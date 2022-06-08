How To Make Natural Hair Soft – 8 Top Tricks￼

Brittle, thin or dry hair is so out of fashion, wouldn’t you agree?

Women who want silky smooth and shiny strands can achieve them without the use of overly priced irons, wands, or any similar hairstyling tools.

How To Make Natural Hair Soft

Say bye to frizz and dryness, and welcome your new and healthy natural hair.

In this article, we will break down the top 8 ways how to achieve naturally soft and shiny hair, just keep on reading.

Why Is Your Hair Dry?

Both men and women can have super dry hair.

The reason behind that can be due to genetics, but some other common reasons are:

• Over-washing your hair and losing natural oils

• Blow drying or styling with heat products too often

• Bleaching or coloring

• Being exposed to the Sun

• Unhealthy lifestyle

• Lack of nutrients

Top 8 Tricks Which Will Make Your Natural Hair Soft

1. T-Shirts, Not Towels

Although it may seem funny, this is an actual trick for your dry hair.

Once you wash it and you are out of the shower, make sure you reach for an old but good T-shirt.

Shirts are usually a lot softer than your towels, so reach for a comfy cotton shirt and wrap your hair in it.

Try not to rub it since this way you will create friction which can cause knots and hair falling. Simply pat dry it and let it air dry.

2. Your Conditioner

A lot of hairstyling experts believe that you only need to condition your scalp.

No reason for treating your roots since this is already old and grown-out hair.

Use a palmful amount of your favorite conditioner and apply it straight through your hair starting at the scalp.

You can also use a wide-tooth comb to spread the product evenly and then rinse it out.

Update – why not check out our recent guide on how to choose a detangler for natural hair. Many of the best detanglers are conditioners, or leave-in conditioners, which can help considerably with keeping hair healthy and knot-free.

3. Combing + Drying

Try to only comb your hair when it’s wet, but brush it out once it is dry.

Those tiny knots can be annoying and hard to get out of your hair, which is why you should only comb the hair through with a tooth comb while it is still semi-damp or after you’ve towel-dried it.

Once you blow dry it switches to your paddle brush and style it as you normally would.

Consider using a hooded dryer for best results – check out our guide to the best-hooded dryer for black hair here.

For a guide on using setting lotion for natural hair check out this article.

4. Silk

The way that you should treat your hair overnight is with a good silk pillowcase.

Make sure you always sleep on comfy satin sheets since this kind is the best for your hair, body, face, skin, and lashes.

Cotton can absorb a lot of moisture and take away all of your natural oils, while silk will maintain them and will feel comfortable to sleep on.

5. Trim

Regular haircuts will get rid of dead and dull hair.

You can trim your hair every 3 months if you want to maintain its healthy and shiny style.

Your hair won’t be weighed down by heavy and unhealthy strains and will appear silky smooth every time you get a trim.

Women with curly hair should get these trims more often than women with short or brittle hair.

6. Tea Rinse

Tea is rich and filled with antioxidants which can be beneficial for your hair.

Once you wash your hair with your regular shampoo reach for some tea and rinse it through your hair.

Tea is also filled with caffeine which can help with shedding and breakage and will add a lot of shine to the hair.

7. Baby Food!!

If you want to DIY a solution in the comfort of your home, you can turn to this special recipe.

Make sure you have:

– Honey

– Oil

– Apple cider vinegar

– Blackstrap molasses

– Baby food (banana flavored)

Once you get to your kitchen, prepare the solution by mixing in 1/4 cup of honey and adding ¼ cup of oil.

Follow up with only one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and add ¼ cup of blackstrap molasses.

Lastly, reach for your baby food jars and add 3 banana-flavored jars into the substance.

All of these ingredients need to be mixed into a soft and lightweight texture.

Apply the mixture onto dry and dirty hair (no reason to comb it either) and seal the deal with a shower cap.

Leave the mask on for 30 minutes until everything absorbs into your hair.

Rinse with your favorite shampoo and style as you would.

Your hair should be baby smooth after you wash it. You can also redo this treatment every 7 days if needed.

Didn’t think you were going to read that, did you?!

8. Coconut Milk

Women who have dry and curly hair will benefit from this solution the most.

As you know it, coconut is the number 1 go-to ingredient when it comes to wavy and dry curly hair.

To prepare this substance, make sure you have:

– Coconut milk

– 2 Tablespoons of oil (coconut as well)

– 2 Tablespoons of honey

– 4 Tablespoons of yogurt (organic)

– Lime juice

– Corn flour

Add all of these ingredients into your bowl, except for the corn.

Add the corn flour one spoon at a time as the paste starts to harden.

You should apply this solution to washed and towel-dried hair in sections.

Leave it on for 20 minutes then wash out with your favorite shampoo.

You can redo it whenever you feel like or until you don’t start noticing a dramatic difference in the moisture level of your hair.

Coconut oil for low porosity hair is also highly effective.

Wrapping It Up – How To Make Natural Hair Soft

The natural hair movement is alive and kicking, with more and more women (and men) embracing it.

If you’re among them, follow as many of the tips above as you can for great-looking, natural hair to be proud of.

And it obviously goes without saying: stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water. And try some green juice maybe.

Have you got any weird and wonderful methods to add to or list?

Let us now below. We’d love to hear from you.

