps control frizz and define curls while adding volume and vibrancy. You’ll find it to be a great detangling product as well.

We also love how affordable this product is. However, the texture of this milk is quite thick so we wouldn’t recommend it for fine, straight hair.

Best Alternative Product

Shea Moisture Baobab and Tea Tree Oils Conditioner is a lightweight conditioner that’s perfect for low porosity hair, especially curls and coils.

This beautiful formula contains shea butter and spearmint that helps balance the pH level on your scalp and leaves hair feeling light and soft.

We’d recommend this conditioner for protein-sensitive, dry/damaged hair to add body and reduce frizz.

Things To Consider

Before you invest in an oil/conditioner for low porosity hair, let’s take a look at a few tips and tricks for identifying and maintaining low porosity hair.

Identifying Low Porosity Hair

So firstly, you’d want to find out if your hair is indeed, low porosity.

In general, low porosity hair is smooth, shiny and takes ages to dry. It’s also resistant to heat styling and coloring as it shows signs of damage very easily.

Why does low porosity hair react like this, though? In low porosity hair, your hair cuticles are so tightly bound together, that they close up.

In the ‘Oils for low porosity hair’ section we’ve already discussed the best oils for low porosity hair so we won’t get into that here.

Instead, let’s discuss a few easy methods to find out if you have low porosity hair.

The Float Test

One of the easiest tests to identify hair porosity, the float test involves dipping a few strands of your dry hair in a container filled with water.

Now before you do this, make sure your hair has been shampooed (preferably with a natural, silicon, sulfate and paraben free shampoo) to eliminate any product build up.

Now, observe what happens to your hair for three-four minutes.

If your hair floats near the top of the container for a few minutes before sinking to the bottom, it means you have low porosity hair.

The closed cuticles of low porosity hair try and prevent water from penetrating through the strands.

If your hair floats near the middle of the container before sinking, its medium porosity and if it sinks almost immediately, its high porosity.

The Strand Test

Now, the strand test is especially useful if you have curly hair.

For this test, you simply take a small section of strands from different areas of your scalp: the frontline, crown or temple and stretch them.

Then, hold the stretched strands between your fingers and slide them up towards your scalp.

While doing this, if your fingers glide through smoothly and the strand/strands feel hard, you have low porosity hair.

If it just feels soft and smooth, you have medium porosity hair.

If the strand feels too dry or breaks off, you have high porosity hair.

The Observation Test

Just as the title suggest, the observation test method only involves observing your hair under different conditions.

By conditions we don’t just mean weather conditions, but also before and after you wash it, blow-dry it or style it.

Basically anything that can leave your hair vulnerable to damage.

If your hair remains smooth, silky and shiny despite all these conditions, you have low porosity hair.

How To Care For Low Porosity Hair

Now that we’ve talked about a few common methods of identifying low porosity hair, let’s delve into some general tips on how to care for it.

Use The Right Oils And Butters

One of the worst things you can do for low porosity hair is burden it with thick, heavy oils and butters.

This is especially true for low porosity hair that’s also fine and damaged.

If you use thick oils or butters on low porosity hair, they tend to cause residue build up that eventually dries out your hair.

Instead, use light, penetrating oils such as coconut oil, argan oil or grapeseed (refer to ‘Oils for low porosity hair’ section).

You can either use these oils before you shower or use a steamer for about half an hour before you wash them off.

This will be sure to add softness, silkiness and volume to your hair.

Use The Right Shampoo

More than any other type of hair, low porosity hair is likely to accumulate product build up and residue.

You should ideally opt for a natural, clarifying shampoo for low porosity hair that doesn’t leave any harmful residue.

This means no shampoos with parabens or sulfate. Instead, use shampoos that contain glycerine and other cleansing ingredients that are able penetrate low porosity hair and keep it clean and healthy.

Use The Right Conditioner

The thing about low porosity hair is that it’s able to retain moisture quite well, but it’s not easy for moisturizing products to penetrate the closed cuticles in the first place.

Now, remember, don’t just slather on conditioner if you have low porosity hair and rinse it off as you usually do.

Instead, dilute your conditioner with a small amount of water (an ideal proportion of conditioner to water would be 2:4) before you apply it on your hair.

This makes it easier to absorb and makes your hair appear softer.

For further info on how to care for low porosity hair check out this great clip:

Best Brands

Following are of the brands that are the best in the industry and worthy of recommendation:

ArtNaturals

ArtNaturals is a unique brand that’s committed to manufacturing sustainable, cruelty-free, premium quality products that are meant to enhance beauty in all colours, shapes and sizes.

They strongly believe in making beauty accessible to all and their plant-based products are sourced globally and made from the best natural ingredients.

tgin

tgin, or Thank God It’s Natural, manufactures quality hair care products in tandem with the healing powers of nature.

They produce all their products in small batches using all natural and organic ingredients that are free from any parabens, phthalates and animal testing. They use some truly great natural ingredients in their products from shea butter to olive oil.

Maui Moisture

Maui Moisture is known to use handpicked ingredients such as pure coconut water mixed with aloe vera sourced from tropical islands for most of their shampoos and conditioners.

Their six ranges cater to all hair types to keep hair naturally healthy and radiant with a tropical touch.

Shea Moisture

Established in the year 1912 in Sierra Leone, Shea Moisture is committed to manufacturing beauty products that are sustainably-produced and as far as possible, free of parabens and sulfate.

They ensure their products are only tested on members of their family and never on animals. This brand strongly believes in inclusivity and strives to make their products accessible to all.

FAQs

Q – How is hair oil connected to hair porosity?

A – Hair porosity determines your hair’s ability to absorb moisture. In that sense, ideally only oils with a high level of saturated fatty acids are absorbed well by low porosity hair types.

Q – Are hair oils a replacement for conditioners?

A – Sure, in fact, hair oils can permanently improve the condition of your hair whereas conditioners add moisture and softness temporarily. Apart from this, hair oils never cause any damage to your hair and provide deeper nourishment than conditioners.

Q – How do I use oil for hair treatment?

A – There are many ways you can use oil on your hair, depending entirely upon your preference. You can apply oil to dry hair and shampoo it, use it after a blow dry to add silkiness and shine or use it as a conditioner after shampooing.

Q – How much oil should I use on my hair?

A – There’s no limit as such concerning how much oil you can use on your hair though it’s generally recommended not to exceed about four tablespoons per day. However, we’d say deep conditioning your hair with an oil treatment is ideally done twice or thrice a week for best results.

Q – For how long should I let the oil sit on my hair?

A – Again, like the amount of oil you can use on your hair, there’s really no limit to how long you should let oil sit on your hair.

Generally speaking, the longer you leave the oil on for, the more it’ll be able to nourish your hair. Having said that, the ideal amount of time for maximum nourishment would be to leave the oil on overnight.

Wrapping It Up – The Best Oil For Low Porosity Hair

Hopefully you now know how to care for low porosity hair and how to choose the best oil for it.

After reviewing ten great products we’re of the view that Aunt Jackie’s Growth Oil Blends is the best of the bunch.

Buy On Amazon...

It ticks almost every box when it comes to a great formula for low porosity hair and we recommend you give it a go.

Apart from that, we hope you found our guide helpful.

If you have any recommendations for us, let us know below.

We’d love to hear from you.

Home