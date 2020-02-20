9 Great Benefits Of Juicing

Our body demands a lot of different vitamins in order to properly function.

Well, if you want to embrace a healthy lifestyle know that you can turn to juicing.

This article will explain to you what juicing is, what is the right way to intake all the nutrients that your body demands, and all of that without gaining any weight!

Also, juicing might help out with your complexion, hair, nails, and body health itself. So, if you want to build a better version of yourself, keep on reading.

What Is Juicing?

Juicing is a method of mixing all different sorts of ingredients in order to create the perfect at-home all-natural juice.

You can use both fruits and vegetables when creating it.

Many doctors believe that juicing helps with your skin, body detoxification, and it also gives you energy.

Some even believe that it fights cancer and that it can help you with several different body or skin issues, which are listed down below.

Top 9 Benefits Of Juicing

There are several different reasons why you might choose to juice. Here are nine of the best:

1. Fast Absorption Of Nutrients

Your guts won’t need additional time to digest fiber, which means a lot faster absorption.

Without actually eating your food but rather drinking it you are taking in a lot more vegetables and nutrients without stuffing yourself.

2. Diversity Of Food

You can intake as many vegetables as your heart desires when creating your juice.

Realistically speaking, almost none of us can intake all different kinds of vegetables on a weekly basis.

When creating your juice you can add 5-7 different flavors and ingredients, which also include any dark greens or cruciferous vegetables.

You can also add some fruits, but make sure that you aim for the ration 80:20 (vegetables: fruits).

3. Gives You Better Skin

Since we are what we eat this rule will also apply to our skin.

If you want healthy and clear skin you should stay away from greasy oily food and try to intake cucumbers, carrots, and beets instead of your sodas, chips & fries.

Women who have acne-prone skin will benefit from juicing the most and in the fastest pace for sure.

4. Faster Athletic Performances

Many athletes digest these juices because they give them better performance without the need to turn to enhancing drugs.

You can use beet mixed with some greenery in order to get an amazing & fast body. Beet can improve your oxygen and blood circulation levels which will improve your muscles endurance level.

5. Weight Loss

You can lose over 5lbs in less than a week by following a strict juice diet.

Homemade meals and juices will leave your body feeling detoxified while also getting rid of any impurities, puffiness, and bloated areas.

6. Boosts Collagen Production

Collagen is what leaves your skin looking way younger, replenished and nourished.

Women who want to look a lot younger will want to combine their juice with a collagen supplement on a daily basis since this way you will get amazing results the quickest way possible.

7. Fights Inflammations

If you add turmeric to your juice it will help you with any inflammations because this is an antioxidant.

Also, it can prevent hair loss, the appearance of dandruff, and it has been known for its skin-clearing properties.

If you mix it along with kale or spinach you will get the best results for your skin & body inside out.

8. Wrinkle Free Skin

If you add carrots along with kale to your juice you will experience wrinkle-free skin, and you will prevent any other similar signs of aging.

You can also add collagen boosting supplements (as previously mentioned) to this mixture and enjoy radiant complexion overnight!

9. Long Hair & Nails

By adding celery you will get shiny, healthy, and strong hair & nails.

Since celery is a hydrating and alkalizing veggie it is rich in silica, which has been known as an amazing ingredient for hair, skin, and nails.

Women with thin & weak hair & nails will spot the difference the quickest.

How To Make Great Juice At Home

If you are going to make these juices at home make sure you have a blender/ juicer.

Always wash your fruits & vegetables with cold water, and chop them.

Add the ingredients one by one at the juicer and serve cold over ice.

You can store them in a tightly sealed jars for over 7 days in the fridge!

For instance, you can create a juice out of:

2 cups of spinach

5 celery sticks

2 cucumbers

half a lemon

2 apples

a bit of ginger

half cup of Parsley leaves

This juice will act as a power boost early in the morning, and is ideal for everyone!