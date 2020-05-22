Best Moisturizer For Black Skin – Our Top 10 Picks

The Best Moisturizer For Black Skin

As with all skin types, dark skin, and black skin especially, requires the utmost care and attention.

As moisturizer is an essential part of every skin care routine, it’s no surprise that there are so many to choose from.

But choosing the best moisturizer for black skin doesn’t have to be tricky.

To help you we’ve covered everything you need to know to pick the perfect moisturizer for your skin type.

The 3 Best Moisturizers For Black Skin Right Now

For a full review of the top ten products keep reading. For those in a rush, here are three of the best options right now:

Types Of Moisturizers

Before we go through the pros and cons of the leading moisturizers, let’s take a quick look at the main types to choose from:

Humectants

Humectants are also known as moisture absorbers as they draw water from the external environment to keep your skin hydrated.

The humectant ingredient then draws this moisture from the bottom layer of your skin to the uppermost layers for deep moisturizing.

How do you identify that a moisturizer is humectant?

These moisturizers generally consist of glycerine, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, urea or Alpha Hydroxy Acids.

Even though humectants are well-suited to all skin types, they work particularly well on dry black skin.

They’re particularly effective handy in high humidity.

The most common humectant moisturizer is glycerine, so watch out for products that contain this.

Occlusives

Occlusives are moisture sealers that are formulated to keep moisture locked into your skin for long periods.

This protective layer can feel quite heavy and so occlusives work best as body lotions rather than facial moisturizers.

They can also clog pores if used too heavily on the face.

If you do use an occlusive on your face , make sure your skin is properly cleansed and exfoliated before you do so.

How do you identify that a moisturizer is occlusive?

They generally consist of mineral oil, rosehip, hazelnut oil, avocado oil or petroleum jelly.

Occlusives are best-suited to mature, dehydrated skin and in areas with low humidity.

They can also be effective for some skin conditions such as mild eczema.

Ceramides

Ceramides are also known as skin glue as they help to hold the structure of your skin together.

Ceramides are not your typical moisturizing ingredient per se, but they can be found naturally in your skin as they form around 50% of its natural moisture barrier.

A deficiency of ceramides in your skin can cause conditions such as eczema, which is why they are so effective when added to moisturizing creams.

The packaging of a ceramide moisturizer will let you know that it contains ceramide.

Ceramides are best–suited to normal or combination skin types that aren’t too dry; they work great on sensitive skin as well.

There are plenty of articles suggesting that ceramides are an anti–aging ingredient which boosts collagen production, however we’re not aware of any firm evidence which confirms that.

Emollients

Emollients work by filling any spaces between your skin cells that are lacking in moisture.

On filling these empty spaces, emollients help improve the texture of your skin and make it softer, smoother and silkier.

Like ceramides, emollients contain lipids that are derived naturally and help formulate the basic structure of your skin.

Rejuvenators (a type of emollient) contain elastin, collagen and keratin – proteins that don’t go deeper than the uppermost layer of your skin, although they do moisturize the areas they reach.

How do you identify a moisturizer as emollient?

These moisturizers generally consist of shea butter, cocoa butter, colloidal oatmeal, linoleic acid, oleic acid and so on.

Emollients are great for mature skin as they can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation.

Rejuvenators on the other hand are suited to all dry skin types.

Our Top Ten Picks

This section has gone from being a top 10 review to a top 13 review because we’ve added three great products to our list of recommendations. Lucky you.

Here are the pros and cons of each:

Best All – Around Option

1. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Normal To Dry Skin

Rating: (4.7 / 5)

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is specifically designed to restore your skin’s natural protective barrier by hydrating it effectively.

This cream is a real steal if you have dry or very skin, not just on your face but any part of your body that requires intense moisturizing.

It feels natural on your skin, and is absorbed quickly.

It’s well-suited to oily skin types too as it’s a lightweight, non-greasy cream that gets absorbed into your skin very quickly without leaving any traces of residue.

We love that it’s completely fragrance-free, as do thousands of the independent reviewers who have given their feedback.

CeraVe is formulated using MVE technology and three ceramides that constantly keep your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

Things We Like About This Product

It instantly hydrates dry/very dry skin

It makes skin appear softer, silkier and plumper

It helps with skin conditions such as eczema

It helps reduce the appearance on dry/dark spots

It’s absorbed easily your the skin without clogging pores

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It contains alcohol and petroleum by-products

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Normal To Dry Skin is very effective against dryness and common skin conditions. If you’d prefer a moisturizer with more natural ingredients, keep reading. But for pure moisturizing performance look no further.

Runner Up

2. Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer contains broad spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen and soy extract to help bring out naturally healthy and radiant skin.

This rich formula also contains natural light diffusers that help combat early signs of ageing such as dark spots, blotches and pigmentation.

It’s especially good for those with slightly oily skin as this formula is light and oil-free.

Aveeno’s daily moisturizer doesn’t contain any chemical solvents, and with a unique blend of ingredients it can create a visible transformation.

It’s adored by users who report lovely smooth skin in their thousands.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a lightweight formula that allows your skin to breathe

The sunscreen helps protect skin from further damage

It helps with spots, pigmentation and acne as well

It also reduces inflammation and the appearance of scarring

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The packaging could be a bit better

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer is a winning formula that works great on oily or combination skin to keep it blemish-free and highly moisturized.

The packaging isn’t amazing, but this stuff is great. Highly recommended.

Best Value Product

3. Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body Lotion

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body Lotion is developed by dermatologists and contains rich shea butter and cocoa butter.

It transforms dull or dry skin to give it a warm, healthy glow.

If you’ve tried any of the lotions from Lubriderm’s Daily Moisture range, you’ll know that they’re non-greasy and absorbed within seconds.

This lotion strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier which in turn keeps your skin hydrated for longer.

Infused with Vitamin B5, this moisturizer keeps your skin soft and smooth all day long.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s well-suited to those with skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema

It keeps skin feeling clean and hydrated all day long

It soothes skin even in extremely dry heat

Its very affordable

It doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin

It has sweet scent

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

Even though we love that its non-greasy, we wish it was a bit creamier

Lubriderm’s Daily Moisture Body Lotion is an impressive formula that’s great for everyday moisturizing and is available at a very affordable price.

4. Neutrogena Oil – Free Facial Moisturizer

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer is best-suited to sensitive skin with its gentle formula that doesn’t contain any alcohol or fragrances.

As it’s oil and alcohol-free it won’t dry out your skin at all, making it a great product for both oily and dry skin types.

It won’t leave your skin feeling greasy or heavy, which makes it a great base for makeup as well.

It works well for those exposed to the sun for long periods as it contains broad spectrum sun protection to help slow down visible signs of ageing caused by sun damage.

If softer, younger-looking skin is what you’re after, we’d suggest you give this moisturizer a shot.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a lightweight cream that absorbs quickly

It doesn’t leave ant residue behind

A little of this moisturizer goes a long way

It makes for a great makeup base

It protects skin against early signs of ageing effectively

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can tingle a bit in extra sensitive areas such as under the eyes

Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer works well to reduce the visible signs of skin damage and ageing with continual use. It’s a solid and reliable choice.

5. SheaMoisture Body Lotion For Troubled Skin

Rating: (4.5 / 5)

SheaMoisture Body Lotion For Troubled Skin is an impressive blend of African black soap and shea butter that helps soothe and hydrate sensitive, dry skin.

If you’re tired of facial cleansers drying out your skin and then having to smother on dollops of moisturizer to balance it out, this lotion is perfect for you.

African black soap is a highly effective cleansing agent, and shea butter is one of the best natural moisturizers out there.

It also contains some unique ingredients such as tamarind extract, palm ash and plantain peel, along with more traditional skin care ingredients such as aloe, tea tree oil and oats.

Together they help bring out a natural glow in your skin.

Things We Like About This Product

It helps minimize breakouts in sensitive skin

It contains an impressive list of natural skincare ingredients

It has a sweet fragrance

It has a smooth yet non-greasy consistency

It moisturizes exceptionally well

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The cream can be difficult to extract from the bottle

SheaMoisture Body Lotion For Troubled Skin is a great product for sensitive skin that helps keep breakouts and other skin blemishes under control whilst moisturizing very nicely.

6. Andalou Naturals Kukui Cocoa Nourishing Butter

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Andalou Naturals Kukui Cocoa Nourishing Butter is a rich blend of argan oil, shea butter and cocoa butter that softens and moisturizes sensitive, dry skin.

This gorgeous natural formula also contains ingredients such as Hawaiian Kukui, evening primrose, aloe vera and Superfruit antioxidants that hydrate your skin and seal in moisture all day long.

With regular use you’ll soon notice a change in the texture and complexion of your skin.

The Superfruit antioxidants also help lighten blemishes and keep breakouts at bay.

Like all Andalou Naturals products, this nourishing butter contains only organic, cruelty-free products.

Things We Like About This Product

It spreads easily and absorbs quickly

It lightens blemishes gradually with continued use

It leaves skin hydrated and supple from first use

It contains many great natural ingredients

It’s very gentle and soothing on sensitive skin

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It has a slightly strong scent

The texture is more like a body lotion than butter

Andalou Naturals Kukui Cocoa Nourishing Butter impresses users with its many great natural ingredients and how well they work together to create a good moisturizer for sensitive skin. Recommended.

7. Solimo Oil – Free Facial Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin

Rating: (4.3 / 5)

Solimo Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin is not only oil-free but also alcohol and paraben-free, which makes it ideal for all skin types, not just sensitive ones.

This moisturizer is light and doesn’t clog pores, regardless of how much you slather on.

It makes for a great day as well as night cream as it offers long lasting hydration.

It’s so good that Amazon offers a refund on this product if you’re not satisfied with the results.

Things We Like About This Product

It doesn’t clog pores

It leaves skin very soft with a healthy glow

It has a delicate, pleasant scent

It’s very gentle on skin and doesn’t cause breakouts

It’s very reasonably priced for the results it offers

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can leave a slightly greasy residue

Solimo Oil – Free Facial Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin is Amazon’s answer to Neutrogena’s product range for sensitive skin and it definitely a worthy competitor.

8. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Eventone Fade Cream Daily Moisturizer

Rating: (4 / 5)

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Eventone Fade Cream Daily Moisturizer is meant to work mainly on reducing dark spots and discoloration.

Dark spots can be caused by a variety of factors such as sun damage and the ageing process, and the addition of Vitamin E in this formula helps tackle that effectively.

As for cocoa butter, it helps firm the skin, make it softer, and add a subtle yet healthy glow.

This formula also contains coconut oil: a world-renowned hair and skin care ingredient that is one of the very best natural moisturizers.

You’ll find this rich blend of ingredients effectively smooths your skin and balances out uneven skin tone over time with regular use.

Things We Like About This Product

It visibly fades dark spots and scarring

It evens out skin tone, especially dark and black skin tones

The natural ingredients it contains are very gentle on the skin

It reduces signs of sun damage

It makes skin softer and firmer

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It has a thick, greasy consistency that can feel heavy on oily skin types

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Eventone Fade Cream Daily is a very effective product if you’re hoping to diminish uneven skin tone gradually.

What users love most about this product is the rich blend of coconut oil and shea butter, both of which are very gentle on your skin.

9. Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Face Moisturizer

Rating: (4.1 / 5)

Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Face Moisturizer contains green tea to help invigorate skin, and can be used as a day cream, night cream or even facial mask.

This moisturizer/mask is great for oily complexions as it minimizes shine by mattifying your skin upon application.

It’s a vegan-friendly formula that helps balance oily skin from the first application.

Since it contains 96% natural ingredients, it’s safe to use on sensitive skin.

To use this cream as a mask simply apply a thick layer of it on your face two or three times a week for ten minutes.

Things We Like About This Product

It helps invigorate skin and keeps it looking clean and fresh

It works great on oily, dry and combination skin

It’s very gentle on sensitive and acne-prone skin

It leaves skin feeling moisturized and hydrated but not greasy

It doesn’t contain any parabens, silicones, artificial dyes or mineral oil

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It doesn’t offer particularly great results if using just as a mask

Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Face Moisturizer is a useful drug store cream that gives all kinds of skin a nourishing, hydrating boost. We wouldn’t recommend you buy it as mask alone though.

10. Hempz Sensitive Skin Herbal Body Moisturizer

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

Hempz Sensitive Skin Herbal Body Moisturizer is enriched with oatmeal, shea butter, cocoa seed and mango seed to create a great everyday body lotion.

Reviewers like the addition of oatmeal in this moisturizer as it’s a quality skincare ingredient that not only soothes sensitive skin but helps restore essential moisture as well.

This lotion contains 100% pure hemp seed oil that’s rich in essential fatty acids which provide key proteins, fibre and carbohydrates to your skin.

It also contains chamomile and avocado to help replenish dead skin cells and fight irritation.

It contains 100% vegan ingredients.

Things We Like About This Product

It’s a great natural lotion

It’s well suited to sensitive skin and doesn’t cause any kind of breakouts

The vanilla fruit extract gives it a subtle yet sweet fragrance

It doesn’t contain any parabens or gluten

It’s very reasonably priced

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The pump doesn’t function well when you get towards the end of the bottle

It has quite a thin consistency

Hempz Sensitive Skin Herbal Body Moisturizer is a very affordable body lotion for everyday use and we love all the natural, organic ingredients in this formula.

11. NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

Rating: (4.6 / 5)

NIVEA’s Essentially Enriched Body Lotion contains almond oil (one of our favorite skin care ingredients) and deep moisture serum to keep your skin hydrated for up to 48 hours.

You’ll feel your skin grow softer and silkier to the touch after a few hours following your first use.

It reduces roughness not only on the face but on stubbornly dry areas too, such as your elbows and knees.

This deeply nourishing lotion is designed specifically for dry and very dry black skin, to make it more supple over time.

You’ll also find it to be a useful remedy for dry, cracked hands and feet.

Things We Liked About This Product

It makes skin softer over time and is great for everyday use

It hydrates dry skin very well, especially during winter

It leaves skin with a healthy, dewy glow

It has an appealing scent

It’s been tried and tested by loyal consumers for years

Things We Didn’t Like About This Product

The consistency is quite thick and doesn’t spread so easily

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion is another tried and trusted product from the skincare giant that users absolutely love. Any complaints about this lotion are minor. Most users are veery impressed with this simple yet effective formula.

12. Alba Botanica Very Emollient Coconut Rescue Body Lotion

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Coconut Rescue Body Lotion is aptly named as it contains both unrefined virgin coconut oil,, and coconut milk to give your skin an instant nourishing boost.

It also contains aloe vera and antioxidants to rejuvenate and revitalise dull skin, and replenish your dead skin cells effectively.

The addition of sunflower seed oil and creamy shea butter make this a great all round moisturizer for black skin.

You’ll soon find even the most problematic, irritated areas of your skin caving in to this beautifully rich formula.

This product is Leaping Bunny certified, and 100% vegetarian.

Things We Like About This Product

It makes skin feel smoother and softer within the first few uses

It’s absorbed very easily

It’s great value for money

It moisturizes very well, especially in drier climates

It’s gentle even for those with skin conditions such as eczema

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

It can form a soapy white residue on occasion

The new formula is not as good as the previous one

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Coconut Rescue Body Lotion is definitely worth the price tag as it does everything it’s supposed to do, and more.

13. SheaMoisture Daily Hydration Face Lotion For All Skin Types

Rating: (4.4 / 5)

SheaMoisture Daily Hydration Face Lotion contains 100% virgin coconut oil which contains all the essential fatty acids and vitamins your skin needs to stay healthy and moisturized.

This hydrating formula also contains coconut milk, which works very gently on all skin types.

What we loved the most about this moisturizer is that it contains exotic skincare ingredients such as acacia Senegal extract, and kola nut extract, to help rejuvenate your skin and add structure.

Of all the great moisturizing agents, shea butter has the creamiest, softest texture, making it an excellent addition to moisturizers such as this.

The acacia Senegal locks in the moisture, and with regular use this cream will leave your skin feeling supple and hydrated.

Things We Like About This Product

It works very gently to keep skin hydrated

It minimizes the appearance of large pores and acne

It reduces skin redness

It has a subtle fragrance that’s pleasant but not overpowering

It doesn’t contain any mineral oil, sulfate, phthalates or parabens

Things We Don’t Like About This Product

The consistency of the cream is a bit thick for the pump

The heavier consistency is not ideal for oily skin

SheaMoisture Daily Hydration Face Lotion, like all SheaMoisture products, doesn’t fail to impress with its use of natural ingredients to supplement any skin care routine. While we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it for oily skin, it’s a great buy for others.

So, What’s The Best Moisturizer For Black Skin?

***UPDATED*** Originally our top picks were Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula, Aveeno Positively Radiant, and SheaMoisture Daily Hydration Face Lotion respectively.

We’ve reviewed them all again and in light of some overwhelmingly strong independent reviews our top pick is now CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. Aveeno keeps it’s place as runner up. And, at just $6.49 when we reviewed it, Lubriderm is now our pick for the best value product.

This just highlights how picking the best moisturizer for black skin can be tricky!

Our Top Pick

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Normal To Dry Skin is highly effective at hydrating skin to restore its natural protective barrier

It works great on all skin types and is absorbed very quickly without leaving any residue. It’s fragrance-free and contains three key ceramides to keep your skin constantly hydrated.

Runner Up

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer contains sunscreen, soy extract and natural light diffusers to help keep early signs of aging such as blemishes and pigmentation at bay.

This gentle formula not only reduces the appearance of dark spots and discoloration but also reduces inflammation as well.

We’d especially recommend this formula for oily skin types as it’s lightweight and gets absorbed into the skin easily.

Highly Recommended

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body Lotion, enriched with shea butter and cocoa butter can pick up dry black skin and give it a gorgeous hydrated glow.

It’s non-greasy and absorbs very quickly.

Lubriderm’s leading lotion helps to keep your skin nice and hydrated for long periods by strengthens your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

It smells great, works great, and doesn’t cost the earth.

Things To Consider

Before you go ahead and buy a moisturizer for black skin, we’d suggest you take a quick look at a few things you might want to take into account to help you make an informed choice:

Choose The Right Moisturizer For Your Skin Type

With so many moisturizers out there, how do you know which one’s right for your skin type?

Oily Skin

Broadly speaking, moisturizers that contain Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) are very well – suited to oily skin types.

For oily skin, you’ll also need to look for a non – comodogenic moisturizer that won’t clog your pores and will allow your skin to breathe instead.

You’d also want to avoid heavy creams that contain shea butter and other similar ingredients that’ll feel greasy on oily skin.

Neglecting to choose a lightweight formula for oily skin will likely lead to break outs; especially in acne – prone skin.

Dry Skin

Dry or very dry black skin craves heavier formulas that contain humectant ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerine that attract moisture from the air and bind it to your skin, particularly in humid climates.

As for dry skin in arid, dry climates, you’d want to opt for occlusive moisturizers that contain mineral oil and petrolatum that seal moisturize into your skin and prevent it from escaping over long periods of time.

Sensitive Skin

Ideally, sensitive skin would require a moisturizer that contains the most number of natural, organic ingredients.

Ceramides are known to work very well on sensitive skin as they are gentle and don’t trigger any kind of extreme reactions.

Also, aside from looking for natural ingredients, make sure you don’t use any moisturizer that contains artificial fragrances or synthetic dyes as these are likely to irritate sensitive skin.

Choose A Moisturizer With The Right Properties

While looking for a moisturizer, you may want to consider options that also contain sunscreen, regardless of your skin type.

Sunscreen protects your skin from sun damage and in doing so, slows down your skin’s ageing process.

An oil – free sunscreen should work very well for the face.

You may also want a moisturizer that is rich in anti – oxidising properties such as green tea that break down skin cells and invigorate the skin.

Anti – oxidants also help keep your skin looking fresh and radiant with a younger appearance.

A good moisturizer should be easily – absorbed by your skin and spread smoothly regardless of its consistency.

Your skin shouldn’t feel greasy or heavy when you have moisturizer on nor should your pores feel clogged.

Furthermore, an ideal moisturizer would be formulated in such a way that it’s suitable for just about every skin type.

Choose A Moisturizer With The Right Ingredients

Choosing a great moisturizer is as much about the ingredients that don’t go into it as the ingredients that do.

For instance, you’d be better off avoiding moisturizers that contain artificial colouring and fragrances regardless of your skin type, though this should be kept in mind for dry / sensitive skin in particular.

Also, remember to take into account that not all lotions that are suitable for your body are also suitable for your face.

Lotions that contain mineral oil or lanolin in particular shouldn’t be used on the face as these can trigger acne and clog pores.

Also for extra dry, sensitive skin, you’d want to avoid moisturizers that contain alcohol, retinoic acid and salicylic acid.

You can also watch the following video to help you understand why you require a moisturizer and how to choose the perfect one for you:

FAQs

Q – Does My Skin Require A Moisturizer?

A – Yes! Your skin contains sebum – secreting glands that keep it moisturized and protected from dirt and other external factors that could contaminate it or drain it of moisture.

However, most people have skin that’s lacking in adequate lipids to keep moisture locked in.

Certain types of medication too strip the skin of its ability to hydrate itself and maintain a protective barrier of moisture.

This is where moisturizer comes in.

Q – Does Oily Skin Require Moisturizer Too?

A – If you have oily skin and use harsh facial soaps and cleansers on the regular, then your skin is in dire need of moisturizing.

However, those with oily skin are better off using moisturizers that are light and don’t contain any heavy or greasy ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, petroleum jelly, etc.

Q – When Is The Best Time To Use Moisturizer?

A – While it’s always a good time to apply moisturizer, the best time would be immediately after you’ve cleansed your skin.

If your skin is still moist when you apply a moisturizer, it seals in your skin’s natural moisture effectively.

A good time to moisturize your skin would also be immediately after you steam your face as this opens your pores and moisturizer closes them.

Q – Should I Apply Moisturizer At Night Or In The Morning?

A – Either is great. The difference lies in the formulation.

A daytime moisturizer should ideally contain sunscreen and anti – oxidants to help protect your skin from dark spots and other damage.

A night time moisturizer, on the other hand, should contain vitamins and amino acids that help soothe skin and repair whatever damage was caused by daytime exposure.

Q – Are There Any Natural Substitutes To Moisturizers?

A – Yes! Almond oil, coconut oil, olive oil, Vitamin E oil, etc. are all great substitutes to store – bought moisturizers.

These oils even help reduce the appearance of pigmentation, dark circles, dark spots, etc.

However, do note that store – bought moisturizers offer more advanced remedies to your skin care concerns and take effect considerable faster than natural moisturizers.

Best Brands

Following are a few brands that are considered the best in the industry and worthy of recommendation:

Shea Moisture

Established in the year 1912 in Sierra Leone, Shea Moisture is committed to manufacturing beauty products that are sustainably-produced and as far as possible, free of parabens and sulfate.

They ensure their products are only tested on members of their family and never on animals. This brand strongly believes in inclusivity and strives to make their products accessible to all.

NIVEA

One of the oldest and most trusted skincare brands in the world, NIVEA has been around for over 130 years!

Their revolutionary NIVEA Crème formula has been passed down from generation to generation among millions of people around the world.

Though headquartered in Hamburg, NIVEA works with over 50 skincare institutions around the world to create products that are specially designed for every skin type including, black skin, from every kind of climate.

Garnier

Garnier has been in the hair care and skin care industry since 1904 when Alfred Amour Garnier created his first ever hair lotion using natural plant ingredients.

Garnier’s focus has always been to create products that bring out the natural beauty in hair and skin with a unique blend of natural ingredients and modern techniques.

The Garnier Fructis line of fruity hair care products in particular is widely popular the world over.

Neutrogena

Neutrogena was established in 1930 as Natone, a small cosmetic company that supplied to beauty salons that catered to the film industry.

After popularising a line of clear soaps that became synonymous with its brand image, Neutrogena was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in the year 1994.

From then on, Neutrogena has gone from strength to strength making its mark as a brand that manufactures mild skincare products that have a universal appeal.

The Best Moisturizer For Black Skin – Wrapping It Up

Hopefully you’ve now got a pretty good idea of what you need to look for in a moisturizer and why.

Whichever one you choose, make sure you make it a part of your daily routine and give your skin the hydrating boost it needs.

After reviewing loads of products for all types of skin, in our view CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is the best moisturizer for black skin right now.

It works incredibly well to hydrate your skin and restore its natural protective barrier to retain moisture throughout the day.

It’s absorbed very quickly, doesn’t leave any residue, is fragrance-free, and very well priced.

So that’s that! We’ve covered everything you need to know. Now it’s up to you.

Which one did you go for, and would you recommend any others?

Let us know below. We’d love to hear from you.

